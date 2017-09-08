StraightShooter
Abraham and Brahma: Part I – Divine Covenants of Common Origin
This research will confirm that Abraham (of Muslim and Judeo-Christian faiths) was influenced by the Vedic understanding of Brahma (as Creator, Supreme Soul of the Universe, Sacred Knowledge or High Priest) and visa-versa. Abraham was a contemporary of the Vedic culture, perhaps he was even a recent ancestor or elder of influence and/or Abraham may have been modeling his life after the spirituality of this era of history broadly influenced by the wisdom of the East. Likewise the Vedic authors may have been aware of Abraham as a primary model of their own faith and/or one who has followed their spirituality in the manner of a saint. The purpose of drawing out the relationship between Brahma and Abraham is not to make a new claim on the origins of certain religious beliefs. The research will offer the Hindu a saintly example in Abraham of Vedic principles of Brahma and the Muslim, Judea-Christian believers an understanding of the spiritual background and inner prayer life of Abraham through his contemporary reflection in Vedic texts and commentaries (Vedas, Upanishads, et al). The reader from any background will come to gain insight into the spiritual history of the world and how reformers, saints and prophets always looked out for the poor in their efforts to relate with the Divine.
Introduction – Is Abraham Brahma? Is Brahma Abraham?
Have you ever noticed that Abraham and his wife Sarah of the monotheistic Judeo-Christian and Moslem religions are nearly identical in name to Brahma and his wife Saraswati of the Hindu religion?
Gerhardt W. von Reutem, Abraham Sacrificing Isaac, Germany, 1849.
https://did%3D89fb94fdf1a029c25714f0a1b4eba60cafb14a0a%3Bid%3D32909476332%3Bkey%3Dw9L8HxqY9rN334l6BTJmDg%3Bname%3Dthisblueboy Nurpur (likely), Brahma on Swan/Goose/Hamsa), India, 18th Century.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Brahma_on_hamsa.jpg
Regarding the link between Abraham and Brahma, Steven Rosen writes:
The similarities between the names of Abraham and Brahma have not gone unnoticed. Abraham is said to be the father of the Jews, and Brahma, as the first created being, is often seen as the father of mankind. Abraham’s name is derived from the two Semitic words ab meaning ‘father’ and raam/raham meaning ‘of the exalted….’ We might also note that the name of Brahma’s consort Sarasvati seems to resonate with that of Abraham’s wife, Sarah [… each one’s identity as a wife and/or sister]. Also, in India, the Sarasvati River includes a tributary known as the Ghaggar…. According to Jewish tradition, Hagar was Sarah’s maidservant…. Both Brahmins … and Jews see themselves as the ‘chosen people of God.’ The Hebrews began their sojourn through history as a ‘kingdom of priests’ (Exodus 19:6). Likewise, Brahmins are also a community of priests. Rosen’s quote was found in Essential Hinduism, p. 12 on: http://thenutgarden.wordpress.com/2012/11/26/wisdom-of-the-east/#comment-46.
Donald M. Craig points to ancient sources regarding a history of Abraham from India:
…Flavius Josephus …(in the) Antiquities of the Jews … quotes Aristotle (384 b.c.e.–322 b.c.e.) as saying that Jews are derived from the Indian philosophers and are known as the Calani. Clearchus of Soli was a student in Aristotle’s school. In his book, De Somno, he elaborates on the story of how Aristotle discovered this information, but the basic concept remained the same.
Megasthenes was a traveler who became an ambassador of Seleucus I of Syria to the court of Chandragupta Maurya, the first unifier India, before the latter’s death in 288 b.c.e. According to Godfrey Higgins, in the first volume of his massive Anacalypsis, Megasthenes wrote that the Jews were an Indian tribe or sect called Kalani. Except for the spelling he agreed with Aristotle and Clearchus.
Higgins also claims that Ur of the Chaldees, the home of Abraham mentioned in the Bible, was actually Ur of the Chaldeans. “Chaldean,” he continues, is actually “Kaul-Deva” or the Holy Kauls, a Brahmanical caste of India. The Kauls or Kaulas are today considered to be a Tantric tradition.
He writes that the tribe of the Brahmin Abraham was expelled from or left India and settled in Goshen in Egypt. Finally, he states, “The Arabian historians contend that Brahma and Abraham, their ancestor, are the same person” [emphasis added].
www.ModernMagick.com; dmkraig.net
The antiquity of Josephus may offer credence to the possibility that Abraham’s homeland and ancestral line coincided with that of early India. However, Josephus is a controversial source, since he defected to the Roman’s when Vespasian besieged Jerusalem (see Wikipedia – Josephus). The Hebrew Bible adds another possibility regarding the relationship between India and Israel:
To the sons of his concubines Abraham gave gifts, while he was still alive, and he sent them away from his son Isaac eastward, to the land of the east.
Genesis 25:6
Perhaps to highlight this relationship in comparison the son of King David, the Hebrew Bible later reads:
Solomon’s wisdom surpassed the wisdom of the children of the East.
1 Kings 5:10
The Hebrew storytellers were not downplaying Eastern wisdom in their praise of Solomon, but rather attempting to express just how wise the wisest person in the world must have been. That is, to be the wisest person in the world, one would have to surpass the wisdom of the East. The Zohar (with Genesis 25:6 as above) affirms how the Hebrew scholars and rabbis viewed Eastern wisdom:
Rabbi Abba said, ‘….the children of the East were wise – having inherited a legacy of wisdom from Abraham, who bestowed it upon the sons of the concubines, as is written: To the sons of his concubines Abraham gave gifts, while he was still alive, and he sent them away from his son Isaac eastward, to the land of the east [Genesis 25:6]. Afterword they were drawn by that wisdom in various directions.’
from wordpress.com, The Nut Garden: Zohar 1:99b
By ‘various directions’, does Rabbi Abba mean philosophical or geographical directions? Perhaps the answer lies not in an either/or emphasis, but rather both possibilities. And that is the point: both Abraham and Brahma have an opportunity to expand upon the wisdom given in the past, since these historical characters are indeed one and the same, though viewed from different cultural/historical perspectives (Abraham is ancestral Father to more than one nation: Gen 16.8-16; Gen 17.5). Another possibility exists (or coexists) where Abraham inherited wisdom from the East.
Abraham/Sarah and Brahma/Saraswati are not the only overlapping figures between Hindu and Hebrew traditions. Ajit Vadakayil points out that there is also Adam/Eve and Adhama/ Havyavati, along with Noah and Nyuha or Manu (Blogspot.com). As well, the Hebrew religion is one among a group of traditions (including Islam and Christianity) that believe that Abraham is their father. As well, since Brahma has will-born sons, Brahmanaspati (Lord of the Brahman Priests) and Brihaspati (Lord of the Burden Carriers), their relationship with Abraham cannot be answered so simply as the introductory title is asking. That is, the good qualities exemplified in Abraham are immortally deified in Brahma, while Brahma’s wish born sons live out these qualities on earth, much like Abraham. Therefore, the qualities of the wish born sons of Brahma, such as, Brahmanaspati/Brihaspati or the sons of Angiras, reflect remarkably with those of Abraham.
The Ten Common Themes between Brahma (with his wish born sons) and Abraham
To be clear, this research does not intend to rewrite the history of Judaism or Hinduism, nor to judge if one religion borrowed a historical figure from another. The purpose is to develop a greater understanding of Abraham by way of his identity as Brahma and/or Brahma by way of his identity as Abraham. This possibility would be advantageous to both the Hebrew and Hindu readers. Keeping this advantage in mind, consider the following chart reviewing the similarities of Abraham and Brahma from the Hebrew Bible and the sacred Hindu texts:
1.) Divine Eternal Lineage (also see Supplements and Vocabulary: Brahma; Note: Brahma in the Rig Veda (RV), Sama Veda (SV), Atharva Veda (AV), Upanishads (-U); Abraham in the Hebrew Bible and Christian New Testament)
Sacred Hindu Hebrew
Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible
Brahma as Father of All RV7.97b Abraham as Father of many
and Creator of Universe BG14.1-4; AV18.1.47. nations . Gen 17:5
with 14 Constellations on AV19.22.21. Abraham’s descendants number
right side of Milky Way AV20.90.1. as the stars of the sky, 14
(Celestial Cow/Dolphin) and CU3.2.4-5. generation from Abraham to
14 on the left. Bore all Gods CU8.15.1. King David; 14 from David to
(Celestial Beings/Enlightened MunU1.1.1-2. the Babylonian exile and 14
Ones) out of his body. His from Babylon to Jesus. Matt1:17
son, Daksha, was born from A grandson of Abraham is called
his right thumb. Brahma and Benjamin (lit. Son of the Right
Sarasvati dwelt 100 years Hand) Abraham was 100 when
together and then bore their Sarah, at 90, bore Isaac. Gen 21.5
first son.
