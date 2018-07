LIBERATION WAR OF BANGLADESH

Actions, reactions and inactions of foreign powers – XVI



In the first week of November, the Mukti guerrillas conducted a series of highly courageous operations inside some well-guarded establishments in and around the Dhaka city that included destroying Siddhirganj power stations, bombarding the Provincial Election Commission’s office, exploding an army recruitment centre at Azimpur of the Dhaka city and making an explosion inside the top floor of the seven-story Dhaka Improvement Trust building.281 The level of the Mukti commitments and courage displayed in the successful operations in question generated extreme amount of pervasive fear among General Niazi’s troops imported from different parts of West Pakistan, forcing the latter to stay inside their respective camps most of the time.



The terrible impact of such courageous Mukti operations on the psyche of the West Pakistani military commanders could be assessed from the fact that this was the time when General Yahya’s hitherto reluctant military junta secretly decided to resolve the East Pakistan crisis through a dialogue with the Awami League leaders exiled in India, whom it had found ‘disqualified’ to retain their National Assembly seats and, therefore, declared vacated only in August. The US ambassador in Islamabad informed Washington on November 2, which President Nixon would tell Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at a meeting in the White House on November 4, that President Yahya was now ‘prepared to hold discussions with cleared Awami League leaders, to meet with a Bangla Desh leader from India and to consider our suggestion that Mujib be allowed to designate the representative’.282

Under such circumstance, when the ordinary people of East Bengal had started even publicly defying Pakistan and the Muktis had started winning battles one after another against the Pakistan Army, India resolved to physically assist the Muktis inside East Bengal territories in the second week of November, and subsequently the Indian troops accompanied the Muktis in launching attacks on the Pakistan forces for the first time on November 21.287 The Indian army raided its Pakistani counterparts with tanks, obviously with the active cooperation and supports of the Muktis and the people, inside East Bengal territories through Jessore, Chittagong, Sylhet and Rangpur frontiers.

In the midst of such developments in the battlefields, the US administration rightly assessed that the defeat of the Pakistan Army in East Pakistan was just a matter of time.