What's new

ACE seizes Rs120.5m from ex-PTI minister’s house in Muzaffargarh

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,441
14
30,447
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Local, international currency found hidden in two safes; team seizes bag full of documents, records
28214403cd9d58b.jpg

An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab team and a heavy contingent of police conducted a raid on Tuesday on the Muzaffargarh residence of former PTI MPA Sardar Abdul Hai Dasti, and recovered over Rs120.5 million.

The raid was led by Anti-Corruption Punjab Additional Director General Waqas Hasan. The team found the money stashed in two safes in the form of local and international currency.

However, the former PTI MPA was not present in the house.


Dasti is a close aide and former adviser on agriculture to former chief minister Usman Buzdar. He was elected to the Punjab Assembly from PP-270.

Anti-corruption sources said they had received reports that a huge amount of money was received from Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi.

The official said it will take several hours to count the amount seized. They said the raid had been carried out after obtaining a search warrant from the court.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1630599417869787137

In an exclusive conversation with SAMAA TV, Dasti claimed the money belonged to his sister, who lives in the UAE. She had sent millions of dirhams, he added.

The PTI leader claimed he was being targeted through “political vendetta”. He vowed to contest the case as per law.

The police and Elite Force teams surrounded the residence of Dasti. The ACE team, during the raid, also seized a bag full of documents and records.

According to sources in the Muzaffargarh anti-corruption department, the raid was carried out by a special team of the department from Lahore.

Dasti is being investigated in Lahore in a case of assets beyond means.
www.samaaenglish.tv

ACE seizes Rs120.5m from ex-PTI minister’s house in Muzaffargarh

Local, international currency found hidden in two safes; team seizes bag full of documents, records
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
19,513
67
27,031
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1- Who would be this stupid to keep PKR in this economy? Buy an asset ffs.

2- Hey ACE, I have an address to share too. Ferozepur road par hi hai, a locker room (yes, a full room) full of foreign currency. Should I share it?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ACE all set to arrest Parvez Elahi’s right hand Muhammad Khan Bhatti
Replies
0
Views
200
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Police return without arresting Parvez Elahi in Gujrat
Replies
0
Views
146
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Parvez Elahi's confidante Muhammad Khan Bhatti arrested in Sindh
Replies
2
Views
213
CivilianSupremacy
C
HAIDER
Chaudhry Parvez Elahi joins PTI with 10 former PML-Q MPAs
2 3
Replies
40
Views
966
PakAlp
P
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ex-COAS Bajwa showed path to support PTI: Pervaiz Elahi echoes Moonis Claim
Replies
6
Views
419
Horse_Rider
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom