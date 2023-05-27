Abu Dhabi ShipBuilding unveils its new 92M Corvette

aziqbal said: dont trust anyting UAE builds



they simply dont have infrastructure to make anything useful other than 5 star hotels Click to expand...

What UAE has, is money, and money allows you to build the best infrastructure and hire the best people. Most of these designs will be from foreign nationals based in UAE, ie nomads from Denel etc, but overtime local engineers will be trained to take over and they will have their own industry.UAE has a much much better education system that can train its pool of engineer, far better than Pakistan can with its mediocre education system ...I think you are under estimating UAE's will to succeed and their potential.