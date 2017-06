A day after shocking terror attacks in Iran's Tehran, which left people dead and injured, another attack occurred on June 8.A biker threw acid on people in the street, reportedly injuring 16 bypassers, Fars news agency reported.The incident took place this morning in southern Tehran.ISNA later reported that the perpetrator of the acid attack was detained describing the reason behind the attack as “personal”. Health officials say the victims suffered minor injuries and all injured have been discharged from the hospital.Over the past few years, several cases of acid attacks have been reported in the country.Twin terror attacks rocked Tehran on June 7 claiming the lives of at least 12 and injuring about 40, tough the officials have not stated whether terrorism was the motive behind the acid attack this morning.