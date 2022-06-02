ACM Zaheer Ahmad Babar on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

,.,.
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA :The Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He was received by the Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force, Lieutenant General Turki bin Bandar Al Saud.
