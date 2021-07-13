What's new

Abu Hamza: "We have missiles that never used before"

The military spokesman of the Al-Quds Battalions, the military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, said that the Palestinian resistance had succeeded in defeating the iron dome of the Zionist regime.
3198845.jpg

Abu Hamza, a military spokesman for the Al-Quds Battalion, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, said on Monday that the Palestinian resistance had overcome the regime's iron dome in a battle with the occupying Zionist regime.

He added: "Missiles of resistance forces reached the depths of Israel, ie in Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Netanya and Beersheba, and achieved military goals."

Abu Hamza stated that the our missiles are domestically made and are the product of the war of the Al-Quds Battalion, which has been achieved despite the continued siege and strict control of the Gaza Strip by the Zionist regime.

A spokesman for the Al-Quds Battalion said some of our missiles had not yet been used and their characteristics had not been announced.

Abu Hamza stated that the Zionist regime's claim that the Iron Dome intercepted 90% of the resistance missiles is nothing but a lie.

He added: "Resistance forces in the battle of "Saif al-Quds "(Sword of Quds) implemented new tactics".

Abu Hamza said the resistance used a new tactic in the battle of Saif al-Quds, firing 100 missiles at same time to disable the Iron Dome.
www.mashreghnews.ir

ابوحمزه: موشک‌هایی داریم که فعلا استفاده نشده است

سخنگوی نظامی گردان‌های القدس شاخه نظامی جنبش جهاد اسلامی فلسطین گفت که مقاومت فلسطین موفق به شکست گنبد آهنین رژیم صهیونیستی شد.
I wish you had weapons that bring down Israeli building like they're bring down yours.
If you do that ti a 100 towers in Israel the Jews will start to leave Israel
 
