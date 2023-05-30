Abuduwaili Abudureheman: Hong Kong denies detaining Uyghur student

This guy didn't even leave South Korea and never entered Hong Kong, but that didn't stop Western MSM from printing this fake news all over.



It's a systemic pattern. MSM publish wildly exaggerated "news" and let them drive up negative sentiments against China. After a week or 2, they quietly issue a retract/correction but nobody would be reading it by that point. This way they can say "See? We correct our mistakes" but in reality the smear job has already been completed.