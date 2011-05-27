According to Chinese experts, their Su-35 fighter was downed by a US aircraft carrier

– Chinese news agencies, citing sources in the military, report that the plane crash involving the Su-35 fighter was due to a complex failure of all onboard systems of a combat aircraft, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing Sina news agency.According to chinese military experts this can only happen in the event of external influence on the aircraft systems, for example, by means electronic suppression.Sina reports.According to Chinese experts, this is possible only in the event of a powerful radio-electronic effect on the systems of a combat aircraft, and given the fact that Taiwan does not have medium and long-range electronic warfare systems, the impact on the Su-35 could be carried out from the board of American warships, against the background of which a thorough investigation is underway.It is reported that after the incident, the PRC Air Force stopped the flights of all Su-35 fighters to clarify the circumstances, while, according to the Chinese media, the information about the missile hitting the Chinese plane is not true, since such a launch would have been recorded, and in response to an attack on a Chinese aircraft would have struck the enemy.China has created a two-seat fifth-generation fighter jetChina is the second country in the world to mass-produce fifth generation fighters. And, it seems, as it turned out recently, the first to create a two-seat modification, as we reported on August 20.Several pieces of evidence appeared on the Web that the Chinese military aviation industry was able to bring a version of the J-20 fighter with two seats in the cockpit to flight tests.There is only one image of the novelty in the air and its origin, as well as the circumstances of the shooting, are unknown. A number of profile respected Telegram channels and media [including the BMPD blog and Rossiyskaya Gazeta] link to the website of the Chinese CCTV broadcasting network. However, it is not yet possible to find the original video from which the frame was– a search on the China Central Television portal did not give any results.Interestingly, other sources circulate a slightly different version. The South China Morning Post claims that the two-seater J-20 will have a pilot’s landing similar to the Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber, that is, not one behind the other, but shoulder to shoulder. In support of their words, SCMP cites a report on the development of the aircraft, published on the Chinese military technology media portal War Industry Black Technology.In any case, even if this information turns out to beor simply misinterpreted, China announced a year ago that it was developing this version of the J-20 and sooner or later we would see it. Presumably, it will act as a tactical aviation radio detection and guidance complex, helping other fighters around to identify and identify targets. Its AmericanF-35 operates in this mode “normally” and does not require a second person in the cockpit.As far as is known, two-seat variants of fifth-generation fighters, except for China, are not being developed anywhere else. The American F-22 Raptor could have received such a modification to expand its capabilities when working on ground targets, but the idea was rejected for financial reasons. Russia and India planned to jointly develop the FGFA project based on the Su-57, within the framework of which a two-seat version of the aircraft was provided, but the cooperation reached a dead end and was frozen.The Chengdu J-20 [Chengdu, Black Eagle] fifth-generation multirole fighter took off for the first time in 2011, and the PLA Air Force entered service in 2017. As of December 2019, a total of 50 units have been produced. In addition to it, a lighter promising combat aircraft, the Shenyang J-31, is also being developed in China, which took off a year later than its” The current status of this project is currently unclear, it is only known that it has not been abandoned for sure and continue to be refined.China is making its own cheap version of the American F-35 fighter jetAccording to the Chinese publication Global Times, citing a report from the PRC aviation industry, the first flight of a new combat aircraft should take place in 2021.Its development is led by Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) – a state-owned company engaged in the production of civil and military aircraft.There is almost no data on the new aircraft: according to analysts, we can talk about a deck for Chinese aircraft carriers. The car can be developed on the basis of Shenyang FC-31 – the prototype of the fifth-generation Chinese fighter, which made its first flight back in 2012. According to data from open sources, only two such aircraft have been built today.They have been talking about the possible transformation of the FC-31 into a deck for a long time: earlier, however, it was nothing more than rumors. Recall that now the Chinese fleet operates Shenyang J-15 – a carrier-based fighter built on the basis of the Soviet Su-33 (sometimes the Chinese aircraft is called the “copy” of the Sukhoi).We also note that China already has one fifth-generation fighter in service – Chengdu J-20. It was presented to the general public back in 2016.