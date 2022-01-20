What's new

Accor Brings Fairmont Brand to Vietnam

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
24,375
0
17,897
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Fairmont Hanoi

Accor, the leading international hotel operator in Vietnam, is readying to welcome the iconic Fairmont brand to the capital city, with the signing of a 241-room luxury hotel.

The Fairmont Hanoi is slated to open in 2024 and will be situated in the city centre, adjacent to Ly Thai To and Tran Nguyen Han streets.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is one of the world's most celebrated luxury hotel brands, founded in San Francisco in 1907. Since then, Fairmont has become synonymous with landmark locations worldwide with renowned addresses including The Plaza in New York, The Savoy in London, Le Château Frontenac in Quebec City and most recently the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul and the Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi.
ftnnews.com

Accor Brings Fairmont Brand to Vietnam

Accor is readying to welcome the iconic Fairmont brand to Vietnam's capital city, with the signing of a 241-room luxury hotel.
ftnnews.com ftnnews.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom