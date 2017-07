Rodrigues, who is also an advocate, claimed that probably for the first time ever in the history of the country, a public meeting was organised in the high-security precincts of an airport.



He alleged that Shah was allowed to to address party workers within the airport premises in total violation of law.



Stating that the Goa civilian airport functions within the Naval air base and is a Defence establishment, he added a carpeted podium, chairs for dignitaries and sound system were all set up at the entrance of the airport terminal.