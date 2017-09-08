What's new

Abraham and Brahma: Part I – Divine Covenants of Common Origin

Abraham and Brahma: Part I – Divine Covenants of Common Origin


This research will confirm that Abraham (of Muslim and Judeo-Christian faiths) was influenced by the Vedic understanding of Brahma (as Creator, Supreme Soul of the Universe, Sacred Knowledge or High Priest) and visa-versa. Abraham was a contemporary of the Vedic culture, perhaps he was even a recent ancestor or elder of influence and/or Abraham may have been modeling his life after the spirituality of this era of history broadly influenced by the wisdom of the East. Likewise the Vedic authors may have been aware of Abraham as a primary model of their own faith and/or one who has followed their spirituality in the manner of a saint. The purpose of drawing out the relationship between Brahma and Abraham is not to make a new claim on the origins of certain religious beliefs. The research will offer the Hindu a saintly example in Abraham of Vedic principles of Brahma and the Muslim, Judea-Christian believers an understanding of the spiritual background and inner prayer life of Abraham through his contemporary reflection in Vedic texts and commentaries (Vedas, Upanishads, et al). The reader from any background will come to gain insight into the spiritual history of the world and how reformers, saints and prophets always looked out for the poor in their efforts to relate with the Divine.

Introduction – Is Abraham Brahma? Is Brahma Abraham?

Have you ever noticed that Abraham and his wife Sarah of the monotheistic Judeo-Christian and Moslem religions are nearly identical in name to Brahma and his wife Saraswati of the Hindu religion?



Gerhardt W. von Reutem, Abraham Sacrificing Isaac, Germany, 1849.
https://did%3D89fb94fdf1a029c25714f0a1b4eba60cafb14a0a%3Bid%3D32909476332%3Bkey%3Dw9L8HxqY9rN334l6BTJmDg%3Bname%3Dthisblueboy Nurpur (likely), Brahma on Swan/Goose/Hamsa), India, 18th Century.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Brahma_on_hamsa.jpg


Regarding the link between Abraham and Brahma, Steven Rosen writes:

The similarities between the names of Abraham and Brahma have not gone unnoticed. Abraham is said to be the father of the Jews, and Brahma, as the first created being, is often seen as the father of mankind. Abraham’s name is derived from the two Semitic words ab meaning ‘father’ and raam/raham meaning ‘of the exalted….’ We might also note that the name of Brahma’s consort Sarasvati seems to resonate with that of Abraham’s wife, Sarah [… each one’s identity as a wife and/or sister]. Also, in India, the Sarasvati River includes a tributary known as the Ghaggar…. According to Jewish tradition, Hagar was Sarah’s maidservant…. Both Brahmins … and Jews see themselves as the ‘chosen people of God.’ The Hebrews began their sojourn through history as a ‘kingdom of priests’ (Exodus 19:6). Likewise, Brahmins are also a community of priests. Rosen’s quote was found in Essential Hinduism, p. 12 on: http://thenutgarden.wordpress.com/2012/11/26/wisdom-of-the-east/#comment-46.

Donald M. Craig points to ancient sources regarding a history of Abraham from India:


…Flavius Josephus …(in the) Antiquities of the Jews … quotes Aristotle (384 b.c.e.–322 b.c.e.) as saying that Jews are derived from the Indian philosophers and are known as the Calani. Clearchus of Soli was a student in Aristotle’s school. In his book, De Somno, he elaborates on the story of how Aristotle discovered this information, but the basic concept remained the same.

Megasthenes was a traveler who became an ambassador of Seleucus I of Syria to the court of Chandragupta Maurya, the first unifier India, before the latter’s death in 288 b.c.e. According to Godfrey Higgins, in the first volume of his massive Anacalypsis, Megasthenes wrote that the Jews were an Indian tribe or sect called Kalani. Except for the spelling he agreed with Aristotle and Clearchus.

Higgins also claims that Ur of the Chaldees, the home of Abraham mentioned in the Bible, was actually Ur of the Chaldeans. “Chaldean,” he continues, is actually “Kaul-Deva” or the Holy Kauls, a Brahmanical caste of India. The Kauls or Kaulas are today considered to be a Tantric tradition.

He writes that the tribe of the Brahmin Abraham was expelled from or left India and settled in Goshen in Egypt. Finally, he states, “The Arabian historians contend that Brahma and Abraham, their ancestor, are the same person” [emphasis added].


www.ModernMagick.com; dmkraig.net


The antiquity of Josephus may offer credence to the possibility that Abraham’s homeland and ancestral line coincided with that of early India. However, Josephus is a controversial source, since he defected to the Roman’s when Vespasian besieged Jerusalem (see Wikipedia – Josephus). The Hebrew Bible adds another possibility regarding the relationship between India and Israel:



To the sons of his concubines Abraham gave gifts, while he was still alive, and he sent them away from his son Isaac eastward, to the land of the east.