Gods come out of Brahma’s RV1.40.5,7. God makes Abraham fruitful
Body. One who is named RV3.25.5b. and ‘kings come out from him.’ Gen 17:6
Brahmanaspati is also named Abram becomes Abraham. Gen 17:5 Brihaspati. RV2.23.1-2 Abraham’s covenant with God
Brahma and Vishnu argued is signed by circumcision. Gen 17:10-11
as to who was the Creator.
Shiva appeared in a flaming
Lingam. They decided to make
it the sacrificial symbol of fertility.
Creation hymn and meditation AU1.1-4; 3; 4; 5
RV3.23.2. …thou alone art Father of all sacred prayer
RV3.23.17. For Tvastar, he who knows each sacred song, brought thee (Brihaspati/Brahmanaspati) to life, preeminent over all the things that be. (Note: Tvastar is evoked not only as first born creator of the universe, akin the Brahma, but also as ‘garbha-pati’, lord of the womb. Abraham’s wife, Sarah, was barren until she bore him a son, Isaac, when she was 90 and Abraham 100 (Gen21.5). Legend has it that Brahma and Sarasvati dwelt together 100 years before they bore a son. Proving to be a true ‘lord of the womb’, Abraham prayed for Abimalech and his wife who were healed of their barrenness, which offers reason for Brahmanaspati as Lord of Medicine in the Vedas.)
RV3.23.19. O Brahmanaspati, be thou controller of this our hymn and prosper thou our children.
RV3.25.2b. His children and his children's children grow in strength, whomever Brahmaṇaspati takes for his friend.
RV7.97.2b That he, the Bounteous God, may find us sinless, who giveth from a distance like a father.
Sama Veda 7.4.7. Vasistha, his sons slain, desired, 'May I win offspring, and defeat the Sauddsas.' (Vasistha is one of the Seven Great Sages, Saptarishis, and Wish Born Son, Manasputra, of Brahma. The virtuous qualities of Abraham are eternally amplified as the Creator Brahma and mortally exemplified in Brahma’s wish born or will born children.)
Atharva Veda 4.1. (mystical/doctrinal hymn) 1Eastward at first the prayer was generated: Vena disclosed bright flashes from the summit,/ Disclosed his deepest, nearest revelations, womb of the non- existent and existent.
2Let this Queen come in front, her Father's daughter, found in the worlds for earliest generation.
For him they set this radiant vault in motion. Let them prepare warm milk for him who first would drink.
3He who was born as his all-knowing kinsman declareth all the deities' generations.
He from the midst of prayer his prayer hath taken. On high, below, spread forth his godlike nature.
4For he, true to the law of Earth and Heaven, established both the mighty worlds securely.
Mighty when born, he propped apart the mighty, the sky, our earthly home, and air's mid-region.
5He from the depth hath been reborn forever, Brihaspati the world's sole Lord and Ruler.
From light was born the Day with all its luster: through this let sages live endowed with splendor.
6The sage and poet verily advanceth the statute of that mighty God primeval.
He was born here with many more beside him: they slumbered when the foremost side was opened.
7The man who seeks the friend of Gods, Atharvan the father, and Brihaspati, with worship,
Crying to him, Be thou all things' creator! the wise God, self-dependent, never injures.
AV18.1.47. Mātali prospers there with Kavyas, Yama with Angiras' sons, Brihaspati with singers.
Exalters of the Gods, by Gods exalted, aid us those Fathers in our invocations?
The moving of the stars of the Celestial Cow (the Milky Way) represents the passing of the generations of humanity. The 100 Brahma years, toward the birth of the first man of the Divine Covenant, represent an ancestral promise that lasts until the end of the world by way of divine relationship and fruitfulness. The Covenant of Abraham is confirmed by the miraculous sign of a son born on his 100th year and Sarah’s 90th. This covenant relationship is the single vow to Breath In and Breath Out from generation to generation between God and Humanity.
2.) The Priestly Offering of the Son
Sacred Hindu Hebrew
Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible
Brahma’s son (or grandson), Abraham almost offers his
Daksha, is killed at the offering son Isaac, who is saved by
sacrifice before all the gods, a sacrificial Ram making Gen 22:1-13
and at the pleading of his Abraham a chief example
father, Brihaspati (born from RV3.23.1. of selflessness in sacrifice.
Brahma’s body), Daksha
is resurrected with the head
of a Ram.
Nachiketas is offered by his father
Vagasravasa (Gautama) who was
offering gifts (daksina) to Yama,
Underworld god of death. KatU1-3.
Brahma’s son Manu’s offspring
witness the sacrifice. CU4.17.9-10.; CU8.14.1; 8.15.1.
Brahma as Chief of the priestly
sacrifice is the personification
of Brahman. AV19.72.1.; RV1.18.7-11
The Priesthood of Brihaspati AV20.90.1.
mingled with Indra, Angi
and the traveling sage (Vratya). AV15.10.
Brahma’s hidden offering… AV19.42.1-2
Brahma’s cleansing rite of
passage with Angi. AV19.43.1.
Brahmanaspati is invoke to
awaken the gods with sacrifice
to aid the sacrificer and offspring. AV19.63.1.
Brahma’s son, Daksha, excluded Shiva from the sacrifice before all the gods, so Daksha lost his head. Brihaspati (born from Brahma’s body) pleads for Daksha at the mourning of his wife, Sita, who placed herself on the sacrificial fire. Shiva restores Daksha to life with the head of a Ram.
RigVeda3.23.1 O Brahmanaspati: hear us with help; sit down in place of sacrifice (in place of Isaac, whose father, Abraham requires help, since he is in the pit of human suffering building his son’s sacrificial altar)
RV3.24.1 Be pleased with our offering… Brihaspati, fulfill our hearts desire. (Only a miracle can satisfy the longing in the heart and soul for the Eternal Divine relationship).
RV1.40.4; RV3.23.1-3
RV2.190.1-2 Brihaspati was at the Matarisvan, meaning ‘Growing in the Mother’, a name for the sacrificial fire of Angi or wind of Vayu. Brihaspati is praised as leader of the sacrificial songs according to the appropriate seasons and festivals. Abram faced the loss of his wife to the Pharaoh and Abimalech, even though the promise of the covenant would ‘grow in her’ one day.
RV3.24.12-13. Come to us, Brahmanaspati and Indra, to our oblation like yoked steeds to fodder.
13 The sacrificial flames most swiftly hear the call: the priest of the assembly gaineth wealth for hymns.
Hating the stern, remitting at his will the debt, strong in the shock of fight is Brahmaṇaspati. (the stem of Soma was shaped like a man and considered an image of the Perfect Human Sacrifice, therefore, the pressing of the Soma to obtain the sacrificial juice was likened to hating the man in order to become cleansed and pure and perfect, akin to Abraham attempting to offer Isaac).
RV3.62.4 Be pleased! with our oblations, thou loved of all Gods, Bṛhaspati: Give wealth to him who brings thee gifts.
5 At sacrifices, with your hymns worship the pure Bṛhaspati-I pray for power which none may bend—
6 The Bull of men, whom none deceive, the wearer of each shape at will, Bṛhaspati Most Excellent.
RV4.49. 1. DEAR is this offering in your mouth, O Indra and Bṛhaspati: Famed is the laud, the gladdening draught (Soma juice has ‘gladdening’ hallucinogenic properties which was the ‘miracle’ necessary to unite the empty heart with the Eternal Divine food of the Soma sacrifice).
2 This lovely Soma is effused, O Indra and Bṛhaspati, For you, to drink it and rejoice.
3 As Soma-drinkers to our house come, Indra and Bṛhaspati-and Indra-to drink Soma juice.
4 Vouchsafe us riches hundredfold, O Indra, and Bṛhaspati, With store of horses, thousand fold.
5 O Indra. and Bṛhaspati, we call you when the meath is shed, With songs, to drink the Soma juice.
6 Drink, Indra and Bṛhaspati, the Soma in the giver's house: Delight yourselves abiding there.
RV4.50.8b. To him the people with free will pay homage-the King with whom the Brahman hath precedence.
RV10.182. Bṛhaspati.
1. Brhaspati lead us safely over troubles and turn his evil thought against the sinner;
Repel the curse, and drive away ill-feeling, and give the sacrificer peace and comfort! (Abraham was comforted by the angel who prevented his son’s death by pointing to the Ram caught in the Soma-like bush).
2 May Narāśaṁsa aid us at Prayāja: blest be our Anuyāja at invokings.
May he repel the curse, and chase ill-feeling, and give the sacrificer peace and comfort.
3 May he whose head is flaming burn the demons, haters of prayer, so that the arrow slay them.
May he repel the curse and chase ill-feeling, and give the sacrificer peace and comfort.
