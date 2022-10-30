AC 130 spooky application for counter insurgency and Terrorism operations for Pak army

We all know Pak used attack helicopter for terrorists operations and we are struggling there and with halos they have limitations in weapons and they are more risky against short range shoulder fired surface missiles terrorists voperateWhy Pak army don't opt few AC 130 Spooky type convertions on our existing C 130 Hercules as spooky gunships for busting terrorists in their mountains hideoutsAC 130 will be cost effective and reliable busting those terrorists from 40000 feet's with pin point accuracy with light to heavy weapons of choice in one platform and can use them continuously for longer periods of time in one goI feel it's good idea to use them for counterinsurgency and terrorists operations near afghan border for precise attacks