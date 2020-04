Acting Navy secretary slams fired aircraft carrier captain as 'stupid' in remarks to crew: report

If he didn't think, in my opinion, that this information wasn't going to get out to the public, in this day and information age that we live in, then he was either A, too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this

It was a betrayal. And I can tell you one other thing: Because he did that, he put it in the public's forum and it is now a big controversy in Washington, D.C.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and President Trump have both defended Crozier’s firing, with the president saying Saturday that Crozier “shouldn’t be talking that way in a letter.” Esper said the following day that the firing was “an example of how we hold our leaders accountable.”