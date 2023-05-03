FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 15,078
- 13
- Country
-
- Location
-
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) summoned former minister Ijazul Haq, the son of military dictator Gen Ziaul Haq, on charge of developing housing schemes on agricultural land.
According to the ACE, Ijazul Haq, who recently joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), allegedly developed seven housing societies on the agricultural land in Haroonabad. It alleged that Mr Haq used his front men to defraud the people and made millions of rupees. It said the TMA (town municipal administration) officers concerned had also been summoned this week to record their statements in this regard.
Meanwhile, the ACE said it did not raid the Punjab University to arrest former chief minister Usman Buzdar. It added that a probe into the charges against Mr Buzdar had been underway but the ACE had not yet sought his arrest.
Earlier, the ACE had informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that no case had been registered against Mr Buzdar; however, 10 inquiries were pending against him at its DG Khan office. All inquiries against the former CM were initiated during the current year.
ACE summons Ijazul Haq for real estate business on agriculture land
According to the ACE, Haq allegedly developed seven housing societies on agricultural land in Haroonabad.
www.dawn.com