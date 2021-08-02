What's new

Active pharmaceutical ingredient industry to finally get tax holiday in Bangladesh

Tribune Desk
  Published at 07:44 pm July 18th, 2021
Representational Image Bigstock

API is the part of any drug that produces the intended effects.

The income tax division of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has decided to offer a tax holiday facility to the manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and laboratory reagents.

API is the part of any drug that produces the intended effects. Meanwhile, a tax holiday is a government incentive programme that offers a tax reduction or elimination to businesses.

“The move came to encourage local production of pharmaceutical items, as well as increasing export,” NBR spokesperson Syed A Momen told Dhaka Tribune.

The spokesperson said that NBR is yet to decide the tenure of the facility, which usually remains in effect for 10 to 20 years.
The API manufacturers are entitled to the tax benefit, according to the National API and Laboratory Reagents Production and Export Policy 2018.
Several independent API manufacturers as a result have begun local production of API ingredients and Reagents. Ten local companies, including Eskayef, Square, Beacon and Beximco, already have their captive API production units.

There is also an API park near Dhaka (MunshiGanj area) which is soon to go online to fill the void met by import currently, cut reliance on foreign markets and save foreign currency.

Here is a list from local API/Reagent manufacturer AFChem.


THERAPEUTIC-CLASSPRODUCTSREFERENCE

Macrolide-AntibioticsAzithromycin Dihydrate
Azithromycin Dihydrate Taste Mask
Erythromycin Ethyl Succinate
Erythromycin Stearate		BP/USP
IN-HOUSE
BP/USP
BP/USP
Anti-ulcerantEsomeprazole Magnesium Trihydrate
Esomeprazole Magnesium Pellets
8.5%, 20%, 22.5%, 23.5%		BP/USP
IN-HOUSE
Anti-fungalFluconazoleBP/USP
Lipid-loweringAtorvastatin Calcium
Rosuvastatin Calcium		BP/USP
BP
Anti-histamineCetirizine Hydrochloride
Fexofenadine Hydrochloride
Desloratadine
Ebastine		BP/USP
BP/USP
BP/USP
BP
Anti-BacterialCiprofloxacin HydrochlorideBP/USP
Cephalosporin-AntibioticsCefixime Trihydrate
Cefuroxime Axetil		BP/USP
BP/USP
Anti-diabeticMetformin Hydrochloride
Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate
Vildagliptin
Linagliptin
Gliclizide
Glimepiride		BP/USP
BP
INN
INN
Anti-epilepticPregabalinBP
Analgesic & AntipyroticParacetamolBP/USP
Anti-hypertensiveLosartan Potassium
Amlodipine Besylate		BP/USP
BP/USP
Calcium-SupplementCalcium OrotateINN
Anti-Hepatitis-CSofosbuvirINN
NSAIDEtoricoxib
Ketorolac Tromethamine		INN
BP/USP
Anti-PlateletTicagrelor
Amlodipine Besylate		INN
Anti-cancerPRODUCTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT

Imatinib Mesylate
Sunitinib Malate
Erlotinib Hydrocholoride
Doxorubicin Hydrochloride		INN
INN
INN
BP
 
