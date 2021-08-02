Active pharmaceutical ingredient industry to finally get tax holiday in Bangladesh

Tribune Desk
Representational Image Bigstock
API is the part of any drug that produces the intended effects.
The income tax division of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has decided to offer a tax holiday facility to the manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and laboratory reagents.
API is the part of any drug that produces the intended effects. Meanwhile, a tax holiday is a government incentive programme that offers a tax reduction or elimination to businesses.
“The move came to encourage local production of pharmaceutical items, as well as increasing export,” NBR spokesperson Syed A Momen told Dhaka Tribune.
The spokesperson said that NBR is yet to decide the tenure of the facility, which usually remains in effect for 10 to 20 years.
The API manufacturers are entitled to the tax benefit, according to the National API and Laboratory Reagents Production and Export Policy 2018.
Several independent API manufacturers as a result have begun local production of API ingredients and Reagents. Ten local companies, including Eskayef, Square, Beacon and Beximco, already have their captive API production units.
There is also an API park near Dhaka (MunshiGanj area) which is soon to go online to fill the void met by import currently, cut reliance on foreign markets and save foreign currency.
Here is a list from local API/Reagent manufacturer AFChem.
Here is a list from local API/Reagent manufacturer AFChem.
|THERAPEUTIC-CLASS
|PRODUCTS
|REFERENCE
|Macrolide-Antibiotics
|Azithromycin Dihydrate
Azithromycin Dihydrate Taste Mask
Erythromycin Ethyl Succinate
Erythromycin Stearate
|BP/USP
IN-HOUSE
BP/USP
BP/USP
|Anti-ulcerant
|Esomeprazole Magnesium Trihydrate
Esomeprazole Magnesium Pellets
8.5%, 20%, 22.5%, 23.5%
|BP/USP
IN-HOUSE
|Anti-fungal
|Fluconazole
|BP/USP
|Lipid-lowering
|Atorvastatin Calcium
Rosuvastatin Calcium
|BP/USP
BP
|Anti-histamine
|Cetirizine Hydrochloride
Fexofenadine Hydrochloride
Desloratadine
Ebastine
|BP/USP
BP/USP
BP/USP
BP
|Anti-Bacterial
|Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride
|BP/USP
|Cephalosporin-Antibiotics
|Cefixime Trihydrate
Cefuroxime Axetil
|BP/USP
BP/USP
|Anti-diabetic
|Metformin Hydrochloride
Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate
Vildagliptin
Linagliptin
Gliclizide
Glimepiride
|BP/USP
BP
INN
INN
|Anti-epileptic
|Pregabalin
|BP
|Analgesic & Antipyrotic
|Paracetamol
|BP/USP
|Anti-hypertensive
|Losartan Potassium
Amlodipine Besylate
|BP/USP
BP/USP
|Calcium-Supplement
|Calcium Orotate
|INN
|Anti-Hepatitis-C
|Sofosbuvir
|INN
|NSAID
|Etoricoxib
Ketorolac Tromethamine
|INN
BP/USP
|Anti-Platelet
|Ticagrelor
Amlodipine Besylate
|INN
|Anti-cancer
|PRODUCTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT
Imatinib Mesylate
Sunitinib Malate
Erlotinib Hydrocholoride
Doxorubicin Hydrochloride
|INN
INN
INN
BP