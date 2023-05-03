What's new

ACE summons Ijazul Haq for real estate business on agriculture land

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,078
13
31,700
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
030933264b3f217.png

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) summoned former minister Ijazul Haq, the son of military dictator Gen Ziaul Haq, on charge of developing housing schemes on agricultural land.

According to the ACE, Ijazul Haq, who recently joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), allegedly developed seven housing societies on the agricultural land in Haroonabad. It alleged that Mr Haq used his front men to defraud the people and made millions of rupees. It said the TMA (town municipal administration) officers concerned had also been summoned this week to record their statements in this regard.

Meanwhile, the ACE said it did not raid the Punjab University to arrest former chief minister Usman Buzdar. It added that a probe into the charges against Mr Buzdar had been underway but the ACE had not yet sought his arrest.

Earlier, the ACE had informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that no case had been registered against Mr Buzdar; however, 10 inquiries were pending against him at its DG Khan office. All inquiries against the former CM were initiated during the current year.
www.dawn.com

ACE summons Ijazul Haq for real estate business on agriculture land

According to the ACE, Haq allegedly developed seven housing societies on agricultural land in Haroonabad.
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ACE summons Zartaj Gul, Hashim Bakht
Replies
0
Views
133
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
muhammadhafeezmalik
Ijaz-ul-Haq summoned by FIA for money laundering of 1.8 billion rupees
Replies
5
Views
309
Mentee
Mentee
muhammadhafeezmalik
ACE summons Buzdar, relatives after 16 ghost schools found in his area
Replies
0
Views
131
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Buzdar skips ACE, court proceedings
Replies
0
Views
110
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Graft inquiry: Punjab govt seeks details of lands owned by Faiz Hamid's brother
Replies
1
Views
152
Gripen9
Gripen9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom