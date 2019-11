What China is doing at most is reaching out to Uyghur community and reintegrating them with the rest of society.



Western lies and propaganda about Uyghur genocide are laughable to say the least. There is no genocide. You want to know what a real genocide looks like? Ask the native Americans, Aborigines or other communities that got wiped out in their native lands.



We can argue about the method that China is using to integrate and educate Uyghur community. There is no debate regarding Uyghur genocide.



Western pain against China is clear as daylight.

Click to expand...