ACE summons Zartaj Gul, Hashim Bakht

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday summoned former federal minister Zartaj Gul and former Punjab finance minister Hashim Jawan Bakht in different corruption probes.According to the ACE, Zartaj Gul has been accused of taking commission in development works of her constituency.“Zartaj Gul and her husband Humayun Akhund used to take 10 per cent commission on providing funds for development schemes,” it said and also sought records of Community Development Programme schemes.The ACE issued a summons notice to Zartaj Gul, Humayun Akhund and the Public Health Engineering officers for April 10.Former Punjab finance minister Hashim Jawan Bakht was summoned for April 8 to investigate irregularities in public health engineering schemes.“Mr Bakht, through his frontmen, awarded contracts to preferred contractors at above market rates. In Rahim Yar Khan and Mianwali, despite payment to contractors, several schemes are incomplete, while the use of substandard material has also been revealed in the development schemes,” the ACE said.The ACE also summoned former chief minister Usman Buzdar on April 10 to investigate corruption in the construction of a 50km long road from Bharathi to Khar Buzdar in Taunsa at a cost of Rs700 million.“Mr Buzdar committed corruption with the alleged connivance of highways department officers and contractors,” it said.