Active pharmaceutical ingredient industry to finally get tax holiday in Bangladesh

Published at 07:44 pm July 18th, 2021

Govt looks to ramp up API production for burgeoning pharma sector

THERAPEUTIC-CLASS PRODUCTS REFERENCE

Macrolide-Antibiotics Azithromycin Dihydrate

Azithromycin Dihydrate Taste Mask

Erythromycin Ethyl Succinate

Erythromycin Stearate BP/USP

IN-HOUSE

BP/USP

BP/USP Anti-ulcerant Esomeprazole Magnesium Trihydrate

Esomeprazole Magnesium Pellets

8.5%, 20%, 22.5%, 23.5% BP/USP

IN-HOUSE Anti-fungal Fluconazole BP/USP Lipid-lowering Atorvastatin Calcium

Rosuvastatin Calcium BP/USP

BP Anti-histamine Cetirizine Hydrochloride

Fexofenadine Hydrochloride

Desloratadine

Ebastine BP/USP

BP/USP

BP/USP

BP Anti-Bacterial Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride BP/USP Cephalosporin-Antibiotics Cefixime Trihydrate

Cefuroxime Axetil BP/USP

BP/USP Anti-diabetic Metformin Hydrochloride

Sitagliptin Phosphate Monohydrate

Vildagliptin

Linagliptin

Gliclizide

Glimepiride BP/USP

BP

INN

INN Anti-epileptic Pregabalin BP Analgesic & Antipyrotic Paracetamol BP/USP Anti-hypertensive Losartan Potassium

Amlodipine Besylate BP/USP

BP/USP Calcium-Supplement Calcium Orotate INN Anti-Hepatitis-C Sofosbuvir INN NSAID Etoricoxib

Ketorolac Tromethamine INN

BP/USP Anti-Platelet Ticagrelor

Amlodipine Besylate INN Anti-cancer PRODUCTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT



Imatinib Mesylate

Sunitinib Malate

Erlotinib Hydrocholoride

Doxorubicin Hydrochloride INN

INN

INN

BP

Representational ImageAPI is the part of any drug that produces the intended effects.The income tax division of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has decided to offer a tax holiday facility to the manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and laboratory reagents.API is the part of any drug that produces the intended effects. Meanwhile, a tax holiday is a government incentive programme that offers a tax reduction or elimination to businesses.“The move came to encourage local production of pharmaceutical items, as well as increasing export,” NBR spokesperson Syed A Momen told Dhaka Tribune.The spokesperson said that NBR is yet to decide the tenure of the facility, which usually remains in effect for 10 to 20 years.The API manufacturers are entitled to the tax benefit, according to the National API and Laboratory Reagents Production and Export Policy 2018.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Several independent API manufacturers as a result have begun local production of API ingredients and Reagents. Ten local companies, including Eskayef, Square, Beacon and Beximco, already have their captive API production units.There is also an API park near Dhaka (MunshiGanj area) which is soon to go online to fill the void met by import currently, cut reliance on foreign markets and save foreign currency.Here is a list from local API/Reagent manufacturer AFChem.