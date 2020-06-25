Achievements those who migrated for Pakistan empty handed & what they achieved for dream of Pakistan

PaklovesTurkiye
Asalam Alikum,
The thread of title says it all - You are here to LEARN about the SACRIFICES and CONTRIBUTION of Urdu Speakers and other Migrants (Memon, Gujrati etc) towards PAKISTAN.
Despite being ONLY 8%-10% of whole Pakistani population, the GIGANTIC efforts, sweat and blood was given by Migrants at EVERY need of the hour, UNQUESTIONED.
May be that's why Karachi and Urdu speakers are always taken for granted...Well, that's another topic.
I am honored to be the first guy to start this kind of thread. Being from Karachi myself, I take ABSOLUTE pride of being part of such civilized and educated community who can also actually FIGHT, if need arises, against all odds. There's always a fighting and daring instinct in our blood....We are the SURVIVORS and WINNERS - made this country, traveled all way long, settled in Karachi and urban areas of Sindh and turned them into such a heaven that every other ethnicity left speechless and stunned.
As of now, we are probably in our worst phase but guess what, good times will come and this SHALL too pass, Insha Allah
So, you guys can definitely take part in this thread and can discuss and talk and post all personalities from migrants/Urdu Speaking background who did some for Pakistan.
For me, I will start from him - the most respected ; Mr. Edhi
Born: February 28, 1928, Bantva, India
Died: July 8, 2016, Karachi
Abdul Sattar Edhi was a Pakistani philanthropist, ascetic, and humanitarian who founded the Edhi Foundation, which runs the world's largest volunteer ambulance network, along with various homeless shelters, animal shelters, rehabilitation centres, and orphanages across Pakistan.
He died on 8 July 2016 at the age of 88 due to complete kidney failure after having been placed on a ventilator. One of his last wishes was that his organs be donated for the use of the needy but due to his poor health, only his corneas were suitable for later use in donation. He was laid to rest at Edhi Village in Karachi.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abdul_Sattar_Edhi#
