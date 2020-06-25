What's new

Achievements those who migrated for Pakistan empty handed & what they achieved for dream of Pakistan

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,250
7
15,486
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Asalam Alikum,

The thread of title says it all - You are here to LEARN about the SACRIFICES and CONTRIBUTION of Urdu Speakers and other Migrants (Memon, Gujrati etc) towards PAKISTAN.

Despite being ONLY 8%-10% of whole Pakistani population, the GIGANTIC efforts, sweat and blood was given by Migrants at EVERY need of the hour, UNQUESTIONED.

May be that's why Karachi and Urdu speakers are always taken for granted...Well, that's another topic.

I am honored to be the first guy to start this kind of thread. Being from Karachi myself, I take ABSOLUTE pride of being part of such civilized and educated community who can also actually FIGHT, if need arises, against all odds. There's always a fighting and daring instinct in our blood....We are the SURVIVORS and WINNERS - made this country, traveled all way long, settled in Karachi and urban areas of Sindh and turned them into such a heaven that every other ethnicity left speechless and stunned.

As of now, we are probably in our worst phase but guess what, good times will come and this SHALL too pass, Insha Allah :)

So, you guys can definitely take part in this thread and can discuss and talk and post all personalities from migrants/Urdu Speaking background who did some for Pakistan.

------------
------------

For me, I will start from him - the most respected ; Mr. Edhi



Born: February 28, 1928, Bantva, India
Died: July 8, 2016, Karachi

Abdul Sattar Edhi was a Pakistani philanthropist, ascetic, and humanitarian who founded the Edhi Foundation, which runs the world's largest volunteer ambulance network, along with various homeless shelters, animal shelters, rehabilitation centres, and orphanages across Pakistan.

He died on 8 July 2016 at the age of 88 due to complete kidney failure after having been placed on a ventilator. One of his last wishes was that his organs be donated for the use of the needy but due to his poor health, only his corneas were suitable for later use in donation. He was laid to rest at Edhi Village in Karachi.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abdul_Sattar_Edhi#
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
36,404
2
71,188
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Karachi would still be treated like trash no matter what

So I really don't want to share those services since everyone knows them

Enough of proving loyalty again and again when getting treated like sh1t
 
S

Sher Shah Awan

SENIOR MEMBER
May 8, 2013
6,922
24
12,128
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
Karachi would still be treated like trash no matter what

So I really don't want to share those services since everyone knows them

Enough of proving loyalty again and again when getting treated like sh1t
Click to expand...
Karachi deserves to be a Federal city, and the second capital of Pakistan.
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,250
7
15,486
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
Karachi would still be treated like trash no matter what

So I really don't want to share those services since everyone knows them

Enough of proving loyalty again and again when getting treated like sh1t
Click to expand...
I share your sentiments....

but right now, we really need hope and strategy to come out of this collectively

This can be long and tough battle and we have no choice to but to fight this..

We need to not lose heart..

Hamara waqt ayega, bro...

We are not proving our loyalty to anyone, instead showing to Pakistanis what we did for them/country and that too with selfless devotion. I'll be happy if you contribute in this as well....Rock in this thread just like you do in other ones :)

---------

Abdul Qadeer Khan NI, HI, FPAS, DEng, known as A. Q. Khan, is a Pakistani nuclear physicist and metallurgist who is colloquially known as the "father of uranium enrichment project" for his nation's clandestine atomic bomb program— though he was only part of a team who developed the technology.
Born: April 1, 1936 (age 84 years), Bhopal, India

 
Cliftonite

Cliftonite

BANNED
May 4, 2020
1,608
2
3,095
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Just some Muhajirs at the top of my head; Nazia Hassan, Rahat Kazmi, Adeeb Rizvi, Baqai, Ansar Burney, Zia Moheuddin, Bano Qudsia, Anwar Maqsood, Moin Akhtar, MM Alam.

These are just some I know. And the list goes on if I properly search and jot down. For 10% of Pakistan's population, that is a large number of intellectuals. Iska aadha contribution bhi nahi hoga Sindhi, Pashto ya Balochi community ka. Sindhis can boast about GM Syed, Pathans can boast about Khushal Khan Khattak. But no no we are racist and elitist if we say our community contributed a lot to Pakistan.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,250
7
15,486
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cliftonite said:
Just some Muhajirs at the top of my head; Nazia Hassan, Rahat Kazmi, Adeeb Rizvi, Baqai, Ansar Burney, Zia Moheuddin, Bano Qudsia, Anwar Maqsood, Moin Akhtar, MM Alam.

These are just some I know. And the list goes on if I properly search and jot down. For 10% of Pakistan's population, that is a large number of intellectuals. Iska aadha contribution bhi nahi hoga Sindhi, Pashto ya Balochi community ka. Sindhis can boast about GM Syed, Pathans can boast about Khushal Khan Khattak. But no no we are racist and elitist if we say our community contributed a lot to Pakistan.

We do not need to point out our loyalty. We absolutely not need to. Simple. We will get nowhere with this wishy washy compromising attitude. Always having to pander to the sons of the soil.
Click to expand...

We'll be fine and rocking soon, guys.