RV10.183 The Sacrificer, Etc.
1. I saw thee meditating in thy spirit what sprang from Fervour and hath thence developed.
Bestowing offspring here, bestowing riches, spread in thine offspring, thou who cravest children (The Creator Brahma unites with the human willing to pursue with fervor in the sacrifice of meditation accessible to all in every walk of life. Abraham’s life involved producing offspring numbering the sands of the sea and providing a great amount livestock and gifts to all his children. In this covenant accessible to all who pray or meditate, a confirmation of the Divine Presence by way of a miracle is required. Thus, the Hindu proverb of the Divine pleading with humanity to request the most amazing wonder to witness the confirmation of this covenantal relationship with Divine Love).
2 I saw thee pondering in thine heart, and praying that in due time thy body might be fruitful.
Come as a youthful woman, rise to meet me: spread in thine offspring, thou who cravest children (The Divine knew the heart of Sarah, barren until 90 and provided the miracle of offspring).
3 In plants and herbs, in all existent beings I have deposited the germ of increase.
All progeny on earth have I engendered, and sons in women who will be hereafter.
SamaVeda 2.1.5.5. O Brahmanaspati, make thou Kakshivan Ausija a loud Chanter of flowing Soma juice! (see also SV6.3.10.1-3)
SV7.4.1.The Explanation of the Soma Sacrifice: Prapathaka IV: Brhaspati desired, 'May the gods have faith in me, and may I become their Purohita (family priest).' He saw this (rite) of twenty-four nights (there were also 24 priests assigned to the Hebrew Temple); he grasped it, and sacrificed with it. Then the gods had faith in him, and he became their Purohita. In those who knowing thus perform the twenty four night (rite) men have faith, and they become their Purohitas….
SV7.4.12. Let the ram (animal that saved Isaac) aid thee with cooked food, the dark-necked with goats, the cotton-tree with increase, the Parna-tree with the holy power (Brahman), the fig-tree with the sacrifice, the banyan with the beakers, the Udumbara with strength, the Gayatri with the metres, the Trivrt with the Stomas. Ye are helpers; let the helpers help thee. Deal among dear things, best among things to be sought, treasure lord of treasures, thee we hail, O my radiant one.
Sama Veda 7.4.18. c Who moveth alone? Who too is born again? What is a remedy for the cold? What is the great enveloper?
d The sun moveth alone. The moon is born again. Fire is the remedy for the cold. Earth is the great enveloper.
e I ask thee of the furthest end of the earth. I ask thee of the navel of the world. I ask thee of the seed of the strong horse. I ask thee of speech's highest realm.
f They call the altar-ground the furthest end of the earth. They call the sacrifice the navel of the world. They call Soma the seed of the strong horse. (They call) the Brahman the highest realm of speech (Interestingly, Easter Island, the most remote location on Earth, was originally called Te Pito te Henua, the Naval of the Earth. See Rongorongo and the Indus Script for a confirmation of common origin between the Indus Script and the Rapa Nui (Easter Island) Script on opposite sides of the Earth).
Atharva Veda 15.10.1.So let the King, to whose house the Vrātya who possesses this knowledge comes as a guest.
2Honour him as superior to himself. So he Both not act against the interests of his princely rank or his kingdom.
3From him, verily, sprang Priesthood and Royalty. They said, Into whom shall we enter?
4Let Priesthood enter into Brihaspati, and Royalty into Indra, was the answer.
5Hence Priesthood entered into Brihaspati and Royalty into Indra.
6Now this Earth is Brihaspati, and Heaven is Indra.
7Now this Agni is Priesthood, and yonder Sun is Royalty.
8Priesthood comes to him, and he becomes endowed with priestly luster.
9Who knows that Earth is Brihaspati and Agni Priesthood.
10Great power comes to him and he becomes endowed with great power.
11Who knows that Āditya is Royalty and that Heaven is Indra
AV19.42.1.Brahma is Hotar (priest), sacrifice: with Brahma are the stakes (sacrificial posts) set up. From Brahma was the Adhvaryu (officiating priest) born, from Brahma hidden offering (like a ram hidden and caught in a bush).
2Brahma is fatness-dropping scoops: with Brahma was the altar reared.
Brahma is worship, lengthened rite, the Rishis who pay sacrifice, the victim's Immolators. Hail!
AV19.43.1.Whither men versed in Brahma go, with fervour and the cleansing rite,
Thither let Agni lead me, let Agni give me intelligence, All hail to Agni!
2Whither etc. Thither let Vāyu lead me, let Vāyu vouchsafe me vital breath. All hail to Vāyu!
3Whither, etc. Thither let Sūrya lead me, let Sūrya vouchsafe me power of sight. All hail to Sürya
4Whither, etc. Thither let Chandra lead me, let Chandra vouchsafe me intellect. All hail to Chandra!
5Whither, etc. Thither let Soma lead me, let Soma vouchsafe me vital sap. All hail to Soma!
6Whither, etc. Thither let Indra lead me, let Indra bestow upon me power. All hail to Indra!
7Whither, etc. Thither, let Waters lead me, let the Waters give me deathless life. All hail to Waters!
8Whither, etc. Thither let Brahma lead me, let Brahma give Brahma unto me. All hail to Brahma!
AV19.72.1. Within the chest whence we before extracted the bunch of grass, this do we now deposit.
Wrought is the sacrifice by power of Brahma. Through this assist me here, ye God, with Fervor (a bunch of grass is symbolic of the Sacred Cow who eats grass kindly (not tearing up the roots like the sheep and horse) and bestows milk and butter continually without dying. Therefore the grass offering is symbolic of Divine immortality, generosity and forgiveness, since the atoning sacrificial food (the grass) of the Sacred Cow causes no harm to humanity and grows freely forever on the plains.
The earthly priest’s offering to the heavenly recipient requires a complete and perfect sacrifice of the priest, since the priest was born on earth by the intervention of heaven. An animal (a ram) cut and/or plant (a tree) pressed for the Soma drink is given as a replacement for the man by divine intervention. It appears that heaven expects and enables the sacrifice to last forever even if all one has to sacrifice is mere grass, or as meditation reminds, the first Breathing In at birth and the final Breathing Out at death.
3.) The Wife and Sister
Sacred Hindu Hebrew
Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible
Brahma’s wife and sister is Sarah wife
Sarasvati. Her beauty is so SV7.96.2. Sarah sister Gen 20:12
great that Brahma grew 4 faces AV19.17. Sarah is beautiful Gen 12:14
to view her from the every KenU3 and Abraham is called by
direction. The River Sarasvati PraU1.6. God to look North, East, West
has a tributary named Ghaggar. and South to the promised
Brahma’s sister Tara is husband land, the 4 directions. Gen 13:14
of Brhaspati (born of Brahma’s Sarah’s maidservant is Hagar.
body or earthly aspect of Brahma). Abraham’s father is Terah. Gen 11:31
Soma, God of the Immortal Drink In the Dead Sea Scrolls, the
Of the Gods, takes Tara away and Genesis Apocryphon tells of
She is returned to Brhaspati by Lamech’s concern over the
Brahma. She has a child named beauty of Noah, believing
Budha. Brhaspati worries the he must be a child of the
child is son of the Celestial Being Angels.
Soma and he is. AV20.125.4-5. After the Canaanite king,
Brahma is Lord of medicine and Abimalech takes Sarah as his
Healing RV1.18.2 concubine, his people become
For the abduction and restoration diseased and barren. Abraham
of a Brahman’s wife prayer see: AV5.17. heals Abimalech and his wife
from being barren. Gen 20:17
and the Genesis Apocryphon
Sarasvati is Goddess of Speech, Abram harkens to the voice
Vac AV5.10.8c; RV1.40.3; CU7.2.1-2. of Sarai/Sarah Gen 16:2; Gen 21:6,12
Vac as Speech communes with
Brahman and the 7 Rsis
as the Big Dipper BU2.2.3.
Brahma’s wish born sons,
Brihaspati and Brahmanaspati
Lords of Speech in Upanishads BU1.3.20-21; CU1.2.11.;1.3.5-6
Sarasvati is called upon with all
the attributes of Brahma: bright,
wealthy, prayerful with sacrifice SV2.2.4.5.
and heroine of offspring RV1.164.49; BU6.4.27-28
The Genesis Apocryphon of the Dead Sea Scrolls and the Hebrew Bible’s book of Genesis. Benjamin is ransomed by his brothers from Egypt with the hidden cup Joseph placed in the offering of grain; this confirms the sacrificial transfer from human flesh to animal flesh and finally to the flesh of the vine (grain) in the Divine Drink (like Soma) just as Melchizedek’s offering of bread and wine.
