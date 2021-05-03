What's new

AC Sialkot controversy: Dr Firdous Awan says public representatives are answerable to the masses

LAHORE: Reacting to yesterday's episode in which she scolded the Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan defended her actions, saying public representatives were answerable to the masses.

The Punjab chief minister's advisor spoke on the incident, saying that the attitude by the assistant commissioner was disappointing. She said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had asked for a report to be submitted on the matter, adding that he had also expressed displeasure over the public having to stand in long queues to buy sugar.


Speaking about the incident, she said, "If an implementation is not being done on the coronavirus SOPs fixed by the government, then [it should be understood] that we [public office holders] are accountable to the people."

She turned her guns towards some media persons, saying that they had distorted the picture yesterday when the incident took place.

The chief minister's aide said there were a few media persons at the Ramadan bazaar yesterday who "became a party and twisted the narrative" by giving an angle to the episode.

"[They] said I had gotten angry because I was not provided protocol," she said. Taking a dig at Sonia Sadaf, Dr Awan said any person who does not want to "come out of his/her air-conditioned room" should not get involved seek employment in public service professions.

"These people should look towards easier professions and those who want to tread on the difficult path, should have it in them to bear the burdens that come with it," she said.

Dr Awan said the women she was fighting for in the Ramadan bazaar neither belonged to her constituency nor were they her relatives. "These were common people for whom we bought sugar from stalls and gave it to them so that the government's goodwill is maintained," she said.

The Punjab chief minister's aide said politicians and those who "have to knock on the people's doors to seek their votes" have to assess the situation and take measures accordingly in the interest of the masses.

Summarising yesterday's incident, she said: "Anyone who stands in the way of the Punjab government's initiative and Usman Buzdar's roadmap and Prime Minister Imran Khan's mission, then I want to make it clear that I am the awaam first and then a representative of the awaam," she said.

She said the facts of the incident from yesterday were deliberately distorted and not communicated properly to the chief secretary Punjab government, which had caused a misunderstanding.

Dr Awan said she had visited a total of 14 Ramadan bazaars and even inspected arrangements at utility stores but "the kind of attitude" she witnessed yesterday was unprecedented.
 
The problem isn't the System, its Society - Culture and in the end people themselves.
From top to bottom, everyone is corrupt, it's for the benefit of some people, and that won't change.
sir its curcle we have to break it . lets see it

civil services arrange education make syllabus and manage education system . they also arrange health care system . so a kid born and grow under their system study under them and then became citizen under them . think about it . we need to break this chain . how can these goons let kids educate about human rights civil rights and equality ? their own kids study in west . they have nationalities and they go after retirement . no gov can do any sh1t to them . we are chained . start from education we need experts from some other countries to make our syllabus
 
can we demolish this afser shahi ystem i think its failed already . we need some new model .
Our p.m idealises the 60's ------. Its highly recommended that we start creating a national scientific temper by abloishing her majesty's legacy altogether and hire professionals as provincial and federal secretaries on contract basis as ridiclously obnoxious english manners grammer and jumping like frogs from one department to another based on the incentives and links can't take you no where
 
FE0196C8-B4BC-49A8-A77C-10EBEC72A7FC.jpeg
 
Although Firdous Appa’s outburst was deplorable but lets not pretencd civil bureaucracy is a blessing for this nation. Leeches of the country.

12pm they will reach office, then its lunch and 2pm pack your bags back to home
 
Who even cares!!

The lady was not selected by the masses. She is on some special favor feudal minority reserved seat.
 
Although Firdous Appa’s outburst was deplorable but lets not pretencd civil bureaucracy is a blessing for this nation. Leeches of the country.

12pm they will reach office, then its lunch and 2pm pack your bags back to home
The overall attitude of bureaucracy is extremely concerning. Firdous may have over stepped the limit but just recently a civil judge had an assistant commissioner handcuffed for threatening to seal his court right in his face ------ a.c would not appear despite the issuance of summons in an encroachment case .
 
او بھائی چھوڑو کون غلط تھا کون ٹھیک ۔ صرف یہ دیکھو بیورو کریسی تو ان کو منہ نہیں لگاتی جو ڈائریکٹ وزیر اعظم کے پاس جا سکتے ہیں ہم تم کیس کھیت کی مولی ہیں ؟؟؟؟؟؟؟؟؟؟
 
Although Firdous Appa’s outburst was deplorable but lets not pretencd civil bureaucracy is a blessing for this nation. Leeches of the country.

12pm they will reach office, then its lunch and 2pm pack your bags back to home
Please do mention billions in commissions, protocol for extended family, free travel, and asking for bribes from newly recruited people and much much more.
 