We'll stick to our ground and will win as well.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Vortex

Vortex

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2008
2,629
2
3,201
Why in the 21st century we are still thinking about Punjabi Sindhis Baluchis Sunnis Shias Urdu speaking white black brown yellow red etc ?
Oh yes we are still running behind Pakistani identity...

Isn’t Urdu our National language ? So why people are showing hate against Urdu speaking ?
 
American Pakistani

American Pakistani

ELITE MEMBER
May 30, 2010
14,499
10
20,944
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I'm also from Karachi and I'm sorry but this thread is in a very bad taste.

The biggest thing this mother pakistan gave my ancestors was shelter and protection. I cannot thank enough even if I'm given 7 lives. I cannot imagine what I would be facing today in India.

Also the generalizing, not all Pathan, Sindhi Baloch and Punjabi are bad. Maybe less than a half percent.

Yes there is a problem in Karachi due to PPP curse. But it should and can be solved with a cool head.

By starting such threads we agree also giving lifetime opportunity to Bharti terrorist from raw and their army terrorists. Many foreign agencies keep close eye on this forum.
 
Crusher

Crusher

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 4, 2019
2,432
3
4,324
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
No one has given anything to Pakistan and more importantly to indigenous Pakistanis, every group currently inhabiting Pakistan is a "net benefiter" of Pakistan. Most of modern Pakistan was a wasteland before the British developed the irrigation systems in Punjab, built Railway and Karachi seaport which attracted a lot of people to these areas what are now in Pakistan even well before 1947.

People say Pakistan has water scarcity for its 220 million strong population but the fact of the matter is this area was never meant to support such a huge population before the British made infrastructure in these areas.
 
Last edited:
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
10,549
13
24,899
Country
United States
Location
United States
Let's summarize the History of the Muhajirs in the East Pak:
  • They made the Hijret in its true spirit in 1947 going through atrocities to the proportion of what was perpetrated by Jengiz Han as per Winston Churchill
  • During the British Raj, the East Pak had "ZERO" industrial base, and 90% of the businesses, trades, professions (medicine, law, education etc.) etc. were under the Hindus
  • The number of industries, trades, businesses etc. the Muhajir folks established till 1971 in the East Pak astonished even the Indian Hindu folks!! For example, the largest jute mill in the world was established by Adamji
  • The most successful RAW ops was launched using the proxies like Mujib, Mukti Bahini etc. At least a million of Muhajir folks - irrespective of babies, kids, women, elderly etc. - were brutally killed, maimed, raped etc. by the Bangal folks, which ensued military ops. But, it was too little and too late. The level of brutality was so intense the Pak authority feared if it's news had reached the West Pak not a single Bangal over there would have remained alive! What happened to Mujib's family in 1975 was the template of what every Muhajir family in the East Pak had to undergo in 1971. It was the total ethnic cleansing
  • The most of the industries and businesses the Muhajirs established in the East Pak miserably failed after the creation of BD. Now, the most of BD's media, financial, economic etc. activities are controlled by the Indian Hindus and their BD subordinates. Not to mention the political influence. Yearly, the Hindu professionals send $10b of remittances back to India. BD's public education has been destroyed to such an extent a medical grad can't even properly examine a simple X-ray report! Ilahi Adalet....
 
Last edited:
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2018
11,881
4
24,926
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Sultan Rahi, aka Maula Jatt, was also from Urdu speaker background.

Dr. Israr Ahmad was from Haryana, though he identified as a Punjabi.

Maulana Maududi. Maulana Shabbir Ahmad Usmani. Muftis Taqi and Rafi Usmani.

We got the very best cream of the crop Ulema from what is now India today. They believed strongly in the principles of Pakistan (either initially or eventually.)
 
Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2012
1,321
1
1,671
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
@Areesh @PaklovesTurkiye @Cliftonite @Arsalan 345
Instead of just sticking to a city, people of Karachi needs to go out of their comfort zones to the far and wide of entire Pakistan specially the sparsely populated Northern areas, buy properties there, setup businesses, marry with their people. This is the only way we can really stop racist elites from their political maneuvers.

Also @Silverblaze idea is very good, not only for the political problems, we need at least 5 working ports till 2040 to cater the upcoming demands of trade.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker South China's Shenzhen achieves citywide 5G coverage China & Far East 10
D The Israeli Metrology Association MDM has achieved global breakthroughs Technology & Science 1
D The start-up company in the field of quantum encryption 'Quant-EL-R' has recorded an achievement in Technology & Science 10
Morpheus National Financial Literacy Programme FY20 milestones achieved, says SBP Social & Current Events 0
D The start-up company in the field of quantum encryption 'Quant-EL-R' has recorded an achievement in Technology & Science 0
M Bloomberg New Economy: Reversing Nixon’s Biggest Achievement China & Far East 17
V Kakrapar Atomic Plant-3 Achieves Criticality; PM Modi Hails 'Make In India Trailblazer' Indian Defence Forum 3
xyx007 Pakistan achieves UN climate action goal 10 years ahead of deadline Infrastructure & Development 0
Clutch Featured Pakistan achieves UN climate action goal 10 years ahead of deadline Social & Current Events 1
Safriz PM Imran Khan achievements for Pakistan Pakistani Siasat 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top