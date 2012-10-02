‘Accident’ at Iran’s Natanz nuclear plant as new uranium enrichment starts

Spokesman says accident hit the Natanz electrical distribution grid, a day after Iran switched on new centrifuges
A spokesman for Iran’s civilian nuclear programme said an “accident” struck the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz nuclear facility, a day after the government announced it was starting up new uranium enrichment centrifuges.
Iran nuclear: 'Terrorist act' at underground Natanz facility
A nuclear facility in Iran was hit by a "terrorist act" a day after it unveiled new advanced uranium centrifuges, a top nuclear official says.
He did not say who was to blame but urged the international community to deal with nuclear terrorism.
What has Iran been saying?
On Sunday, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, said an "incident" had occurred in the morning involving the nuclear facility's power network.
Mr Kamalvandi did not provide further details but told Iran's Fars news agency there there had been "no casualties or leaks".
Later state TV read out a statement by AEOI head Ali Akbar Salehi, in which he described the incident as "sabotage" and "nuclear terrorism".
"Condemning this despicable move, the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasises the need for the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] to deal with this nuclear terrorism," he was quoted as saying.
"Iran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators."
The IAEA said it was aware of the reports of an incident but would not comment.
Last July, sabotage was blamed for a fire at the Natanz site which hit a central centrifuge assembly workshop.
