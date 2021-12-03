Achakzai calls for alliance with TTP

Sainthood 101 said: Well TTP was a Pashtun nationalist front in some ways - so maybe this is the angle he is coming with Click to expand...

It wasn't pashtoon "nationalist' front. It wasn't fighting for glory of people of KP. It was fighting for its own interpretation of Islam and to apply that interpretation on the lands of KP first and than Pakistan . So if you see TTP wasn't actually much "pro-Pathan" as it started its barbarism from the lands of Pathans, first destroyed our way of life, our cities and killed our people. You must be a child to think of TTP as "Pashtoon nationalist". Instead it was a religiously motivated terrorist organisation which had very little link to ethnicity except that . Majority of its foot soldiers were Pathan which is because its main roots and infrastructure was in Pashtoon built. Hence it was obvious. If a terrorist organisation is founded in Multan I am sure majority of its members will be saraiki, same for Lahore or Larkana...StudyJumat ud dawa,Al zulfiqarPunjabi TalibanAnd brainstorm about the ethnicity of foot soldiers of these organizations