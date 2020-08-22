Actor Lori Loughlin sentenced to two months in Prison

Hollywood Actress Lori Loughlin is sentenced to 2 months in prison, $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service for her part in bribe to admit her daughters in to Southern California' University.She is now a convicted criminal, with all the disadvantages to go with it, ending in utter shame and disgrace.She express her regrets and sorrow for the crime she committed.Now look at the case of Calibri Queen Ms Maryam Safdar AKA Maryam Nawaz and 3 times Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.Maryam was admitted to medical college through influence by her even more corrupt and convicted criminal Nawaz Sharif. She was then transferred to Lahore's King Edward Medical college, again by use of influence.No action taken against her and her father.The Result,The criminal (She is also a convicted criminal, let out of prison on bail on the ground that she is a woman. Somebody didn't tell that to the judge who sentenced Lori. Americans have not learned the "True Justice" from Pakistani judges.) got embolden. In recent case she submitted fake documents in SCP. A crime for which she is not punished until now by Pakistan.In recent scandal against Judge Arshad Malik, it is very clear that she was the main figure involved in criminal activities again, including blackmailing, bribing and threatening a judge and the judicial system in Pakistan.Recently, in a call up to give evidence in another trial of land grab, instead of appearing in front of the NAB, she decided to show force. Accusing the state of Pakistan , using force through her supporters, attacking police, etc.No action taken against her to date.In any other country, her bail would have been cancelled immediately for breach, she being arrested and sent back to the jail.But Pakistani justice and its judges are criminals themselves to support such criminals.