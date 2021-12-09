What's new

Accident or murder? : Mr Rawat.

Well, it's not a secret how much he was favored by Modi administration. The rules, which were never touched by any democratic govt, were literary changed to accommodate this guy. And then we saw objections from Indian airforce over dominance of army.
So seems like a murder, same like Zia ul Haqs. Whoever crosses limits, gets stunned. And thats the universal rule.
But who might do that? Definitely not Pakistan.

@jamahir @xeuss @Irfan Baloch @MastanKhan
 
@fitpOsitive, AFAIK the Cockpit Voice Recorder and the Flight Data Recorder are yet to be analyzed so it seems too early to arrive at any conclusion.
 
So this is an inside job by Indian military branches. With the track record of this guy, I would say that Pakistan and China didn’t do a good job of keeping him alive. But maybe he is competent for an Indian.

But for anyone who is not an India. He is an abject failure.
 
But the copter caught fire in air. And besides jungle, the copter was almost completely destroyed.
Lets wait. But I am afraid we will never get to know whether it was indeed a murder.
I heard firing sound.
 
Most probably accident.....

But if you go by former Indian officers on Bharat raakshahs...It is pre-planned act since Mr. Rawat was very powerful politically as well so he is taking more share of commission / bribe from defense procurement and many core commanders were angry over that.
 
From this article updated at 13:16 hrs today :
Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder of the Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu was retrieved on December 09. 13 defence personnel including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife died in the accident.
So as you said, let's wait. Let the analysis happen of the CVR and FDR.

At what timestamp ? To me it all sounded like the rotors hitting cables.
 
