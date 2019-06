Wont call these events dawn of a new era but it is a big news if the systems is finally been pushed back on track. We need institution that can keep on operating irrespective of the ruling party and just keep doing their job. I understand that there are some who will be calling these arrests as oppression but come on, who are we kidding? don't we know the truth about Zardari or Sharif and this new PTM thugs? So the events of past two days in my opinion is the state finally standing up to the challenges. That is great. Completely support this.

