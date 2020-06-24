What's new

Actual criminal Kapil Mishra wants activist Umar Khalid to hang

jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
18,444
15
16,893
Country
India
Location
India
‘I fully believe that Umar Khalid will be hanged’: BJP’s Kapil Mishra reacts to activist’s arrest

Mishra had made an incendiary speech targeting anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors before the violence broke out in North East Delhi on February 23.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1305386549878554625

In a video message, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has congratulated the Delhi Police on the arrest of activist Umar Khalid in the Delhi violence case.
“The violence that took place in Delhi in February 2020 was similar to the 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai,” Mishra said in the video recorded inside a car. “I have full faith that criminals like Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain will be hanged, imprisoned for life, for killing people. The citizens of Delhi await justice,” he added.

Activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University-student Umar Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday night under the UAPA after nearly 11 hours of questioning.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.

---

@Naofumi @Joe Shearer
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
18,444
15
16,893
Country
India
Location
India
- Singh Saab - said:
why
Click to expand...
Why indeed. Kapil Mishra was one of those official and semi-official Sangh leaders who incited mobs through hate speech and he did it with a policeman standing right beside him. People like him don't question themselves or others whether what they say is right or wrong, logical or illogical, reasonable or unreasonable.

But in all this I hope the Delhi High Courts sees reason and doesn't prosecute Umar Khalid and the other charge-sheeted activists.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
CrazyZ India’s banks are preparing for the worst—but the crisis could actually be worse Central & South Asia 0
HawkEye27 Actual Surgical Strike Military Photos & Multimedia 1
A People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAAF) has released ‘actual combat video’ of recent attack in Kashmir Strategic & Foreign Affairs 3
DalalErMaNodi Did Sheikh Hasina actually meet the Indian Foreign Secretary ? All signs point to a NO. Bangladesh Defence Forum 82
S UK College: 80,000 deaths by August 10th, but how many actual deaths??? COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
beijingwalker Crime is surging in US cities. Some say defunding the police will actually make it fall Americas 0
Ali_Baba - INTERESTING VIDEO - : F/A-18 thrashes SU-30MKM in multiple WVR actual training engagements! Air Warfare 6
Zibago STUDY: Money Actually Can Buy Happiness Members Club 25
SuperStar20 India Sends Tanks Along Border To Prevent China "Redefining" Line Of Actual Control China & Far East 12
HalfMoon Large Chinese camp in Galwan Valley, 1.5 km into Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) Indian Defence Forum 44

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top