The regional director of the British American Tobacco on Tuesday met Mr Khan at the PM Office and presented a cheque for Rs5m for the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

PM Khan might not be aware that being a signatory to the FCTC, Pakistan could not receive funds from tobacco companies, adding that it was the responsibility of the prime minister’s team to inform him about it.

Coalition for Tobacco Control Pakistan’s national coordinator Khurram Hashmi expressed his surprised that Mr Khan, who has been an anti-tobacco advocate for long and is running a cancer hospital, has received a donation from an organisation which is responsible for causing cancer.