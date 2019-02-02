Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
Abu Dhabi Ship Building wins UAE Armed Forces order
Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) yesterday announced it would build two more 72-metre naval corvettes for the UAE Armed Forces in addition to the four already ordered.
Published: July 16, 2005 00:00By Stanley Carvalho, Staff Reporter
Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) yesterday announced it would build two more 72-metre naval corvettes for the UAE Armed Forces in addition to the four already ordered.
The contract value for the four vessels is Dh1.83 billion.
ADSB secured a contract under the Baynunah programme to build the highly advanced corvettes in 2003.
"This confirmation by the UAE Armed Forces for the two additional 'Baynunah' vessels is deeply appreciated by the company and its shareholders," said Abdullah Nasser Al Mansouri, ADSB chairman, in a statement.
"This decision demonstrates that the UAE Government clearly recognises the excellent value for money reflected in the Baynunah Class of vessel and it shows that our performance thus far on this important programme has earned the confidence of the UAE Navy and Armed Forces General Headquarters," said William Saltzer, ADSB chief executive.
The corvettes are being designed by Constructions Mecaniques de Normandie (CMN) of Cherbourg, France, which is acting as a main subcontractor to ADSB for the design as well as construction of the first vessel platform in the CMN shipyard.
CMN is also providing technology transfer and related logistics and training services under the same subcontract.
ADSB is providing all the combat systems for the six ships.
The other five vessel platforms will be built at the ADSB shipyard in the Mussafah Industrial Area of Abu Dhabi.
ADSB and the UAE Government signed the original contract in 2003 based on four ships with optiona for two more.
Since then, ADSB, CMN and the UAE Navy have worked together to finalise the actual configuration of the ships, select and order the main equipment, complete the preliminary design of the platform and complete the preliminary design of the combat system.
Construction of the first vessel began in Cherbourg in late May.
During the preliminary design phase, a number of enhancements were made in both the platform and combat system capability.
