Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu offer $25K reward after 91-year-old shoved to ground in Oakland's Chinatown
Actors Daniel Wu and Daniel Dae Kim have teamed up before to raise awareness to crimes targeting and happening in Asian American communities.
Oakland's Chinatown
By Dion Lim
Saturday, February 6, 2021 11:16AM
Actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the man Oakland police say is responsible for shoving a 91-year old man to the ground in Chinatown.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the man Oakland police say is responsible for shoving a 91-year old man to the ground in Chinatown and attacked a 60-year old man and 55-year old woman the same day.
Wu and Kim have teamed up before to raise awareness to crimes targeting and happening in Asian American communities.
They recently held a Clubhouse discussion to propose solutions and Wu put up an additional $15,000 reward for a July 2020 incident where an Asian woman was set on fire in Brooklyn.
The pair are working with the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce on their efforts and a press conference is expected early next week.
