Abraham and Brahma: Part I – Divine Covenants of Common Origin

Hazret-I Ibrahim or Abraham (PBUH) is all for believing in and following the orders of ONLY ONE GOD. Nothing else isn't worthy of worship nor has any power. All sorts of idols have to be absolutely abandoned. As per Kuran-I Kerim, [Allah said]Submit. [Abraham replied] I have submitted in Islam to the LORD of the worlds. And, he is the father of the Muslim nation, and he isn't from the Mushrikin (Idolators).