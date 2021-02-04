Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates (Feast your eyes)

Population (2018) 3.2 million GDP (2018) $414 Billion US

I was contemplating simply adding pictures and clips of Abu Dhabi in the Dubai thread and ask one of the nice moderators to rename the thread, but then i got thinking that people will find it annoying and confusing to see Dubai in the first 9 to 10 pages. Anyway, I decided to create a new thread of my city, Abu DhabiThe saying goes, Dubai for fun, Abu Dhabi for money, and Al Ain for bringing up a family. There is some truth to this saying but I disagree in regards to Abu Dhabi. It is a great city to make lots of $$ (high pay) and also bring up your family in a very safe and family-oriented cityUS$525 million was paid by the city of Abu Dhabi for the use of the Louvre brand name, with US$195 million payable within a month. In addition to this, US$247 million will be paid for the loan of artworks from the Louvre over a ten-year period, with a total of between two hundred and three hundred artworks expected.