RV2.30.8. Sarasvati, protect us: with the Maruts (Indra’s companion warriors armed in gold) allied thou boldly conquerest our foemen…
RV2.41.16 Best Mother, best of Rivers, best of Goddesses, Sarasvatī, We are, as ’twere, of no repute and dear Mother, give thou us renown. 17 In thee, Sarasvatī, divine, all generations have their stay. Be, glad with Śunahotra's sons: O Goddess grant us progeny. 18 Enriched with sacrifice, accept Sarasvatī, these prayers of ours, Thoughts which Gṛtsamadas beloved of Gods bring, Holy One, to thee. 19 Ye who bless sacrifice, go forth, for verily we choose you both, And Agni who conveys our gifts. 20 This our effectual sacrifice, reaching the sky, shall Heaven and Earth Present unto the Gods to-day. 21 In both your laps, ye guileless Ones, the Holy Gods shall sit them down To-day to drink the Soma here.
RV10.184.1. May Viṣṇu form and mould the womb, may Tvaṣṭar duly shape the forms, Prajāpati infuse the stream, and Dhātar lay the germ for thee. 2 O Sinīvālī, set the germ, set thou the germ, Sarasvatī: May the Twain Gods bestow the germ, the Aśvins crowned with lotuses. 3 That which the Aśvins Twain rub forth with the attrition-sticks of gold,— That germ of thine we invocate, that in the tenth month thou mayst bear.
RV2.32.6. O broad-tressed Sinīvālī, thou who art the Sister of the Gods, Accept the offered sacrifice, and, Goddess, grant us progeny. 7 With lovely fingers, lovely arms, prolific Mother of many sons— Present the sacred gifts to her, to Sinīvālī Queen of men. 8 Her, Sinīvālī, her, Gungū, her, Rākā, her, Sarasvatī, Indrāṇī to mine aid I call, and Varuṇānī for my weal.
RV7.97.8a Both Heaven and Earth, divine, the Deity's Parents, have made Bṛhaspati increase in grandeur.
(See Supplement 1 for Rig Veda Hymns to the River Sarasvati)
RV1.40.3 note: may Suntra (pleasant of speech) the goddess come
RV7.97.5b. Let us invoke Bṛhaspati, the foeless, the clear-voiced God, the Holy One of households
Sama Veda 2.2.5.4. That thou much-lauded! many-named! mayst, with this thought, that longs for milk,
Come to each Soma sacrifice.
5. May bright Sarasvati, endowed with plenteous wealth and spoil, enriched with prayer, desire the sacrifice.
SV6.3.9.1. Yea, she most dear amid dear streams-seven-sistered, loved with foundest love. Sarasvati, hath earned our praise.
Atharva Veda 18.1.41.The pious call Sarasvati, they worship Sarasvati while sacrifice proceedeth.
The virtuous call Sarasvati to hear them. Sarasvati send bliss to him who giveth!
42Sarasvati is called on by the Fathers who come right forward to our solemn worship.
Seated upon this sacred grass rejoice you. Give thou us strengthening food that brings no sickness.
43Sarasvati, who comest with the Fathers, joying in hymns, O Goddess, and oblations,
Give plenteous wealth to this the sacrificer, a portion, worth a thousand, of refreshment.
44May they ascend, the lowest, highest, midmost, the Fathers, who deserve a share of Soma.
May they who have attained to life, the Fathers, righteous and gentle, aid us when we call them.
45I have attained the gracious-minded Fathers, I have gained son and progeny from Vishnu.
They who enjoy pressed juices with oblation, seated on sacred grass, come oftenest hither.
46Now be this homage offered to the Fathers, to those who passed of old and those who followed,
Those who have rested in the earthly region and those who dwell among the happy races.
47Mātali prospers there with Kavyas, Yama with Angiras' sons, Brihaspati with singers.
Exalters of the Gods, by Gods exalted, aid us those Fathers in our invocations?...
60Come, seat thee on this bed of grass. O Yama, accordant with Angirases and Fathers.
Let texts recited by the sages bring thee. O. King, let this oblation make thee joyful.
61He hath gone hence and risen on high mounting heaven's ridges by that path
Whereon the sons of Angiras, the conquerors of earth, went up.
Sarasvati is born out of the body of Brahma, much like Eve by Adam’s rib. Such brother and sister become husband and wife. The morals of reality are not contradicted in the mystical, spiritual and mythical landscape. Brahma producing Sarasvati from his side conveys that it is not a competition between men and women, but a covenant. The man, Abraham, is even asked to harken the voice of the woman, Sarah. Sarah’s voice regards a request for justice and peace, for her and her son Isaac. Sarasvati becomes the Guardian of Speech, for the voice of justice and peace for her children to live by the divine sacrifice to be heard for all time. Brhaspati and Tara are aspects of Brahma and Sarasvati who want their child Daksha to resurrect with the Ram’s head of Enlightenment, renamed the Budha. This Hindu lore provides a bridge of communion between the Hindu and Buddhist spiritualities. The Ram means sacrifice, therefore Budha is offered completely as a newborn child of Soma. Together the family of Brhaspati, Tara and Budha offer drink from the pressed man-shaped stem of the Soma plant from the mountains. Perhaps it was the very plant that caught the ram by the horns to spare the life of Isaac, another Spiritual Bridge from Hinduism and Buddhism to Hebrew faiths.
When Sarah is restored to her husband and Abraham raises the curse of barrenness off of Abimalech, this king understood that fruitfulness does not occur in the taking, but rather in giving life by receiving a miraculous birth. To the Hindu all Divine manifestations have male and female aspects. This birthing from the side reminds us of this test of a true spiritual devotion to view from paradise the beauty and the offering of woman as an essential sign of the Divine life. She is so essential that she carries with herself the miraculous sign of offspring, the Divine mandate of transferring enlightened wisdom by her speech (Sarasvati as Vac) and the nourishment required for the spiritual covenant to carry on to the end of time, even to the Immortal.
4.) Patron of Travelers
Sacred Hindu Hebrew
Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible
Brahma is lord of paths and friend of Abraham journeys from Ur to
travelers RV2.190.6. Canaan and Egypt Gen 11-14
Priestly hymn for Brihaspati regards
traveling sage (Vratya) as high guest
of the King to enlighten the kingdom AV15.10
Brihaspati guides the contestants of
a race AV20.16.2b
RV3.23.6-7. Thou art our keeper, wise, preparer of our paths…turn thou (evil men) from our pathway…
RV3.26.4a. Whoso hath honoured him with offerings rich in oil, him Brahmaṇaspati leads forward on his way,
RV7.97.8b Glorify him, O friends, who merits glory: may he give prayer fair way and easy passage.
In the Genesis Apocryphon of the Dead Sea Scrolls, Abraham takes a journey around the entire Middle-East along the bodies of water of the Mediterranean, the Euphrates, the Red Sea, the Sea of Reeds and back to the Oak of Mamre.
And I, Abram, departed to travel about and see the land.' I began my journey at the river Gihon and traveled along the coast of the sea until I came to the Mountain of the Bull [Taurus]. Then I traveled from the coast of the Great Salt Sea and journeyed towards the east by the Mountain of the Bull, across the breadth of the land, until I came to the river Euphrates. I journeyed along the Euphrates until I came to the Red Sea in the east, and I traveled along the coast of the Red Sea until I came to the tongue of the Sea of Reeds [the modern Red Sea] which flows out from the Red Sea. Then I pursued my way in the south until I came to the river Gihon, and returning, I came to my house in peace and found all things prosperous there. I went to dwell at the Oaks of Mamre, which is at Hebron, northeast of Hebron; and I built an altar there, and laid on it a sacrifice and an oblation to the Most High God. I ate and drank there, I and all the men of my household, and I sent for Mamre, Ornam, and Eshkol, the three Amorite brothers, my friends, and they ate and drank with me.
from the Genesis Apocryphon of the Dead Sea Scrolls
The Hindu call this great circular journey the Yatra or Pradaksina (Daksina is the gift given to the Brahma priest performing the Soma Sacrifice. Daksha is the child of Brahma who is resurrected with the head of a Ram at the Sacrifice of the Gods). One of the greatest Hindu Pradaksina offerings occurs at Govardhana Hill (go meaning cows and vardhana meaning nourishment). The term go also means the senses and helps identify the sacrificing of the cow in Hindu spirituality as an offering up of the human senses or the human being. At the same time a ‘nourishing of the senses’ occurs at these offerings intended to help the practitioners journey from their everyday experiences on earth into the very Temple of Divine Life in heaven by way of drinking Soma or washing in a river or even by simply meditating the journey of enlightenment from earth to heaven and back. That is why Krishna defeats Indra on Govardhana Hill and saves the people from the Indra’s Deluge. The Deluge represents the purification of the earth required for peace between humanity and the Divine. Krishna raises the hill with all the farmers saved, yet the earth is still purified. So the farmers do not have to sacrifice their costly cows, but can offer the fruits of their labors even by way of an offering of barley cake, a washing in a river, a prayer or meditation making the covenant of Divine Life accessible to all.
