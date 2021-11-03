What's new

Actor Sara Ali Khan shares pictures of her visit to Kedarnath temple, gets abused by Islamists for being a “Kafir Muslim”

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhavi Kapoor recently visited the Hindu shrine of Kedarnath together. The pictures of the duo have gone viral on the internet in which the two actors could be seen performing a puja at the revered Kedarnath temple.

But Sara’s visit to Kedarnath has not sit well with Islamists, who took to reviling the actor for visiting the Hindu shrine despite being a Muslim. Earlier yesterday, actor Sara Ali Khan came under the firing line of the Islamists after she posted pictures from her visit to Kedarnath temple.

“Back to where it all began. #JaiBholenath #grateful #blessed,” Sara had posted on her Instagram account along with sharing an array of pictures of her visit to Kedarnath.


Sara was evidently referring to her debut movie ‘Kedarnath’ with which she commenced her Bollywood career. The movie was shot in and around Kedarnath shrine and was based on the devastating floods that wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand in 2016. Besides Sara, the movie had deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the main lead.

However, Islamists on Sara’s Instagram comments section were evidently angry with the actor for being a Muslim and yet visiting a Hindu shrine. A barrage of despicable comments were made against the actor because she visited the hallowed shrine of Kedarnath, the abode of Hindu God Lord Shiva.

Source: Instagram
While many Islamists abused her with choicest of imprecations, others accused her of bringing disgrace to Muslims by visiting a Hindu shrine and praying in front of an idol. It is worth noting that idol worshipping or idolatry is considered as an unpardonable sin as per Islamic texts and carries strict punishment. The Qur’an considers shirk as a sin that will not be forgiven if a person dies without repenting of it.

One of the users who took offence at Sara for visiting Kedarnath suggested her to take lessons from her father Saif Ali Khan before paying a visit to a Hindu shrine. He further asked her to visit Hindu places if those visits are meant for shooting purposes but asked her to refrain from paying her obeisance to Hindu Gods.

Source: Instagram
Many other Islamists raised question on her religion, asking her if she is a true Muslim.

Source: InstagramSource: InstagramCelebrities attacked by Islamists for not being ‘good Muslims’
This is not the first time that Muslim celebrities have come under attack from Islamists. Earlier this year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was subjected to online attack by Islamists after she shared a murti of Lord Ganesha ahead of visarjan following the Ganesha Chaturthi. What’s more? It was the fourth time in a row that Islamists had castigated the actor for partaking in Ganesh festivities.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has also often found himself at the receiving end of online attack by Islamists for supporting causes that ran counter to the worldview held by the Muslim fundamentalists. He was abused for urging haters to not spew venom over Ram Mandir. He was also denigrated for supporting PM Modi’s call for janta curfew to combat the coronavirus outbreak and for celebrating the International Yoga Day.






Kedarnath Sushant singh rajput sara ali khan






Recently she wished Amit Shah on birthday on Twitter I believe and Islamists and Liberals were having a melt-down and now this. I guess she is just trolling Islamists and Liberals and having fun.
 
There is only ONE GOD

Shirk is the greatest sin in islam, so any tolerance of this idol worshipping abhorrence beyond allowing hindus to freely worship is unacceptable

We dumped Hinduism a long time ago and its leftover effects are a curse upon our people and to blame for alot of our societal jahilat

Sara Ali Khan has a Hindu mother and apart from the Muslim name is hardly a Muslim
 
Fireurimagination said:
Recently she wished Amit Shah on birthday on Twitter I believe and Islamists and Liberals were having a melt-down and now this. I guess she is just trolling Islamists and Liberals and having fun.
If true that is sick mentality. She is free to do whatever she wants (granted by constitution), but why intentionally 'tease' somebody. Also, public figures get scrutinised.

Anyway, the extremism is created by BJP government. So much 'hindu khatray may hey' has made others 'islam khtray may hey'. Extremism begets extremism. No one can enjoy in India a simple advert of either community nor the festivals of each others.
 
She is doing all of this to survive. Poor girl. I feel pity for her and her soul.
Respecting all religions is something all Muslims should do. Does not mean one needs to agree to their acts and methods, nor whitewash the atrocities some of these religions commit. Her acts of wishing Amit Shah, standing next to soldiers in Kashmir and then visiting these religious sites, while India is committing a cleansing of Muslims, their culture/traditions and history makes her acts despicable.
Were none of these things the undercurrent in India, her visiting and paying respect would be perfectly suitable.
 
Clutch said:
Here is a bigger problem






Politicians are representatives and not just public figures. They should not attend any religious ceremony to portray neutrality. However, if they do, then they should especially do for minorities. But they must just sit quietly and attend as a guest. Be it sikhs, hindu or christian ceremonies, or islamic one of opposite sect.
 
There is a deliberate attempt by the hindutva fascists to confuse this issue of a simple visit vs praying there to malign Muslims. There is absolutely nothing wrong with visiting the religious places of other faiths; if they welcome visitors.
I have personally visited many churches, gurdwaras, mandir, synagogue etc with utmost respect for those places of worship. However, I didn't join in the prayers, because my religion doesn't permit it. So I don't cross that red line.
 
Off topic. Why people go to Kedarnath for photo-op? It's a temple not touristy place. Especially these influencers. I'm glad some archeological sites and temples banned photography altogether.
 
There is nothing wrong in visiting a temple

But if she indeed took part in idol worshiping then yes she is a KAFIR

Either she repents or her position is no different than fanta bottle of UP
 
Ppl criticising her are dumb and stupid. She craves attention. She is a marassi and *andi and these ppl have no religion.
 
hussain0216 said:
There is only ONE GOD

Shirk is the greatest sin in islam, so any tolerance of this idol worshipping abhorrence beyond allowing hindus to freely worship is unacceptable

We dumped Hinduism a long time ago and its leftover effects are a curse upon our people and to blame for alot of our societal jahilat

Sara Ali Khan has a Hindu mother and apart from the Muslim name is hardly a Muslim
Pakistani need to purge any notion of caste if it still exists. Does it still exists there. I know that in India, some non Hindu Indians such as Christians or Muslims still believe in caste.
 
