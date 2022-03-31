Absolutely Not kyun kaha ? Imran Khan Riaz Amjad Shoaib per phat pare.

He is spot on. That is what diplomacy is all about. Nobody asked for any basis this was a hypothetical question. So diplomatic way is to give an open ended answer. As a PM his job is to get best for Pakistan not create issue which can be easily avoided.
There is a list where he created issue because of his immaturity. Saudi Arabia is another, they were your friend and look where the relationship is now. UAE another.
New Generation of Pakistan’s Generals are less aggressive/proud. Even 5 years back, they used to behave differently. Interesting to see a journalist schooling a General on how to be proud of nation. Relevant people from world should take note.
There are ways to handle this question. First this was a journalist asking not a formal request. He could have simply said that its a hypothetical question, when request comes parliament will decide. If you do not understand this basic diplomacy then nothing much remain to be discussed.
Open ended answers have only resulted in elevated pressure to “do more” and eventually capitulation and Pakistanis dying as a result. He was right to put an end to all hypothetical and theoretical possibilities right there and then.