It was the Gihon River that Abraham started and finished his journey. This is one of the four rivers flowing out of the Garden of Eden. Therefore, our meditation begins and ends in paradise. It is as easy as Jacob falling asleep with nothing more to offer but a rock used for a pillow. Paradise came down to him in his sleep and rose back up to paradise with angels using a ladder. Gihon means to Spring Forth, which is the promise given to Abraham in the last line of the Genesis Apocryphon regarding the miraculous birth of Isaac:
And he (the Lord) said to him, "… one who shall spring from your body shall inherit from you."
from the Genesis Apocryphon
Abraham celebrated the end of his journey at the Oaks of Mamre. Just as he was generous with offerings and feast to the three Heavenly Beings, Abraham made a feast for Mamre, Omam, Eshkol, who were the local Canaanites who worshipped their Supreme Being, El. Abraham made an altar to El and gave offering their at Mamre according to the Canaanite custom. Why is Abraham so tolerant of others spirituality, when God singled him out? Often it is found a hesitation, ignorance and even fear of other faiths, but not with Abraham. Abraham’s spiritual journey begins in Paradise where there is no fear. He travels around the world without fear and sees the earth and its inhabitants through the eyes of the Divine in all its goodness. When he returns from his journey he is not about to collapse into a self-righteous individualistic and judgmental religious campaign. Rather, his love is gushing forth like the river Gihon because he has kept his focus and meditation purely on Paradise. El is to become one of the primary names of the God of the Hebrew and peace between the Canaanites even lead to a sharing in the building of Solomon’s Temple.
Therefore, Abraham’s ability to embrace the world on his sacred journey not only encircles the earth, but reaches to the ends of time as well. Brahma’s children are not the only ones to practice the Pradaksina like Abraham. One profound example is the Islamic Hajj, the journey of Abraham restored by Mohammad, which culminates in the circular journey around Abraham’s Temple in Mecca.
5.) Lord of the Light
Sacred Hindu Hebrew
Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible
Brihaspati gives the daily light of RV2.190.3 Abraham is from the Ur, Gen 11:31
wisdom meaning City of Light
Brahma increases the Brahman’s
luster KatU5.8.; KauU1.6.; AV19.71.1.
Brihaspati dwelling in light AV20.90.1.
Becoming Sukra (Bright, pure, seed,
Venus) Brihaspati created… MU7.9.
See Lotus Sutra 8: the Apparitional
City, where Brahma’s abode lights
up at the birth of a Buddha.
RV3.23.2. light of sun compared to Brihaspati as Father of all prayer.
RV6.73.1. 1. SERVED with oblations, first-born, mountain-render, Aṅgiras' son, Bṛhaspati, the Holy,
With twice-firm path, dwelling in light, our Father, roars loudly, as a bull, to Earth and Heaven.
Brihaspati (will born son of Brahma; that is, aspect of Brahma) dwells in the light much like Abraham had in the City of Light, Ur. There is a path away from the City of Light that leads into the darkness of the unknown. Digging in the darkness Brihaspati finds the celestial cows buried in the Underworld. As the bastion of light, Brihaspati releases enlightenment to humanity symbolized by the rising of the Sun and the turning over of the Milky Way. The Milky Way cows in the Underworld represent the ancestors. As a result, the sacrifices and wisdom of the ancestors who lived in the Golden Age of the Enlightened Ones, is accessible to all people when the sacred cows are released (see 10 Champion of the Underworld below). The release of the sacred cows involves a receiving of the milk or Soma (the Golden One) of the ancestral sacrifice. A continuation of that sacrifice is encouraged by the single vow requested, in breathing in and breathing out the life given to the children of Brahma/Abraham. How does one follow in the footsteps of Brahma and/or Abraham? Follow the light from the City of Light in the Golden Age of the Enlightened Ones, from Paradise to earth and back. This is the essential journey of the human heart to bring light to the world in a ever new dawn of enlightenment.
6.) The Generous and Bountiful
Sacred Hindu Hebrew
Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible
Give gifts to the priest Abraham gives a tithe to
for fame that will never decay RV1.40.4 Melchizedek Gen 14:20 Melchizedek brings Abraham
bread and wine Gen 14:18
Serve Brahmanaspati, with gifts Abraham offers heifer, goat,
and sacrifices, the Father and lamb, dove and pigeon Gen 15:9
Steer of all the Gods RV4.50.6
Brahma’s offerings of cattle, KenU3 Abraham offers the 3 divine
horses, holy food and bountiful beings water, feet washing,
refreshments. RV20.88. RV1.40.1. shade, cakes, dressed calf,
Brahma is Lord of prosperity and curds and milk, and he
cattle. RV1.18.2 waits on them. Gen 18:1-8
Brihaspati wins food for the Abraham is wealthy in cattle,
priest to eat from the offering gold, flocks, herds and tents Gen 13:2-5
by the holy power of the gods. Abraham is generous with
Brahma is that holy power and that wealth.
Brihaspati is equated with him. SV5.6.2.
Brihaspati, with Soma and other
are invoked for prosperity in
vital breath, the senses, food, etc. AV19.58.
Brahmanaspati increases priest
with life, breath, off-spring, cattle,
and fame. AV19.63.1.
Brahma increases priest with life,
breath, children, cattle, fame,
wealth and Brahman’s luster AV19.71.1.
Brihaspati with Indra of great
wealth, drinking Soma, seated
on the wide grass to delight in
pleasant food. AV20.13.1-2.
Brihaspati gives fullness of life,
cattle, horses, men and heroes AV20.16.12.
Brihaspati with Indra as Lord’s
of wealth AV20.87.7 AV20.17.12.
RV1.40.4 note: give a gift to the priest Brahmanaspati
RV3.24.9. He brings together and he parts, the great High Priest…
RV3.24.12. Brahmanaspati and Indra called two Maghavans, meaning bountiful gift givers from whom ‘all truth proceeds.’
RV1.40.7a Who shall approach the pious?
RV2.190.8. Brihaspati … give us kine and horses…food in full abundance.
RV3.23.7. Brihaspati: give us fair access to this banquet of the Gods.
RV3.24.9-10. When, gracious for the hymn he brings forth food and wealth (as) the glowing Sun untroubled sends forth fervent heat. …excelling all besides are the kind of gifts of liberal Brihaspati.
RV3.25.2b. … and spread his wealth by kine wise by himself is be.
RV4.50. 1,3. Him who with might hath propped earth's ends, who sitteth in threefold seat, Bṛhaspati, with thunder, Him of the pleasant tongue have ancient sages, deep-thinking, holy singers, set before them…. Bṛhaspati, from thy remotest distance have they sat down who love the law eternal.
RV4.50.8. In his own house he dwells in peace and comfort: to him forever holy food flows richly.
RV7.97.7. For he is pure, with hundred wings, refulgent, with sword of gold, impetuous, winning sunlight.
Sublime Bṛhaspati, easy of access granteth his friends most bountiful refreshment.
RV2.190.5. Brihaspati the Bounteous
RV3.23.9-10. Through thee, kind prosperer, O Brahmanaspati, may we obtain the wealth of Men which all desire…. our rich and liberal ally may we, Brahaspati, gain highest power of life…. still may we prosper, singing goodly hymns of praise.
RV3.24.15-16. O Brahmaṇaspati, may we be evermore masters of wealth well-guided, full of vital strength….and prosper thou our children.
V4.50.6b,10-11a. Bṛhaspati, may we be lords of riches, with noble progeny and store of heroes…. Indra, Bṛhaspati, rainers of treasure rejoicing at this sacrifice drink the Soma. Let the abundant drops sink deep within you: vouchsafe us riches with full store of heroes. Bṛhaspati and Indra, make us prosper may this be your benevolence to us-ward. Assist our holy thoughts, wake up our spirit: weaken the hatred of our foe and rivals.
RV7.97.9-10 (a litany from other hymns) This, Brahmaṇaspati, is your laudation prayer hath been made to thunderwielding Indra. Favour our songs, wake up our thought and spirit: destroy the godless and our foemen's malice. 10 Ye Twain are Lords of wealth in earth and heaven, thou, O Bṛhaspati, and thou, O Indra.
Mean though he be, give wealth to him who lauds you. Preserve us evermore, ye Gods, with blessings.
Atharva Veda 19.58. 1Still equal be the flow of butter ever causing the Year to prosper with oblation.
Still be our hearing, sight, and breath uninjured: let us lose nothing of our life and vigour.
