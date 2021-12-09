Accident or murder? : Mr Rawat.

fitpOsitive
ELITE MEMBER
- May 27, 2015
- 10,443
- 14
- Country
-
- Location
-
Well, it's not a secret how much he was favored by Modi administration. The rules, which were never touched by any democratic govt, were literary changed to accommodate this guy. And then we saw objections from Indian airforce over dominance of army.
So seems like a murder, same like Zia ul Haqs. Whoever crosses limits, gets stunned. And thats the universal rule.
But who might do that? Definitely not Pakistan.
@jamahir @xeuss @Irfan Baloch @MastanKhan
So seems like a murder, same like Zia ul Haqs. Whoever crosses limits, gets stunned. And thats the universal rule.
But who might do that? Definitely not Pakistan.
@jamahir @xeuss @Irfan Baloch @MastanKhan