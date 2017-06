The basic necessity for the development and living standard of any country is the availability of Electricity. South Asian countries and comparison of its availability in 1990 and in 2014.Bangladesh1990: 7.6 %2014: 62.4 %India1990: 45.1 %2014: 79.2 %Nepal1990: N/A2014: 84.9 %Pakistan1990: 58.7 %2014: 97.5 %Sri Lanka1990: 52.6 %2014: 92.2 %Pakistan among South Asia is the only country where almost all the population have electricity available to them.those who are ready to troll are informed its about the availability not load shedding as both are different.