2Let lively breath invite us: we call vital breath to visit us. Earth and air's middle realm have gathered, Soma, Brihaspati and Dhartar gathered vigour….
5bTo this our sacrifice, wrought by Visvakarman, may the Gods come gracious and kindly-hearted.
6Let the Gods' Priests and those who merit worship, to whom oblation as their share is offered,
Come to this holy service with their Consorts, and all Gods revel in the food we bring them.
AV19.63.1. Rise up, O Brāhmanaspati; awake the Gods with sacrifice. Strengthen the Sacrificer: aid life, breath, and off-spring, cattle, fame.
AV19.71.1. Let my libations, giving boons, adoring, further the Twice-born's song that honours Soma.
Go ye to Brahma's world having enriched me with life and breath, with children and with cattle, with fame and wealth, and with a Brāhman's lustre.
AV20.13. 1Lords of great wealth, Brihaspati and Indra, rejoicing at this sacrifice drink Soma.
Let the abundant drops sink deep within you: vouchsafe us riches with full store of heroes.
2Let your swift-gliding coursers bear you hitherward with their fleet pinions. Come ye forward with your arms.
Sit on the grass; a wide seat hath been made for you: delight yourselves, O Maruts, in the pleasant food.
AV20.88. 1Him who with might hath propped earth's ends, who sitteth in threefold seat, Brihaspati, with thunder, Him of the pleasant tongue have ancient sages, deep thinking, holy singers, set before them.
2Wild in their course, in well-marked wise rejoicing were they. Brihaspati, who pressed around us
Preserve, Brihaspati, the stall uninjured, this company's raining ever-moving birth-place.
3Brihaspati, from thy remotest distance have they sat down who love the law eternal.
For thee were dug wells springing from the mountain, which murmuring round about pour streams of sweetness.
4Brihaspati, when first he had his being from mighty splendour in supremest heaven.
Strong, with his sevenfold mouth, with noise of thunder, with his seven rays blew and dispersed the darkness.
5With the loud-shouting band who sang his praises, with thunder, he destroyed malignant Vala.
Brihaspati thundering drave forth the cattle, the lowing cows who make oblations ready.
6Serve we with sacrifices, gifts, and homage even thus the Steer of all the Gods, the Father.
Brihaspati, may we be lords of riches, with noble progeny and, store of heroes.
Abraham is aware that having a divine covenant leads to an unlimited source of resources. The result is an overwhelming generosity. Such a person will be surrounded by friendship. The greatest gift of Brihaspati (will born son and aspect of Brahma) is the release of the cows of the Underworld giving humanity the bounty of a sacrifice that never dies (see 10 Champion of the Underworld below). That is, the cow offers milk, like the Soma offering, allowing the cow, the priest and the people to be nourished. No one has to die. This generosity is requested from the livelihood of the individual which becomes a holy offering before the sacrificial fire or hearth of the home. In a covenant like Abraham’s, Brahma or God is an eternally generous Father, ever present and always pleased in giving and receiving of gifts, meals and life accessible to all.
7.) A Mighty Defender
Sacred Hindu Hebrew
Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible
Brahma is Lord of warfare RV1.18.3-5 Abraham defeats 4 Kings who
AV20.90.3. kidnapped his nephew, Lot Gen 14:8-15
Prayer for protection against
wicked men to Brahmanaspati AV6.6.1-3
Hymn for Protection in Battle AV19.13.
Brihaspati like a fort of refuge AV19.17.10.
Brihaspati won the captives
(cows: sign of spirits of the
dead) down from the mountains AV20.16.3.
Brihaspati protects us from
offenders in all directions AV20.17.11.
RV1.40.2,8; RV3.24.11;RV.25.1-4;RV4.50.9-11.
RV2.190.5-6,8. Brihaspati punishes the spiteful
RV3.23.4-17… Brihaspati: may we humiliate the strong ill-doer’s wrath… (he) hath overthrown…enemies who would injure us…. who slays the spoiler and upholds the mighty Law.
RV3.24.9 … extolled is he, in battle Brahmanaspati.
RV3.24.14 The wrath of Brahmanaspati according to his will had full effect when he would do a mighty deed.
RV3.25.1-2a. HE lighting up the flame shall conquer enemies: strong shall he be who offers prayer and brings his gift…. whomever Brahmaṇaspati takes for his friend. With heroes he shall overcome his hero foes
RV3.26.1-4 … Prepare oblation so that thou mayst have success. we crave the favouring help of Brahmaṇaspati.
RV3.30.9b-11. Bṛhaspati, with arms thou slayest foemen O King, give up the spoiler to destruction.
… (if Brhaspati is to be equated with Indra) I craving joy address with hymn and homage your heavenly host, the company of Maruts, That we may gain wealth with full store of heroes, each day more famous, and with troops of children.
RV4.50.9b. The Gods uphold that King with their protection who helps the Brahman when he seeks his favour.
RV6.73.2. Bṛhaspati, who made for such a people wide room and verge when Gods were invocated,
Slaying his enemies, breaks down their castles, quelling his foes and conquering those who hate him.
3 Bṛhaspati in war hath won rich treasures, hath won, this God, the great stalls filled with cattle.
Striving to win waters and light, resistless, Bṛhaspati with lightning smites the foeman.
Sama Veda 9.3.2.1. Brihaspati, fly with thy chariot hither, slayer of demons, driving off our foemen!
Be thou protector of our cars, destroyer, victor in battle, breaker-up of armies!
SV2.4.13. The gods were afraid of the warrior on his birth. While still within (the womb) they fettered him with a bond. The warrior thus is born fettered; if he were born not fettered he would continually slay his foes. If one desire of a warrior, 'May he be born not fettered, may he continually slay his foes', one should offer for him the offering for Indra and Brhaspati, for the warrior is connected with Indra, Brhaspati is the holy power (Brahman); verily by the holy power (Brahman) he frees him from the bond that fetters him. The sacrificial present is a golden bond; verily manifestly he frees him from the bond that fetters him.
Atharva Veda 6.6.1.The godless man whoever plots against us, Brāhmanaspati, Thou shalt give up as prey to me the worshipper who pour the juice.
AV8.8.19. Fly, conquered, in alarm, ye foes, run driven by the spell away! Let not one man escape of those when routed by Brihaspati.
AV19.13.8. Brihaspati, fly with thy chariot hither, slayer of demons, driving off our foemen.
Be thou protector of our bodies, crushing our enemies, destroying those who hate us.
9Indra guide these! Brihaspati, the Guerdon, and Soma, and the Sacrifice precede them!
AV19.17.10. Brihaspati, joined by the Visvedevas, protect me from the region of the zenith! To him, I go, in him I rest; this fort I seek for refuge.
May he protect me, may he be my guardian. I give my soul—All hail!—into his keeping.
Abraham trusted in a Brahma-like God, knowing the battle belongs to the Lord. Even if he was afraid, he did not hesitate and so trusted fully in God his Shield and Strength. His head was always in paradise viewing circumstances on the earth from the Divine perspective. Where there was no life, Abraham brought life, he dug wells; where there was humans acting unkindly to the poor, Abraham rescued them and did not even plunder his enemy; where God’s own justice was raining down on Sodom and Gomorrah, Abraham tempered the wrath like the Deluge forming rivers off of Siva’s hair.
8.) Righteous Plunderer
Sacred Hindu Hebrew
Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible
Brahma is Lord of boon of war RV1.40.2-3 Abraham retrieves war boon
Offerings of boons are sent to and refuses it, trusting God
Brahma’s world AV19.71.1. alone as shield and reward Gen 14:16, 22
RV1.40.2-3 note: the 5 fold gift of Brahmanaspati (likened to Abraham retrieving the spoils of five kings).
Manu3. 67. With the sacred fire, kindled at the wedding, a householder shall perform according to the law the domestic ceremonies and the five (great) sacrifices, and (with that) he shall daily cook his food.
68. A householder has five slaughter-houses (as it were, viz.) the hearth, the grinding-stone, the broom, the pestle and mortar, the water-vessel, by using which he is bound (with the fetters of sin).
69. In order to successively expiate (the offences committed by means) of all these (five) the great sages have prescribed for householders the daily (performance of the five) great sacrifices.
70. Teaching (and studying) is the sacrifice (offered) to Brahman, the (offerings of water and food called) Tarpana the sacrifice to the manes, the burnt oblation the sacrifice offered to the gods, the Bali offering that offered to the Bhutas, and the hospitable reception of guests the offering to men. (See five gifts of Abraham, Gen21.12 and/or 14.20; 18.1-8; 22.1-13; 21.14; Gen25.6)
RV3.23.13. The mover mid the spoil, the winner of all wealth…
RV3.23.15. That Son of Law … that treasure wonderful bestow on us.
Manu 3.70.
