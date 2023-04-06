What's new

ACE summons Zartaj Gul, Hashim Bakht

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,684
14
30,984
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday summoned former federal minister Zartaj Gul and former Punjab finance minister Hashim Jawan Bakht in different corruption probes.

According to the ACE, Zartaj Gul has been accused of taking commission in development works of her constituency.

“Zartaj Gul and her husband Humayun Akhund used to take 10 per cent commission on providing funds for development schemes,” it said and also sought records of Community Development Programme schemes.

The ACE issued a summons notice to Zartaj Gul, Humayun Akhund and the Public Health Engineering officers for April 10.

Former Punjab finance minister Hashim Jawan Bakht was summoned for April 8 to investigate irregularities in public health engineering schemes.

“Mr Bakht, through his frontmen, awarded contracts to preferred contractors at above market rates. In Rahim Yar Khan and Mianwali, despite payment to contractors, several schemes are incomplete, while the use of substandard material has also been revealed in the development schemes,” the ACE said.

The ACE also summoned former chief minister Usman Buzdar on April 10 to investigate corruption in the construction of a 50km long road from Bharathi to Khar Buzdar in Taunsa at a cost of Rs700 million.

“Mr Buzdar committed corruption with the alleged connivance of highways department officers and contractors,” it said.
www.dawn.com

ACE summons Zartaj Gul, Hashim Bakht

“Zartaj Gul and her husband Humayun Akhund used to take 10pc commission on providing funds for development schemes,” ACE claims.
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
ACE summons Buzdar, relatives after 16 ghost schools found in his area
Replies
0
Views
78
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Graft inquiry: Punjab govt seeks details of lands owned by Faiz Hamid's brother
Replies
1
Views
64
Gripen9
Gripen9
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ACE seizes Rs120.5m from ex-PTI minister’s house in Muzaffargarh
Replies
13
Views
373
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Former first lady may be arrested in next few days: Report
2
Replies
24
Views
11K
Clutch
Clutch
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab anti-corruption summons Sheikh Rashid on July 15
Replies
2
Views
362
IceCold
IceCold

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom