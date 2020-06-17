Accepting the gift from Taiwan, the Chinese telephone to Dhaka expressing 'dismay'

01 Sep, 2020China has telephoned Bangladesh's foreign ministry to express its sorrow over receiving a gift from Taiwan in response to the coronavirus epidemic.An official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Chinese embassy had verbally conveyed the message to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh has informed China that Bangladesh believes in one China policy. There is no question of separate formal communication with Taiwan.The foreign ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "We have received a telephone call from the Chinese embassy informing them of their distress. They wanted to know about the whole thing. We have assured them that Bangladesh believes in the one-China policy and that attitude has not changed. "He said that after talking to the ministers who took part in the event, they came to know that they had gone to a private organization. The Chinese embassy was also informed, the official said.Which happenedTaiwan provided a number of medical supplies through an event in Dhaka on 31 August. Three Ministers and three Secretaries of the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare, Commerce and Posts and Telecommunications of Bangladesh were present on the occasion.An organization called Taiwan External Trade Development Council handed over one lakh surgical masks, 1600 N-95 masks, 20,000 cloth masks, 10,000 face shields, PPE, goggles, two sets of ventilators to the Ministry of Health.This Taiwanese semi-government non-profit organization works to expand Taiwan's business in various countries.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, one of the three ministers present at the event, said, "We did not know that gifts were being taken from Taiwan. We were told Walton would give some gift items to the Ministry of Health. It was organized by the Ministry of Health."We went there and heard that they had been sent from Taiwan. We didn't even know it, we didn't know it had anything to do with Taiwan. "What is the impact on Bangladesh-China?Munshi Fayez Ahmed has served as Bangladesh's ambassador to China. He says a special condition for maintaining relations with China is to believe in the one-China policy. With the exception of that, China is not happy about it. When Bangladesh and most of the countries of the world talk about 'One China' policy, they abide by it.He said many powerful countries may be exceptions, but they do not hesitate to point out that China is not happy there either."China does not bar any country from doing business with Taiwan, it is not their policy. But they want to keep in mind that Taiwan is not a separate state. No such relationship should be built.Citing the example of the gift-giving ceremony, he said three ministers had gone, which might not be to China's liking. That is normal."It simply came to our notice then. Maybe there is a chance of a misunderstanding. However, I think there is no problem on the part of the government in this regard. Because this government has no idea about giving special importance to Taiwan. But you may not have a clear idea of where the boundaries are. ""We may be able to do something that is not right in their eyes. So we need to be more vigilant about these in the future, ”he said. Source: BBC