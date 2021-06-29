Abuse of indigenous children in Canada horrific: Chinese envoy
Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, says on June 28, 2021 that the recently exposed abuse of indigenous children in Canada at boarding schools that led to the loss of over 4,000 lives "is shocking and horrific."
It's time for Anglos living in North America to go back to England. They are living on stolen land.
