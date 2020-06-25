Achievements those who migrated for Pakistan empty handed & what they achieved for dream of Pakistan

Just some Muhajirs at the top of my head; Nazia Hassan, Rahat Kazmi, Adeeb Rizvi, Baqai, Ansar Burney, Zia Moheuddin, Bano Qudsia, Anwar Maqsood, Moin Akhtar, MM Alam.



These are just some I know. And the list goes on if I properly search and jot down. For 10% of Pakistan's population, that is a large number of intellectuals. Iska aadha contribution bhi nahi hoga Sindhi, Pashto ya Balochi community ka. Sindhis can boast about GM Syed, Pathans can boast about Khushal Khan Khattak. But no no we are racist and elitist if we say our community contributed a lot to Pakistan.



We do not need to point out our loyalty. We absolutely not need to. Simple. We will get nowhere with this wishy washy compromising attitude. Always having to pander to the sons of the soil.