Notice during the life of Abraham the five-fold gifts, teaching was offered to Abraham by his wife, where the Lord said, “Hearken to the voice of Sarah” Genesis 21.12, and Brahma’s offering as High Priest would be akin to Abraham’s offering to Melchizedek, Gen14.20; the offering to the three Divine Beings Gen18.1-8; the offering of the Ram in place of Isaac, Gen22.1-13; the offering to Hagar of wheat and water, Gen21.14; the offerings to his children sent off to the East, Gen25.6). The correlation between Brahma and Abraham in the five-fold sacrifice in the later book of Manu is telling of a longstanding shared tradition in India beyond the Vedas and Upanishads. It is a question of whether Abraham’s spirituality was transferred to the Hindu or visa-versa, but rather a question of the value of the spirituality. It is valuable enough to share, much like the five-fold offerings themselves. It is not a question of where this Brahma/Abraham spirituality came from, but rather that it is bearing fruit among not only the Hindu and Buddhists, but the Muslims, Hebrews and Christians as well. It is about celebrating a common treasure, since, like a vast flowing river, it is an eternal covenant or vow there is no need to hoard it.
9.) Intercessor for the Poor
Sacred Hindu Hebrew
Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible
Brahma mediates between heaven Abraham intercedes for
and earth. RV2.190.4 Sodom and Gomorrah Gen 18:20-32
Brahma is Friend RV1.18.6 Abraham’s seed is ‘friend’
Brihaspati is friend of marriages AV20.16.2b. of God Is 41:8
RV2.190.6; RV.25.1-5.
RV3.23.1. The King supreme of prayers, O Brahmanaspati: hear us with help…
RV3.23.4. Thou leadest with good guidance and preserves men…
RV3.23.8. …protector of our bodies we invoke, thee, savior, as the comforter who loves us.
The generosity of the Divine (Brahma for the Hindu; El for the Hebrew) is eternal. Abraham, in all humility and trust, knew this about his God. Therefore, why not intercede for those who are damned before the Seat of Divine Justice. Why not ask Brahma or El to step down from the throne and be a friend. If the sacrifice of breathing in and breathing out, of giving and receiving life’s bounty is eternal, then there are no restrictions and by way of mercy are accessible to all.
10.) Champion of the Underworld
Sacred Hindu Hebrew
Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible
Brahma digs into the underworld RV4.50.3b Abraham dug wells, one
to retrieve the sacred cows, slays AV20.91. he made covenant with
demons and finds again the light Abimalech with sheep and
bringing peace between heaven oxen to bring peace between
and earth. The rivers of the RV3.23.3 their nations. Gen 21:25-34
underworld are unleashed on earth. Abraham purchased a cave
In another account, Brahma and for the burial of his family.
Sarasvati’s first son is Manu, the Abraham’s father Terah
Noah figure of the Hindu Flood. is the 10th generation from
‘He from the depth hath been reborn relation to Noah.
forever, Brihaspati the world's sole
Lord and Ruler.’ AV4.1.5.
RV3.23.18. The mountain, for thy glory, cleft itself apart when, Aṅgiras! thou openedst the stall of kine. Thou, O Bṛhaspati, with Indra for ally didst hurl down water-floods which gloom had compassed round.
RV3.24.2 He who with might bowed down the things that should be bowed, and in his fury rent the holds of Śambara: Who overthrew what shook not, Brahmaṇaspati,—he made his way within the mountain stored with wealth.
3 That was a great deed for the Godliest of the Gods: strong things were loosened and the firmly fixed gave way.
He drave the kine forth and cleft Vala through by prayer, dispelled the darkness and displayed the light of heaven.
5 Ancient will be those creatures, whatsoe’er they be; with moons, with autumns, doors unclose themselves to you.
Effortless they pass on to perfect this and that, appointed works which Brahmaṇaspati ordained.
6 They who with much endeavour searching round obtained the Paṇis’ noblest treasure hidden in the cave,—
Those sages, having marked the falsehoods, turned them back whence they had come, and sought again to enter in.
7 The pious ones when they had seen the falsehoods turned them back, the sages stood again upon the lofty ways.
Cast down with both their arms upon the rock they left the kindled fire, and said, No enemy is he.
8 With his swift bow, strung truly, Brahmaṇaspati reaches the mark whate’er it be that he desires.
Excellent are the arrows wherewithal he shoots, keen-eyed to look on men and springing from his ear.
14b. The kine he drave forth and distributed to heaven, even as a copious flood with strength flows sundry ways.
RV3.25.3-5. 3 He, mighty like a raving river's billowy flood, as a bull conquers oxen, overcomes with strength.
Like Agni's blazing rush he may not be restrained, whomever Brahmaṇaspati takes for his friend.
4 For him the floods of heaven flow never failing down: first with the heroes he goes forth to war for kine.
He slays in unabated vigour with great might, whomever Brahmaṇaspati takes for his friend.
5 All roaring rivers pour their waters down for him, and many a flawless shelter hath been granted him.
Blest with the happiness of Gods he prospers well, whomever Brahmaṇaspati takes for his friend.
RV4.50. 4 Bṛhaspati, when first he had his being from mighty splendour in supremest heaven,
Strong, with his sevenfold mouth, with noise of thunder, with his seven rays, blew and dispersed the darkness.
5 With the loud-shouting band who sang his praises, with thunder, he destroyed obstructive Vala.
Bṛhaspati thundering drave forth the cattle, the lowing cows who make oblations ready.
(See Supplement for hymns of Brahma rescuing cows from the underworld).
AV20.90.1Served with oblations, first-born, mountain-render, Angiras' Son, Brihaspati the holy.
With twice-firm path, dwelling in light, our Father, roars loudly, as a bull, to earth and heaven.
2Brihaspati who made for such a people wide room and verge when Gods were invocated
Slaying his foe he breaketh down their cattle, quelling his enemies and those who hate him.
3Brihaspati in war hath won rich treasures, hath won, this God, the great stalls filled with cattle.
Striving to win waters and light, resistless, Brihaspati with lightning smites the foeman.
According to Brahma, this digging of wells on earth, is a heavenly project. The sacred cow’s flowing milk represents these eternal springs for their nourishing, purifying and ever moving qualities. Like Soma, the sacred offering of the Celestial Cow flowing in the Milky Way, the stars of its belly are the ancestors flowing as the deluge waters falling from the heavenly river, Sarasvati (Indus, Ganges, etc.). The earthly meeting between Abraham and Abimalech concerning the digging of wells and bringing up of water calls for a peace offering of sheep and oxen. The covenant between God and Abraham overflows into a relationship with all other peoples (and the animals, plants and land). When the water bursts forth with the cows of the Underworld (equated with the rising of the stars of the Milky Way at night), the first human being to be recreated in Hindu lore is the son of Brahma and Sarasvati named Manu (the Hindu version of Adam and Noah stories combined).
To equate Manu with Isaac focuses the Hindu flood on the celestial purification sacrifice applied from generation to generation. To equate Isaac with Manu points the salvific Ram caught in the tree on the mount toward the purification of the earth.
Brahma and his will born son or sacrificial aspect, Brahmanaspati (Brihaspati), have met somehow with Abraham at a certain crossroads in spiritual history. The commonalities between Rig Veda worship of Brahma and Sarasvati are strikingly similar to the experiences of Abraham and Sarah in the Hebrew Bible. Abraham was at least a model for the true Brahman in the heart of the people of early India. The development of Judaism appeared to be captivated by a true Brahman listening to the heart of his Divine Pati, or Lord who made a covenant that filled the world with his will born children.
The Relationship of the Ten Brahma/Abraham Themes to World Religions
The ten themes from the life of Abraham (see above charts) are listed below in order of importance in the Vedas based on their relationship to Brahma (or his will born son Brahmanaspati, also called Brihaspati):
High Veda Occurrence Moderate Veda Occurrence Light Veda Occurrence
Priestly Offering (A, J, B, M, K) Wife and Sister Intercedes for Poor (A, J, B, M, K)
Generous and Bountiful (K) Eternal Lineage (A) Lord of the Light (B)
Mighty Defender (M) Righteous Plunderer Patron of Travelers (M)
Champion of Underworld (J)
A: Abraham; J: Jesus; B: Buddha; M: Mohammad; K: Krishna.
Since Abraham (20th Century b.c.e.) was likely an elder contemporary of the authors of the Vedas (19th Century b.c.e.), they appear to have been influenced by his example. The focus of this influence may have remained true to the Vedic oral traditions being accessed by these authors. The Vedic oral tradition was likely reflective of the written Vedas prior to the era of Abraham. Therefore, Abraham was also likely influenced by Vedic forms of spirituality. Abraham’s influence may also have presented an era of reform for the Vedic authors as other spiritual leaders offered reform to early sacrificial rites (see next paragraph). Given the parallels between Abraham and Brahma presented in the 10 themes above it stands to reason that Abraham was upheld somewhat by these Vedic authors as a saint, prophet, deified ancestor or son of God (Brahma’s will born son Brahmanaspati/Brihaspati).
