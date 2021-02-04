Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates (Feast your eyes)

What's new

Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

Nov 18, 2020
I was contemplating simply adding pictures and clips of Abu Dhabi in the Dubai thread and ask one of the nice moderators to rename the thread, but then i got thinking that people will find it annoying and confusing to see Dubai in the first 9 to 10 pages. Anyway, I decided to create a new thread of my city, Abu Dhabi :)

The saying goes, Dubai for fun, Abu Dhabi for money, and Al Ain for bringing up a family. There is some truth to this saying but I disagree in regards to Abu Dhabi. It is a great city to make lots of $$ (high pay) and also bring up your family in a very safe and family-oriented city


Population (2018) 3.2 million
GDP (2018) $414 Billion US
The Louvre, Abu Dhabi

US$525 million was paid by the city of Abu Dhabi for the use of the Louvre brand name, with US$195 million payable within a month. In addition to this, US$247 million will be paid for the loan of artworks from the Louvre over a ten-year period, with a total of between two hundred and three hundred artworks expected.

Abu Dhabi Mangroves

Something most people don't know about Abu Dhabi is that it has many protected mangroves surrounding the main island and several other islands. It thrives with wildlife year round. Less during winter months.

Abu Dhabi by European Space Agency, on Flickr

