ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

Logo of ACI and Dabur

Logo of ACI and Dabur



Bangladeshi conglomerate ACI Limited is going to terminate a nearly 20-year-old joint venture agreement with India-based Dabur International.

Under the agreement signed in July 2003, the two companies formed Asian Consumer Care Private Limited the same year for selling Dabur's products across Bangladesh.

Dabur and ACI hold 76% and 24% stakes, respectively, in the company.

As per the ACI board's decision, it will sell its stake in the Asian Consumer at Tk60 crore.

The board has also decided to spend the fund on business expansion.

However, officials at ACI Limited have declined to make any comments when the termination will come into effect.

Meanwhile, Dabur has filed a statement with the National Stock Exchange of India.

"Dabur International and Dabur (UK) Limited, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Dabur India Limited, have decided to purchase 8,479,187 equity shares and 1,000 equity shares, respectively, of Asian Consumer Care Private Limited," read the statement.

Dabur will acquire the ACI holdings for Tk60 crore which, according to the present exchange rate, comes to around Rs51 crore, the filing added.
According to the ACI website, segments like toothpaste, shampoo, and homecare saw rapid growth in FY2019-20.

Due to regional complexities and strong competitive market dynamics, Asian Consumer's revenue declined by 13.2% in FY2019-20.

According to ACI sources, Dabur's brand has not been established in Bangladesh even though the business started in 2003. Rather, there was a disagreement with Dabur in terms of business management. So ACI is severing ties with the company to focus on its own business. But Indian companies like Marico are faring well after starting their business in Bangladesh almost at the same time.

Besides, ACI Limited will merge the plastics business. The company said that it will complete the merger after getting the approval of the High Court.
ACI shares closed 0.9% higher at Tk279.10 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Currently, ACI has four joint venture companies with foreign partners including Asian Consumer.
 
ACI's focus has shifted from consumer products, especially FMCG products sold by Dabur in Bangladesh which is not a profitable segment for them.

There is nothing in Dabur's brand (or any other branded FMCG product made in India nowadays) that cannot be produced in Bangladesh with our industrial expertise, which was true fifty years ago as well.

This can be more or less seen as the rejection of Dabur's brand in Bangladesh.

From personal experience - Indian brands (mostly FMCG products makers such as Adani, Reliance, Dabur, Cadbury, Brittania as well as automotive sector players such as Hero, Tata and Ashok Leyland) want to explore/expand markets in Bangladesh because to them it is a prestige issue.

They come in to Bangladesh chambers and twist everyone's arms to enter into 'marketing agreements'. But as can be seen with Dabur now, this is the end result.
 
Bilal9 said:
ACI's focus has shifted from consumer products, especially FMCG products sold by Dabur in Bangladesh which is not a profitable segment for them.

There is nothing in Dabur's brand (or any other branded FMCG product made in India nowadays) that cannot be produced in Bangladesh with our industrial expertise, which was true fifty years ago as well.

This can be more or less seen as the rejection of Dabur's brand in Bangladesh.

From personal experience - Indian brands (mostly FMCG products makers such as Adani, Reliance, Dabur, Cadbury, Brittania as well as automotive sector players such as Hero, Tata and Ashok Leyland) want to explore/expand markets in Bangladesh because to them it is a prestige issue.

They come in to Bangladesh chambers and twist everyone's arms to enter into 'marketing agreements'. But as can be seen with Dabur now, this is the end result.
Lol.
 

