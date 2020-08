Academic Ranking of World Universities 2020 (ShanghaiRanking)

These rankings are surprising to me. Don't see how/why they would be in the top 25 or 50. I guess their alumni have done very well.



16

University of Washington

USA



18

University of California, San Diego

USA



21

University of California, San Francisco

USA



23

Washington University in St. Louis

USA



27

New York University

USA



44

University of Colorado at Boulder

USA



49

University of California, Santa Barbara

USA

Click to expand...