Act right now for permanent solution to Rohingya refugee crisis: Hasina to UN

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the United Nations and the international community to take immediate effective steps for the permanent solution to Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh fearing persecution in Myanmar.

-- Myanmar must unconditionally stop the violence and ethnic cleansing in Rakhine state immediately and permanently.

-- Sending an investigative team of the United Nations Secretary General to Myanmar immediately.

-- Ensuring safety for all the citizens, irrespective of race and religion, and building a security zone in Myanmar under the supervision of UN.

-- Make sure the safe return and rehabilitation of all Rohingyas, who were forced to drive out from Rakhine state, safely and securely with dignity.

-- Unconditional implementation of the Kofi Annan Commission recommendations.