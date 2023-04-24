AZADPAKISTAN2009
Sep 8, 2009
According to Kingdom Law , you can go to Prison for Lying about Meeting King
Seeing alot of fake stories about Nawaz Sharif meeting King of Saudia or Prince Salman
Perhaps they don't know the harsh penalty in Kingdom for lying about King of Saudi Arabia
A) Showbaz Sharif / Nawaz and Maryem made Prince Salman's special gift to Imran Khan controversial
B) Now faking about meeting King and Prince of Saudi Arabia
Someone should notify the Authorities in Kingdom about lies being orchestrated by PDM tola