Genesis 25:6


Perhaps to highlight this relationship in comparison the son of King David, the Hebrew Bible later reads:


Solomon’s wisdom surpassed the wisdom of the children of the East.

1 Kings 5:10


The Hebrew storytellers were not downplaying Eastern wisdom in their praise of Solomon, but rather attempting to express just how wise the wisest person in the world must have been. That is, to be the wisest person in the world, one would have to surpass the wisdom of the East. The Zohar (with Genesis 25:6 as above) affirms how the Hebrew scholars and rabbis viewed Eastern wisdom:


Rabbi Abba said, ‘….the children of the East were wise – having inherited a legacy of wisdom from Abraham, who bestowed it upon the sons of the concubines, as is written: To the sons of his concubines Abraham gave gifts, while he was still alive, and he sent them away from his son Isaac eastward, to the land of the east [Genesis 25:6]. Afterword they were drawn by that wisdom in various directions.’


from wordpress.com, The Nut Garden: Zohar 1:99b


By ‘various directions’, does Rabbi Abba mean philosophical or geographical directions? Perhaps the answer lies not in an either/or emphasis, but rather both possibilities. And that is the point: both Abraham and Brahma have an opportunity to expand upon the wisdom given in the past, since these historical characters are indeed one and the same, though viewed from different cultural/historical perspectives (Abraham is ancestral Father to more than one nation: Gen 16.8-16; Gen 17.5). Another possibility exists (or coexists) where Abraham inherited wisdom from the East.


Abraham/Sarah and Brahma/Saraswati are not the only overlapping figures between Hindu and Hebrew traditions. Ajit Vadakayil points out that there is also Adam/Eve and Adhama/ Havyavati, along with Noah and Nyuha or Manu (Blogspot.com). As well, the Hebrew religion is one among a group of traditions (including Islam and Christianity) that believe that Abraham is their father. As well, since Brahma has will-born sons, Brahmanaspati (Lord of the Brahman Priests) and Brihaspati (Lord of the Burden Carriers), their relationship with Abraham cannot be answered so simply as the introductory title is asking. That is, the good qualities exemplified in Abraham are immortally deified in Brahma, while Brahma’s wish born sons live out these qualities on earth, much like Abraham. Therefore, the qualities of the wish born sons of Brahma, such as, Brahmanaspati/Brihaspati or the sons of Angiras, reflect remarkably with those of Abraham.



The Ten Common Themes between Brahma (with his wish born sons) and Abraham


To be clear, this research does not intend to rewrite the history of Judaism or Hinduism, nor to judge if one religion borrowed a historical figure from another. The purpose is to develop a greater understanding of Abraham by way of his identity as Brahma and/or Brahma by way of his identity as Abraham. This possibility would be advantageous to both the Hebrew and Hindu readers. Keeping this advantage in mind, consider the following chart reviewing the similarities of Abraham and Brahma from the Hebrew Bible and the sacred Hindu texts:



1.) Divine Eternal Lineage (also see Supplements and Vocabulary: Brahma; Note: Brahma in the Rig Veda (RV), Sama Veda (SV), Atharva Veda (AV), Upanishads (-U); Abraham in the Hebrew Bible and Christian New Testament)


Sacred Hindu Hebrew

Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible

Brahma as Father of All RV7.97b Abraham as Father of many

and Creator of Universe BG14.1-4; AV18.1.47. nations . Gen 17:5

with 14 Constellations on AV19.22.21. Abraham’s descendants number

right side of Milky Way AV20.90.1. as the stars of the sky, 14

(Celestial Cow/Dolphin) and CU3.2.4-5. generation from Abraham to

14 on the left. Bore all Gods CU8.15.1. King David; 14 from David to

(Celestial Beings/Enlightened MunU1.1.1-2. the Babylonian exile and 14

Ones) out of his body. His from Babylon to Jesus. Matt1:17

son, Daksha, was born from A grandson of Abraham is called

his right thumb. Brahma and Benjamin (lit. Son of the Right

Sarasvati dwelt 100 years Hand) Abraham was 100 when

together and then bore their Sarah, at 90, bore Isaac. Gen 21.5

first son.

Gods come out of Brahma’s RV1.40.5,7. God makes Abraham fruitful

Body. One who is named RV3.25.5b. and ‘kings come out from him.’ Gen 17:6

Brahmanaspati is also named Abram becomes Abraham. Gen 17:5 Brihaspati. RV2.23.1-2 Abraham’s covenant with God

Brahma and Vishnu argued is signed by circumcision. Gen 17:10-11

as to who was the Creator.

