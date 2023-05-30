What's new

Abuduwaili Abudureheman: Hong Kong denies detaining Uyghur student

Hong Kong denies detaining Uyghur scholar - BBC News

Abuduwaili Abudureheman told a friend he was interrogated upon arrival at Hong Kong's airport.
  By Joel Guinto
  BBC News
29 May 2023
Abuduwaili Abudureheman

IMAGE SOURCE, AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL
Image caption,

Amnesty said Abuduwaili Abudureheman told a friend he had been interrogated by police at Hong Kong's airport

Hong Kong has denied detaining a Uyghur scholar who human rights activists say went missing after arriving in the city earlier this month.

Abuduwaili Abudureheman texted a friend on 10 May saying he was being interrogated by police at the airport.

He has not been heard from since, his friends told Amnesty International.

The rights group has demanded Hong Kong reveal his whereabouts, but the government said such a call was slander and "groundless and unfounded".

Hong Kong authorities also said there was no record that Mr Abuduwaili had arrived in the territory or was denied entry.

The Chinese government has been accused of a brutal crackdown against the Muslim minority Uyghurs, which it denies.

Mr Abuduwaili, who was born in Xinjiang, had been based in South Korea for the past seven years where he had earned a PhD in sports industry and leisure. He had flown from Seoul to Hong Kong to visit a friend, Amnesty said.
The group said it had received information that Mr Abuduwaili was on a "watch list" of Uyghurs and other Muslims from the north-western Xinjiang region, who had travelled outside of China.

Amnesty said it had recorded numerous cases of Uyghurs detained in China and abroad based solely on having a history of foreign travel.

"The unknown fate of Abuduwaili Abudureheman is deeply worrying, given the background of crimes against humanity committed against Uyghurs by the Chinese government in Xinjiang, and its ongoing pursuit of Uyghurs who have travelled overseas," said Alkan Akad, an Amnesty researcher.

The US, UK and international human rights monitors have accused Beijing of detaining about one million Uyghurs in so-called "re-education camps" in Xinjiang, , separating children from their families and breaking their cultural traditions.

The region is also cloaked in a pervasive network of surveillance, including police, checkpoints, and cameras that scan everything from number plates to individual faces.

China has also been accused of targeting Muslim figures and banning religious practices in Xinjiang, as well as destroying mosques and tombs.

In a landmark report last year, the UN accused China of "serious human rights violations" in Xinjiang that "may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity".
It also urged China to release "all individuals arbitrarily deprived of their liberty".

China called the UN report a "farce" arranged by Western powers.
 
All are doing propaganda and conspiracy against China. China do no wrong never.

Kuru said:
In a landmark report last year, the UN accused China of "serious human rights violations" in Xinjiang that "may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity".
It also urged China to release "all individuals arbitrarily deprived of their liberty".
@etylo @renhai
How can we increase Chinese influence in UN to stop such propaganda? I can’t believe UN is lying so openly.
 
Kuru said:
All are doing propaganda and conspiracy against China. China do no wrong never.



@etylo @renhai
How can we increase Chinese influence in UN to stop such propaganda? I can’t believe UN is lying so openly.
Clean up the human rights violations of killing and discriminations of Muslims and minorities in your la la land India first before you concern with the UN bogus report of human rights in China. the UN as we all know is a US tool that serves to discredit China all the time, fool.
 
etylo said:
Clean up the human rights violations of killing and discriminations of Muslims and minorities in your la la land India first before you concern with the UN bogus report of human rights in China. the UN as we all know is a US tool that serves to discredit China all the time, fool.
Bro India case is hopeless, everyone knows that.

But China? Well, I can’t believe people are running so much propaganda against China which always follows rule of law and respect all religions especially Islam.

Why UN (and the world at large) always lie about China is beyond me.
 
This guy didn't even leave South Korea and never entered Hong Kong, but that didn't stop Western MSM from printing this fake news all over.

It's a systemic pattern. MSM publish wildly exaggerated "news" and let them drive up negative sentiments against China. After a week or 2, they quietly issue a retract/correction but nobody would be reading it by that point. This way they can say "See? We correct our mistakes" but in reality the smear job has already been completed.
 
1685434632590.jpeg

1685434662523.jpeg


https://t . m e /mangopress/15040?single 🖕🖕🖕🚽🚽🚽💩💩💩💪💪💪🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🔫💣🍔☠️🦠💩🦅#USempire 🇨🇳🇭🇰#HongKongispartofChina 🇰🇵🇰🇷#OccupiedKorea

The Deep State Mainstream Media have used Amnesty's reporting of a Uyghur man Abduwali Abu Dureheman gone missing in Hong Kong in May after his flight from South Korea has gained traction, the problem is that the head of Physical Education Jo Wook-yeon who is also Abu Durehemman's advisor at Kookmin University has told Yonhap News that "Amnesty's announcement is different from the facts" Dean Cho added to that Mr Abu Durehemman never left Occupied Korea and has not departed to Hong Kong and been in contact with him on the basis for guidance for his doctoral degree. This goes in line with the Hong Kong airport authority which said that Abu Durehemman has never entered Hong Kong.

In another interview from another Occupied Korea news media MBC, Abu Durehemman has stated that "I did not leave for Hong Kong and have been staying in Korea."

@mangopress D:
I swear these stories seem to get debunked much faster these days

Scott:
Is there a source on this? I can only find one English news source corroborating this on a random website. I don’t mind if it’s Korean language source, I just want to have it on file for debunking lib myths when necessary

Ethan Lau:
They should sue the shit out of Amnesty

Scott:
Honestly if they’ve been making up bullshit they need to straight up be banned from HK

Ethan Lau:
Should be banned now

Mango Press discussion 📝:
imnews.imbc.com

실종 의혹 위구르족 유학생 "출국한 적 없어"

홍콩에서 중국 경찰에 붙잡혔다는 메시지를 남긴 채 연락이 두절된 것으로 알려진 신장위구르 출신 유학생이 안전하게 한국에 머물고 있는 것으로 확인됐습니다. 실종설이 제기된 아부두레헤...
imnews.imbc.com imnews.imbc.com

www.yna.co.kr

'홍콩 실종설' 中유학생 지도교수 "한국서 무사히 지내고 있어" | 연합뉴스

(뉴욕=연합뉴스) 고일환 특파원 = 국제 앰네스티가 홍콩에서 실종됐다고 밝힌 중국 신장 위구르 출신 유학생 압두왈리 아부두레헤만(38)씨가 한...
www.yna.co.kr www.yna.co.kr

Jonah:
Next Peng Shuai? 🤣

John Doe:
you know why they care so much? because they get paid to lie and to make up stories, basically anything that make China look bad, they get paid big time, that's why

for a story like this, they probably will get another million dollar funding from the NED

that's why they balantly lie and create fake stores like this. To them, it us just their dirty business.

LEE:
Amnesty corroborated the Nariyah testimony in the 90s. They issued a retraction AFTER the invasion tells you all you need to know tbh.

B M:
They did that with all the absurd lies about Libya they backed up too

S Savill:
Amnesty. Shd really be Amnasty.

zU838:
Man, The term "Non-governmental organization" is such bullshit
 
