Abrar murder case: 20 get death, 5 others life term

Abrar murder case: 20 get death, 5 others life term

News Desk || risingbd.com
Published: 12:22, 8 December 2021 Update: 12:39, 8 December 2021
Abrar murder case: 20 get death, 5 others life term

File photo
The Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 sentenced twenty people to death and five others to life term imprisonment in a case filed over the killing of Abrar Fahad at a residential hall of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 2019 over his Facebook post.
Tribunal’s Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman handed down the verdict Wednesday (December 8) noon.


Earlier, 22 accused in the case were produced before the court around 9:15 am from Keraniganj central jail.
On November 14, the tribunal set November 28 for pronouncing the verdict after the prosecution and defence lawyers had concluded their final arguments in the case in the presence of 22 accused out of 25 in the dock. But the court deferred the delivery of the verdict in the case to December 8 as it was not ready for the delivery on that day.
All the accused in the case are leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling Awami League-backed student organisation.


On October 7, 2019, Abrar was beaten to death by leaders and activists of the then-BUET unit of the BCL reportedly over his posts on Facebook criticising the government’s deals with India. The killing sparked nationwide protests.
On November 13, 2019, the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Detective Branch against 25 BCL leaders and activists.
The case was, later, transferred to the speedy trial tribunal following a plea of the complainant.


www.risingbd.com

The Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 sentenced 20 people to death in a case filed over the killing of Abrar Fahad at a residential hall of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 2019 over his Facebook post.
Areesh said:
Good to see that

Hopefully punishment would be implemented too
The killers loudly said, "No one can stay in Bangladesh if they speak against India" . Now see they are going to leave the world?

Thanks to Allah that finally we are going to get real independence. Independence from bloody Indian hegemony , and you see it's happening during so called pro Indian government?
 
bluesky said:
Can this verdict be appealed in a higher court?
Don't know. At least justice serverd. What if they appeal? Hope verdict will remain unchanged and you know why right? I dare not to push further since it's related to court!

But Whatever maybe the reason , I wish it will remain unchanged! Thankfully we are going to be really independent!
 
