What's new

Absolutely Not kyun kaha ? Imran Khan Riaz Amjad Shoaib per phat pare.

Hulk

Hulk

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 13, 2009
7,406
-1
5,477
Country
United States
Location
United States
ghazi52 said:
,.,.,.,.,.,

Absolutely Not kyun kaha ?​

Imran Khan Riaz Amjad Shoaib per phat pare




.,.,.,.
Click to expand...
He is spot on. That is what diplomacy is all about. Nobody asked for any basis this was a hypothetical question. So diplomatic way is to give an open ended answer. As a PM his job is to get best for Pakistan not create issue which can be easily avoided.

There is a list where he created issue because of his immaturity. Saudi Arabia is another, they were your friend and look where the relationship is now. UAE another.
 
SD 10

SD 10

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2019
1,757
0
2,031
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hulk said:
He is spot on. That is what diplomacy is all about. Nobody asked for any basis this was a hypothetical question. So diplomatic way is to give an open ended answer. As a PM his job is to get best for Pakistan not create issue which can be easily avoided.

There is a list where he created issue because of his immaturity. Saudi Arabia is another, they were your friend and look where the relationship is now. UAE another.
Click to expand...
bases are not open ended question, its not up for discussion. they will never be given again not in a million years!
 
M

maithil

SENIOR MEMBER
May 21, 2010
2,503
-47
1,390
Country
India
Location
India
New Generation of Pakistan’s Generals are less aggressive/proud. Even 5 years back, they used to behave differently. Interesting to see a journalist schooling a General on how to be proud of nation. Relevant people from world should take note.
 
Hulk

Hulk

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 13, 2009
7,406
-1
5,477
Country
United States
Location
United States
SD 10 said:
bases are not open ended question, its not up for discussion. they will never be given again not in a million years!
Click to expand...
There are ways to handle this question. First this was a journalist asking not a formal request. He could have simply said that its a hypothetical question, when request comes parliament will decide. If you do not understand this basic diplomacy then nothing much remain to be discussed.
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
5,569
7
8,055
Hulk said:
There are ways to handle this question. First this was a journalist asking not a formal request. He could have simply said that its a hypothetical question, when request comes parliament will decide. If you do not understand this basic diplomacy then nothing much remain to be discussed.
Click to expand...
Open ended answers have only resulted in elevated pressure to “do more” and eventually capitulation and Pakistanis dying as a result. He was right to put an end to all hypothetical and theoretical possibilities right there and then.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Broadsheet did nothing to trace assets, failed: Gen Amjad
Replies
0
Views
399
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
AZ1
PM imran Khan ki Hazara Baradari Say Mulaqat ki Video Ay Gae , Behno Nay Imrna khan ko kiya Kaha ?
Replies
6
Views
470
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Imran Khan forbids ministers from going on foreign trips for three months
Replies
6
Views
673
Khalidr
Khalidr
Zarvan
‘Absolute nonsense’: Khan rejects claim Pakistan helping Taliban
Replies
3
Views
393
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
Clutch
PM Imran Khan Evidence will be exposed of Foreign Governments Funding Conspiracy in Writing for Regime Change against PTI Government !
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
2K
Trailer23
Trailer23

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom