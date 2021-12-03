Achakzai calls for alliance with TTP

jus_chillin
”میں خیبر پختونخوا، فاٹا میں اپنے سیاسی ساتھیوں سے کہتا ہوں کہ آپ نے ٹی ٹی پی کی مخالفت نہیں کرنی ہے۔ ٹی ٹی پی والے ہمارے وطن کے طالبان ہیں۔ ہم ان کے ساتھ ملکر اس وطن کی تقدیر بدلنے کی کوشش کریں گے۔“ (پختونخوا ملی عوامی پارٹی کے چیئرمین محمود خان اچکزئی کا کوئٹہ میں جلسے سے خطاب)
"I tell my political colleagues in FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, that you should not oppose the TTP. The TTP are the Taliban of our country. We will work with them to change the destiny of this country. " (Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai addresses a rally in Quetta)
