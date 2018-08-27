/ Register

  • Monday, August 27, 2018

Academic credentials of Sindh governor-designate raise eyebrows

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Devil Soul, Aug 27, 2018 at 3:05 AM.

  1. Aug 27, 2018 at 3:05 AM #1
    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,936
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2010
    Ratings:
    +46 / 26,946 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Academic credentials of Sindh governor-designate raise eyebrows
    By Oonib Azam
    Published: August 26, 2018
    1594SHARES
    SHARE TWEET EMAIL
    [​IMG]
    PTI leader Imran Ismail. PHOTO: EXPRESS/ FILE

    KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) pick for Sindh governor, Imran Ismail’s highest qualification is intermediate as he never graduated from any university, according to the documents he submitted for partaking in the 2018 general elections.

    The PTI leader’s academic credentials have raised eyebrows, drawing criticism on social and mainstream media on the nomination by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

    Ismail is likely to take oath as the provincial governor on Monday.

    Imran Ismail hints at special package for Karachi

    According to assets and liabilities Form-B and affidavit of contesting candidates for the general elections 2018, available on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) website, Ismail only did BCom part-I after his intermediate.

    Ismail won the provincial election from Karachi’s PS-111, beating the PPP’s Murtaza Wahab.

    People have mainly criticised Ismail’s nomination as the governor as he would oversee all universities in Sindh.

    However addressing a press conference on Saturday, Ismail said after the 18th amendment, chancellor of varsities is the chief minister, “Governor doesn’t have these powers,” he added.

    PTI to end quota system in Sindh: Imran Ismail

    As for his education, he said that he’s ‘foreign-qualified’ and has studied from the United States and Italy, being a leather technician by profession.

    On a question regarding his qualification mentioned in ECP’s Form-B, he said that whatever degrees he had with him, he had mentioned them in the form.

    Meanwhile, defending Ismail’s nomination, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said if a matriculate could become president of the country then no one should be bothered about the former’s qualification as a governor.

    Chaudhry was referring to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari during a media talk in Islamabad on Saturday.
     
  2. Aug 27, 2018 at 3:09 AM #2
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    27,064
    Joined:
    Jul 22, 2012
    Ratings:
    +60 / 57,303 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    This is not right and fair...Sure the people of Sindh gave him vote :
    But I dont think a person who isnt highly qualified should run that province where education is a mess! Why did they give him this position? :undecided:
     
  3. Aug 27, 2018 at 3:11 AM #3
    Lucky Breeze

    Lucky Breeze FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,086
    Joined:
    Oct 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,268 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    A lame excuse and dheet pana but
    Usy pata hai hum jo bhi daleel dain, usko wahi ki tarah such maan ky social media py usy defend kia jye ga.
     
  4. Aug 27, 2018 at 3:12 AM #4
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    23,783
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,973 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    And that is why i said Sindh can be won only through Education


    Khata ha to lagata bhi ha logic
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)