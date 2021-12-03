What's new

Achakzai calls for alliance with TTP

”میں خیبر پختونخوا، فاٹا میں اپنے سیاسی ساتھیوں سے کہتا ہوں کہ آپ نے ٹی ٹی پی کی مخالفت نہیں کرنی ہے۔ ٹی ٹی پی والے ہمارے وطن کے طالبان ہیں۔ ہم ان کے ساتھ ملکر اس وطن کی تقدیر بدلنے کی کوشش کریں گے۔“ (پختونخوا ملی عوامی پارٹی کے چیئرمین محمود خان اچکزئی کا کوئٹہ میں جلسے سے خطاب)

"I tell my political colleagues in FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, that you should not oppose the TTP. The TTP are the Taliban of our country. We will work with them to change the destiny of this country. " (Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai addresses a rally in Quetta)

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1466448862672035841
 
This guy Achakzai is desperate to see Pakistan destroyed. He was completely frustrated when Afghan Taliban were taking control and when Amrullah Saleh / Ghani ran away. Now, he wants to take revenge by doing same with Pakistan. Him and PTMs are truly against Pakistan.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,641
5
12,523
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sainthood 101 said:
Well TTP was a Pashtun nationalist front in some ways - so maybe this is the angle he is coming with
Click to expand...
It wasn't pashtoon "nationalist' front. It wasn't fighting for glory of people of KP. It was fighting for its own interpretation of Islam and to apply that interpretation on the lands of KP first and than Pakistan . So if you see TTP wasn't actually much "pro-Pathan" as it started its barbarism from the lands of Pathans, first destroyed our way of life, our cities and killed our people. You must be a child to think of TTP as "Pashtoon nationalist". Instead it was a religiously motivated terrorist organisation which had very little link to ethnicity except that . Majority of its foot soldiers were Pathan which is because its main roots and infrastructure was in Pashtoon built. Hence it was obvious. If a terrorist organisation is founded in Multan I am sure majority of its members will be saraiki, same for Lahore or Larkana...

Study

Jumat ud dawa,
Al zulfiqar
Punjabi Taliban

And brainstorm about the ethnicity of foot soldiers of these organizations
 
