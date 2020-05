ACM Idris Hassan Latif — WWII veteran who chose India over Pakistan and went on to head IAF



Latif led the first fly-past over New Delhi after India became a republic in 1950. He was instrumental in procuring Jaguar, MiG-23 & MiG-25 aircraft for the IAF.

‘He was very clear that his future lay with India’



Awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 1971