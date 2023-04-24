According to Kingdom Law , you can go to Prison for Lying about Meeting King



Seeing alot of fake stories about Nawaz Sharif meeting King of Saudia or Prince Salman

Perhaps they don't know the harsh penalty in Kingdom for lying about King of Saudi Arabia





A) Showbaz Sharif / Nawaz and Maryem made Prince Salman's special gift to Imran Khan controversial

B) Now faking about meeting King and Prince of Saudi Arabia



Someone should notify the Authorities in Kingdom about lies being orchestrated by PDM tola