The emphasis of these early authors of Hindu writing remains the desire to feed the ancestors, particularly with the Soma sacrifice (Priestly Offering), toward immortality with gods in the afterlife. The lavishing meal of the Soma sacrifice (Generous and Bountiful) empowered the mortals and the gods to defeat underworld enemies and join Brahmanaspati (Mighty Defender and Champion of the Underworld) in releasing from the sacred cows of the Underworld. Given that the cows offer milk and eat grass without destroying the roots, they were considered generous and bountiful signs and witnesses of the soul’s immortality.
The spirituality of today benefits from a broader understanding of the history of our ancestral heroes and foundation of our religious beliefs. In essence, Abraham and Brahma take us from our separate paths down a long road of history to a dwelling like Ur, City of Lights, where the shadows, fears, doubts and mistakes fade into a newer fuller circle of Enlightenment.
Vocabulary:
Angiras: descendants of Angi (Fire God) who protect the sacrificial fires and the Brahmin priests who perform the sacrificial rites. The father of Brahmanaspati (Brihaspati).
Brahma: Creator and Destroyer aspect of the Hindu Trimurti, consisting of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. By Brahma’s desire Angirasa begot seven sons and seven daughters. Of the seven sons, two corresponding to Brahma in the Rig Veda are named Brihat Brahma and Brahmanaspati (Brihaspati). Brahma is husband and father of Sarasvati (considered as an aspect of the Brahma’s all-encompassing Supreme Being, male and female, yet surpassing gender designations); Brahma had seven sons born by his divine will from his body (considered as aspects of the Brahma’s Immortality symbolized by producing offspring). One of those sons was Brahmanaspati, meaning the Lord or Father of sacred prayer; also named Brhaspati, meaning Lord of nourishment, support, of carrying of burdens. Brahma, through his bodily aspect, Brhaspati Tvastar, is named ‘garbha-pati, lord of the womb’ who prospers our children, a bounteous God who gives from a distance like a father. The research above lends credit to a relationship between Brahma and Abraham, yet while Abraham relates to a human being in Hebrew tradition, Hindu tradition relates Brahma under many definitions including a mortal; the Immortal High Priest; Divine; the primary virtue(s) of the priestly class (Brahman) of Hindu worship and sacrifice; sacred hymn; AUM-the most sacred utterance; the Supreme Soul of the Universe; sacred knowledge, text, hymn or prayer.
Brahman: the priestly class of Hindu worship and sacrifice. The lord of the Brahman is Brahmanaspati (Brihaspati). There were four priests (each with their three or six servants) present at a yajna, Hindu sacrifice: the hotri (hu) invoker of the gods in the Rig Veda; the Adhvaryu official of the sacrificial preparation and rites found in the Yajur Veda; the Udgatri chanter of the Sama Veda; and the Brahma overseer and director of the entire sacrifice proficient in all the Vedas.
Brahmanaspati – Lord of the holy mystic power called brahman (Brihaspati – lit. Lord of Prayer): Guru (Teacher) of the gods and religious devotion personified. He is called the Purohita, or Household Priest to the Gods, and as such offers their prayers and sacrifices in heaven and on earth and under the earth. He is god of wisdom in words, writing and law. His planet is Jupiter, and he carries a lotus, the plant that opens with the sun, representing enlightenment. He also carries a stick for offerings. There are several hymns to Brahmanaspati and Brihaspati in the Rig Veda, where it occurs that their names interchange. As Lord of the Devas, he challenges Shukracharya and his Asuras as they tug the rope opposite one another at the base of Mount Mandara in the Churning of the Ocean. Brahmanaspati was of golden hue, perhaps akin to Sagara, King of the Sun People (the Aryans). Indra and Brahmanaspati appear to work together in RV 2.24 and 10.67. However, Brahmanaspati alone performs the same task of freeing the sacred cows in RV10.68 and 10.72, perhaps to highlight the sacrificial function of Brahmanaspati as deified High Priest of Heaven and Earth.
Aryan (arya, in Sanskrit means noble): the primary attribute of the Devas, the gods, or those enlightened as if by the rays of the Sun. Aryan is not to be misunderstood as a race from Europe that supposedly took over India long ago. Such a theory was used and abused by Colonialists and Nazis in the past Centuries by way of misreading into Indian history a placement of ancient Europeans over the sacred sky clan of Indian mythology. Further study of the context of the name Aryan in terms of its Indian origin is in order (see Wikipedia’s article and talk on Aryan). It is taken here to mean Sky Nobility, Devas or Enlightened Ones, yet there are numerous names in the Vedas that bring this meaning across as well, such as, devas, atman, brahman, etc. As to the relationship between ancient Europe and India, a mutual transfer of knowledge likely occurred through trading and travelling sages, such as Abraham, up to the transfer of culture from the West by the campaign of Alexandar the Great (4th Century b.c.e.) and from the East by way of the Indian Buddhist missionaries of King Asoka (3rd Century b.c.e). The purpose of bringing this word, Aryan, to light is to help the reader understand how language, religion and culture can be used as a weapon or as a means of light and peace between peoples. Abraham was clearly a noble (arya) person in our history. He traveled, traded, and worshiped his way around the Middle-east. His influence reaches far beyond the regions of his travels, much like the influence of certain customs, symbols and language that span across many cultures. The question is, can we develop an understanding of Abraham, his customs, symbols and language, and draw upon his nobility toward light and peace between peoples?
Churning of the Ocean: Where the Devas and Asuras tug against each other in the Churning of the Ocean. Amrita (lit. Immortality), akin to Soma, is produced and rises out of the grey poisonous ocean as the gods and demons turn Mount Mandara with their rope.
Soma: the offering and drink of the Gods provided by the lord of sacrifices, Brahmanaspati. It is made from the juice that flows from the crushing of the soma plant. The stem used in the crushing was in the shape of a man and symbolized the ‘sparing’ of the life of the High Priest (Brahmanaspati/Brahma) who is represented as the Soma deity. The sacrifice was intended to align the earth and the lived experience of the human on the earth (who gathers sacred branches, raised cattle, performs sacred rites, etc.) with the immortal and spiritual experience of the gods. Soma is one and the same as Haoma from early Mesopotamia, who appeared to Zoroaster as a beautiful man at pressing time. He teaches him how to press the plant of Haoma, the Golden-Green-One. The gifts of High Priest Haoma include:
speed and strength for warriors, excellent and righteous sons to those giving births, spiritual power and knowledge to those who apply themselves to the study of the nasks (of the volumes of sacred Avestan literature).
Yasna 9:22
Sarasvati: saras, lit. flowing water or lotus growing water; the name of a river in the ancient Indus Valley, one of the tributaries of the Sarasvati was the Ghaggar River, similar to Sarah’s maid servant Hagar; Deified wife and sister of Brahma and goddess of speech (Vak).
Budha: lit. to penetrate the bottom or depths; to fathom; to observe, reason, revive; to be enlightened. The son of Sarasvati and Brahma.
Vak: Vedic goddess of speech. An aspect of Sarasvati.
Daksa: son of Brahma and Sarasvati after 100 years of dwelling together.
Indra: a leading god of the Rig Veda. God of rain and storms. In myth he is attributed with drinking Soma, releasing the rivers, and smashing the Vala stone or cave freeing the sacred cows, symbolizing Ushas, the dawn. As god of war, he crushes Dasyu’s stone fort and is called upon in the Battle of the Ten Kings by friend and foe. In the Vedas, his place in the mythology and spirituality of sacrifice appears similar to Brahmanaspati. Indra and Brahmanaspati appear to work together in RV 2.24 and 10.67.
Angi: the deity invoked most often in the Rig Veda. He is deity of fire and sacrifice. .
References:
Ballou, R. O. (Ed.), 1972. The Viking Portable Library World Bible. New York: The Viking Press.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soma
http://www.sacred-texts.com/hin/sbe01/
http://www.sacred-texts.com/hin/index.htm
http://www.sacred-texts.com/hin/yv/yv07.htm
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gayatri_Mantra
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soma
http://books.google.ca/books?id=3Z8...CFIQ6AEwBw#v=onepage&q=daksina 4.1.4.&f=false
http://www.dmkraig.net/page13/page4/files/archive-15-august-2010.html
http://thenutgarden.wordpress.com/2012/11/26/wisdom-of-the-east/#comment-46
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Josephus
http://ajitvadakayil.blogspot.ca/2012/07/brahma-and-sarawati-abraham-and-sara.html
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genesis_Apocryphon
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tonglen
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bhaga
