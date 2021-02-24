Action taken against army officers over Ehsanullah Ehsan's escape: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said that the escape of former TTP spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan from custody was a "grave matter," adding that the Army is trying to rearrest him.



Speaking to international media outlets, the DG ISPR said that the military took prompt action against officers responsible for Ehsan's escape.



"At the moment, we don't know about Ehsanullah Ehsan's whereabouts," Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said, adding that the TTP leader's Twitter account, which was recently used to issue threats to Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, turned out to be fake.



Missing persons, Machh massacre



The DG ISPR also shed light on the matter of missing persons and said that the committee formed to investigate the matter has shown great strides.



"Out of more than 6,000 cases receiving by the commission, 4,000 cases have been resolved, while the remaining cases will also be resolved soon," said the DG ISPR.



Answering a question about the murder of ten Hazara colliers in Machh, Balochistan back in January 2021, Maj Gen Babar said that some “important arrests have been made in connection to the killings."



He, however, refused to provide further details.



Killing of female social workers in North Waziristan



Maj Gen Iftikhar also touched upon the recent attack on the car of a non-governmental organisation in North Waziristan which led to the death of four female social workers.



He said that terrorists are retaliating to the operation the Army is carrying out in North Waziristan, adding that the attack on the women's car was also a part of the retaliation tactics [used by militants].



"At present, there are no organised [terrorist] groups in Waziristan, the Army's spokesperson said, adding that some "small groups from the region are resorting to petty terrorist activities there."



"These petty extremists will be eliminated from Waziristan soon, the DG ISPR said.

