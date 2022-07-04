ACE Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur

PakCan said: Great, arrest and prosecute EVERYONE who has committed corruption. Click to expand...

Unmasked Usman Buzdar’s front man who ruled Punjab University Former CM’s close friend made millions from recruitments; got junior professor appointed deputy vice-chancellor

The newspapers are full of stories these days.Former CM’s close friend made millions from recruitments; got junior professor appointed deputy vice-chancellorThis combo shows Fayyaz Buzdar (left) and Usman Buzdar.Documentary evidence indicates Fayyaz Buzdar, a close friend of the ex-CM, ruled the Punjab University for years though he had no official position at the varsity and not only made millions from recruitments but also got a junior professor appointed as pro-vice-chancellor.Documents, seen by SAMAA TV, show that Fayyaz used his influence to get several people recruited as teachers and staff members to the university after allegedly receiving millions of rupees in bribes.Punjab University teachers say Fayyaz also interfered in the appointment of the pro-vice-chancellor.He used his clout with the chief minister in appointing a junior professor, Dr Saleem Mazhar, as the pro-vice-chancellor at the expense of several senior professors who ranked higher on the seniority list.On the recommendation of Fayyaz Buzdar, the university advertised the position of registrar contrary to the university calendar.Similarly, an inquiry into the illegal appointments was shelved and the office of former Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed was used as a camp office, the TV said.Fayyaz Buzdar also influences the decisions of the syndicate meetings.Academic Staff Association Secretary Dr Amjad Magsi says Fayyaz Buzdar frequented the office of the vice-chancellor and pro-vice-chancellor.Not only did political inference in Punjab University increase under Usman Buzdar but also the dignity of the universities suffered, said a syndicate member.Magi has demanded that strict action be taken against Usman Buzdar and Fayyaz Buzdar.