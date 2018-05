Academic corruption in Pakistani varsities — II

It seems that as a nation, we Pakistanis could soon become as familiar with the rates of MPhil and PhD theses as we are with the rates of mangos and oranges. Such is the scale of their manufacture and sale Click to expand...

Our universities are no longer sacred places of learning, but commercial outlets which provide the service awarding degrees in exchange for a fee.

nepotism

PPSC has recorded an official protest with the Governor of Punjab.

As a consequence of unnecessary emphasis on quantity, quality has suffered and an enabling environment has been created for pseudo scholars. This has allowed academic corruption to become a defining feature of Pakistani universities Click to expand...

the commission should reserve the right of forwarding PhD dissertations to foreign experts and comments of foreign experts be required to be displayed on departmental notice boards the in university for a period of one week at least.

Great emphasis is put on quantity and output, but quality has suffered.

education sector has emerged as a billion-dollar enterprise over the last two decades, but that doesn’t mean our education system is up to the mark.