Accor Brings Fairmont Brand to Vietnam Accor is readying to welcome the iconic Fairmont brand to Vietnam's capital city, with the signing of a 241-room luxury hotel.

Accor, the leading international hotel operator in Vietnam, is readying to welcome the iconic Fairmont brand to the capital city, with the signing of a 241-room luxury hotel.The Fairmont Hanoi is slated to open in 2024 and will be situated in the city centre, adjacent to Ly Thai To and Tran Nguyen Han streets.Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is one of the world's most celebrated luxury hotel brands, founded in San Francisco in 1907. Since then, Fairmont has become synonymous with landmark locations worldwide with renowned addresses including The Plaza in New York, The Savoy in London, Le Château Frontenac in Quebec City and most recently the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul and the Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi.