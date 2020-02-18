"Absolutely Not"

​

Simple Answer to Militarization request by USA TV Anchor, of course it is well understood that behind the scene USA has requested for Military basis for Military / Covert Operations (Most of them are illegal and against international Norms).The Answer has been fairly Diplomatic and based on consensus , opinion in Pakistan and Pakistan's Parliament, that Military bases for a Foreign Nation do not make sense , specially since USA does not allows any Pakistani Military bases on on it's own Soil , since there is no Treaty for such actions therefore their was no possibility for any Entertainment of any such audacious requestPakistan has a focus on peaceful co-existence in the Asian Continent develop friendly ties with regional nations , including regions power houses like China , Central Asia or Russia, In same manner of respect and understand there exist with European nations , UK or even to USA to some degree.The modern Pakistani , Educated , uneducated , resident or Oversea Pakistan we all have same opinion that Pakistan has to focus on important issue at home , i.e. Education , Poverty , Environment and necessary support for Poor population. We can't get dragged into a Political Chess GameThe International Game play of Blocs creation , that there are some mysterious Country based blocs that mindset does not works in modern world. Most people are well educated to examine countries like Russia or China are a helpful member of international community. So unnecessarily creating a ring of Military bases does not makes any sense