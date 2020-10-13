What's new

Accused of promoting 'love jihad', Tanishq pulls down controversial ad

manlion

manlion

Mar 22, 2013
The renowned Jewellery brand has pulled down an advertisement from its Youtube page featuring a Hindu-Muslim marriage after receiving a severe backlash on social media platforms.

The jewellery brand pulled down the advertisement because of the vicious trolling it was subjected to and is expected to issue a statement regarding the same soon, The Print reported on Tuesday.

BoycottTanishq’ was a top trend on Monday and several people tweeted against the advertisement claiming that it promoted “love jihad”, a term coined by radical Hindu groups to accuse Muslim men of participating in a “consipracy to convert Hindu women by marrying them”

The company made the YouTube link to the video private Monday evening, making it unavailable to people and by Tuesday morning, the advertisement was no longer visible on its YouTube page.

The controversial advertisement

The advertisement by Tanishq was released on 9 October and promoted its new jewellery line called ‘Ekatvam’.

The 45-second video showed a Muslim family preparing a traditional South Indian baby shower for their pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law.

After severe backlash, Tanishq pulls down ad accused of promoting 'love jihad'

'#BoycottTanishq' was a top trend Monday with several people calling for a ban on the 45-second ad featuring a Hindu-Muslim interfaith marriage.
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
JonAsad said:
Haram marriage..
It's what the Pak founding fathers feared....

In India, getting married with a Hindu folk using their rituals is the only way out for the Muslims to break the socio-economic shackle of being permanently underclass and underprivileged! However, it isn't guaranteed either....

A marriage between a Muslim and a Mushrik is like in a constant state of Zina....
 
