Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey on Nov. 24

ANKARA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's de facto ruler, will visit Turkey for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, the Turkish Presidency said, as the regional rivals try to repair frayed tied.

Reuters reported last week that Sheikh Mohammed would visit Turkey for the first time in years. The two countries have battled for regional influence and backed opposing sides in conflicts, but Ankara has sought to reduce tensions with the UAE and its Arab allies in recent months. read more

Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey on Nov. 24 - Turkish Presidency

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's de facto ruler, will visit Turkey for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, the Turkish Presidency said, as the regional rivals try to repair frayed tied.
whenever my country is on good terms with any other country , it feels good. Al hamdulelah.

I know a bunch of people on here will get their tighty whites in a knot xD
 
Things must be dire for Erdogan to eat this humble pie. He has spend last few years denouncing UAE rulers and calling them names.
 
Things must be dire for Erdogan to eat this humble pie. He has spend last few years denouncing UAE rulers and calling them names.
OBAMA : Arabs were allies with Turkiye
TRUMP : Arabs were enemies to Turkiye
BIDEN : normalization

since 2016 UAE and KSA rulers were proxies of İsrael-USA to attack ERDOGAN

Arab princes from Qatar and UAE to save Turkish economy from ERDOGAN
Egypt also should join to Turkiye-Qatar-The Uae

Also İsrael should work with Turkiye for gas pipeline to Europe through Turkiye

1637843003140.png
 
TURKIYE GREAT POWER SAVED BY ARAB PRINCES
As opposed to Greece..., the not so great power saved by the West/NATO.
Yes.. And now Erdogan has to play nice with these enemies and beg for their investments.
Indians seems obsessed with the term 'beg' when it comes to others & yet have no clue about the figures relating to actual beggars in their own den.
 
