ACI to ship drugs to US market directly from Bangladesh

Star Business ReportThu May 5, 2022 07:13 PM Last update on: Thu May 5, 2022 07:21 PMThe Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI) has recently got approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to export its product directly from Bangladesh to the United States of America.ACI Healthcare Ltd, one of the subsidiaries of ACI Ltd, obtained the FDA approval for its healthcare establishment at Tripordi in Narayanganj's Sonargaon for the manufacturing of Gabapentin capsules, which will be exported to US market.The listed conglomerate disclosed the information today through a posting on the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange.The healthcare site is primarily dedicated for export and this will positively impact pharmaceutical export of the company, according to the web posting.ACI HealthCare was incorporated in 2013 with an objective to manufacture and market pharmaceutical products for regulated markets, especially for the US market.To serve the local market also, a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical factory of the company has been built at its own land in full compliance with the US FDA, the Europe, Middle East and Africa, the World Health Organisation's Current Good Manufacturing Practices and other relevant agencies of that nature.It had got approval of nine Abbreviated New Drug Application by the US FDA and commercial supply of some of these products started by toll manufacturing arrangement with contract manufacturing companies in India and in the USA.Pharma export of ACI Ltd achieved 100 per cent growth in business volume despite the Covid-19 pandemic and problems in supply and logistics in 2020-21, the company said in its latest annual report.Ten new export destinations were added in its list during the year, it said, adding the ACI has received marketing authorisation of 190 products from different regulatory authorities in different countries.During the pandemic, ACI has tried to extend its support to the severely Covid-19 affected countries with its coronavirus drugs and was able to contribute to save lives and improve the quality of life of people, it added.Stocks of ACI Ltd rose 0.62 per cent to Tk 291 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange today compared to the previous working day.