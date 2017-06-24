What's new

Ex-MPA Majeed Achakzai acquitted in traffic cop murder case
Web Desk On Sep 4, 2020


QUETTA: Balochistan’s former lawmaker Majeed Khan Achakzai on Friday got a clean chit in a traffic policeman’s death case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a model court in Quetta has acquitted former provincial assembly member (MPA) Majeed Khan Achakzai in the traffic sergeant murder case due to lack of evidences. Model court judge Dost Muhammad Mandokhail announced the verdict.


It is pertinent to mention here that Traffic Sergeant Haji Attaullah had been run over and killed in Quetta’s GPO Chowk allegedly by a vehicle belonging to then MPA Majeed Khan Achakzai in 2017.

The traffic police officer had been seriously wounded in the accident and was taken to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident had come to light when the footage of the legislator’s vehicle ramming into the traffic officer began circulating on social media.

On 29th December,2017, Balochistan MPA Majeed Achakzai had been released from jail after an anti-terrorism court granted him bail in a case pertaining to the killing of a traffic sergeant in Quetta by his over-speeding vehicle.

Judge Dawood Khan Nasar had approved the bail for the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader against a surety bond of Rs500,000.

Ex-MPA Majeed Achakzai acquitted in traffic cop murder case

Balochistan's former lawmaker Majeed Khan Achakzai on Friday got a clean chit in a traffic policeman's death case.
Chief justice/Imran Khan/Bajwa should take notice.
May he get the end of Gaddafi. This kind reminds me of Firaoun and Qaroon.
 
