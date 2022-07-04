What's new

ACE Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,051
16
24,711
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1656960335505.png

  • Sources say Ahmed Mujtaba has been accused of "illegally seizing government land worth Rs200 million".
  • They say Mujtaba has been accused of illegally leasing government land earmarked for a market.
  • ACE Punjab directs Mujtaba to appear before it at Sahiwal office on July 6 for further investigation.
LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has summoned Ahmed Mujtaba, the brother of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, over his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal related to government land, sources told Geo News.
Officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Mujtaba is accused of occupying government land in Depalpur.
Sources said that Mujtaba has been accused of "illegally leasing government land earmarked for a market and seizing government land through the chairman market committee", incurring a loss of Rs200 million to the national exchequer.

Related items​


According to anti-corruption officials, shops were built in Depalpur by occupying government land.
They added that ACE Punjab has directed Mujtaba to appear at the Sahiwal office of the anti-corruption watchdog on July 6 for further investigation.
www.geo.tv

ACE Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur

Sources say Ahmed Mujtaba has been accused of illegally seizing government land worth Rs200 million
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
PakCan

PakCan

FULL MEMBER
Aug 18, 2014
329
0
467
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Great, arrest and prosecute EVERYONE who has committed corruption. Patwari think Khan supporters will back him blindly like they follow their leaders. We want what’s best for Pakistan, not part of a cult.

Can you say the same? Bring proof and arrest.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,051
16
24,711
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
PakCan said:
Great, arrest and prosecute EVERYONE who has committed corruption.
Click to expand...
The newspapers are full of stories these days.

Unmasked Usman Buzdar’s front man who ruled Punjab University

Former CM’s close friend made millions from recruitments; got junior professor appointed deputy vice-chancellor
<p>This combo shows Fayyaz Buzdar (left) and Usman Buzdar.</p>

This combo shows Fayyaz Buzdar (left) and Usman Buzdar.
It seems Punjab’s former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar maintained a battalion of front men to cover for his alleged shady practices as another one has been unmasked by SAMAA TV.
Documentary evidence indicates Fayyaz Buzdar, a close friend of the ex-CM, ruled the Punjab University for years though he had no official position at the varsity and not only made millions from recruitments but also got a junior professor appointed as pro-vice-chancellor.
Documents, seen by SAMAA TV, show that Fayyaz used his influence to get several people recruited as teachers and staff members to the university after allegedly receiving millions of rupees in bribes.

Punjab University teachers say Fayyaz also interfered in the appointment of the pro-vice-chancellor.
He used his clout with the chief minister in appointing a junior professor, Dr Saleem Mazhar, as the pro-vice-chancellor at the expense of several senior professors who ranked higher on the seniority list.
On the recommendation of Fayyaz Buzdar, the university advertised the position of registrar contrary to the university calendar.
Similarly, an inquiry into the illegal appointments was shelved and the office of former Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed was used as a camp office, the TV said.
Fayyaz Buzdar also influences the decisions of the syndicate meetings.
Academic Staff Association Secretary Dr Amjad Magsi says Fayyaz Buzdar frequented the office of the vice-chancellor and pro-vice-chancellor.
Not only did political inference in Punjab University increase under Usman Buzdar but also the dignity of the universities suffered, said a syndicate member.
Magi has demanded that strict action be taken against Usman Buzdar and Fayyaz Buzdar.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Unmasked Usman Buzdar’s front man who ruled Punjab University

Former CM’s close friend made millions from recruitments; got junior professor appointed deputy vice-chancellor
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Case registered against Usman Buzdar for illegal transfer of 900 kanals of land in DG Khan
Replies
10
Views
357
araz
araz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NAB SUMMONS FOUR ACCUSED IN FARAH KHAN ASSETS CASE
Replies
2
Views
250
Iron Shrappenel
I
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ACE arrests two officials: Farah Gogi, mother booked over ‘illegal allotment’ of industrial plots
Replies
8
Views
223
Norwegian
Norwegian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Farah Gogi, husband to be brought back to Pakistan through red notice: Atta Tarar
Replies
7
Views
159
alphapak
alphapak
muhammadhafeezmalik
Another Scam of PTI Government: How Usman Buzdar govt acquired land for Imran Khan’s Namal
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
919
Jango
Jango

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom