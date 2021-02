Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu offer $25K reward after 91-year-old shoved to ground in Oakland's Chinatown Actors Daniel Wu and Daniel Dae Kim have teamed up before to raise awareness to crimes targeting and happening in Asian American communities.

Oakland's Chinatown

By Dion Lim Saturday, February 6, 2021 11:16AMAd Duration00:00PlayPlayCurrent time00:00Seek00:00Duration00:32Toggle MuteVolumeSettingsToggle FullscreenActors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the man Oakland police say is responsible for shoving a 91-year old man to the ground in Chinatown.OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the man Oakland police say is responsible for shoving a 91-year old man to the ground in Chinatown and attacked a 60-year old man and 55-year old woman the same day.Wu and Kim have teamed up before to raise awareness to crimes targeting and happening in Asian American communities.They recently held a Clubhouse discussion to propose solutions and Wu put up an additional $15,000 reward for a July 2020 incident where an Asian woman was set on fire in Brooklyn.The pair are working with the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce on their efforts and a press conference is expected early next week.Police are looking for the men caught on camera invading and robbing a home in Oakland's Fruitvale/Central area on Jan. 29.