Shiva appeared in a flaming

Lingam. They decided to make

it the sacrificial symbol of fertility.

Creation hymn and meditation AU1.1-4; 3; 4; 5


RV3.23.2. …thou alone art Father of all sacred prayer

RV3.23.17. For Tvastar, he who knows each sacred song, brought thee (Brihaspati/Brahmanaspati) to life, preeminent over all the things that be. (Note: Tvastar is evoked not only as first born creator of the universe, akin the Brahma, but also as ‘garbha-pati’, lord of the womb. Abraham’s wife, Sarah, was barren until she bore him a son, Isaac, when she was 90 and Abraham 100 (Gen21.5). Legend has it that Brahma and Sarasvati dwelt together 100 years before they bore a son. Proving to be a true ‘lord of the womb’, Abraham prayed for Abimalech and his wife who were healed of their barrenness, which offers reason for Brahmanaspati as Lord of Medicine in the Vedas.)

RV3.23.19. O Brahmanaspati, be thou controller of this our hymn and prosper thou our children.

RV3.25.2b. His children and his children's children grow in strength, whomever Brahmaṇaspati takes for his friend.

RV7.97.2b That he, the Bounteous God, may find us sinless, who giveth from a distance like a father.

Sama Veda 7.4.7. Vasistha, his sons slain, desired, 'May I win offspring, and defeat the Sauddsas.' (Vasistha is one of the Seven Great Sages, Saptarishis, and Wish Born Son, Manasputra, of Brahma. The virtuous qualities of Abraham are eternally amplified as the Creator Brahma and mortally exemplified in Brahma’s wish born or will born children.)

Atharva Veda 4.1. (mystical/doctrinal hymn) 1Eastward at first the prayer was generated: Vena disclosed bright flashes from the summit,/ Disclosed his deepest, nearest revelations, womb of the non- existent and existent.
2Let this Queen come in front, her Father's daughter, found in the worlds for earliest generation.
For him they set this radiant vault in motion. Let them prepare warm milk for him who first would drink.
3He who was born as his all-knowing kinsman declareth all the deities' generations.
He from the midst of prayer his prayer hath taken. On high, below, spread forth his godlike nature.
4For he, true to the law of Earth and Heaven, established both the mighty worlds securely.
Mighty when born, he propped apart the mighty, the sky, our earthly home, and air's mid-region.
5He from the depth hath been reborn forever, Brihaspati the world's sole Lord and Ruler.
From light was born the Day with all its luster: through this let sages live endowed with splendor.
6The sage and poet verily advanceth the statute of that mighty God primeval.
He was born here with many more beside him: they slumbered when the foremost side was opened.
7The man who seeks the friend of Gods, Atharvan the father, and Brihaspati, with worship,
Crying to him, Be thou all things' creator! the wise God, self-dependent, never injures.

AV18.1.47. Mātali prospers there with Kavyas, Yama with Angiras' sons, Brihaspati with singers.
Exalters of the Gods, by Gods exalted, aid us those Fathers in our invocations?


The moving of the stars of the Celestial Cow (the Milky Way) represents the passing of the generations of humanity. The 100 Brahma years, toward the birth of the first man of the Divine Covenant, represent an ancestral promise that lasts until the end of the world by way of divine relationship and fruitfulness. The Covenant of Abraham is confirmed by the miraculous sign of a son born on his 100th year and Sarah’s 90th. This covenant relationship is the single vow to Breath In and Breath Out from generation to generation between God and Humanity.



2.) The Priestly Offering of the Son



Sacred Hindu Hebrew

Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible

Brahma’s son (or grandson), Abraham almost offers his

Daksha, is killed at the offering son Isaac, who is saved by

sacrifice before all the gods, a sacrificial Ram making Gen 22:1-13

and at the pleading of his Abraham a chief example

father, Brihaspati (born from RV3.23.1. of selflessness in sacrifice.

Brahma’s body), Daksha

is resurrected with the head

of a Ram.

Nachiketas is offered by his father

Vagasravasa (Gautama) who was

offering gifts (daksina) to Yama,

Underworld god of death. KatU1-3.

Brahma’s son Manu’s offspring

witness the sacrifice. CU4.17.9-10.; CU8.14.1; 8.15.1.

Brahma as Chief of the priestly

sacrifice is the personification

of Brahman. AV19.72.1.; RV1.18.7-11

The Priesthood of Brihaspati AV20.90.1.

mingled with Indra, Angi

and the traveling sage (Vratya). AV15.10.

Brahma’s hidden offering… AV19.42.1-2

Brahma’s cleansing rite of

passage with Angi. AV19.43.1.

Brahmanaspati is invoke to

awaken the gods with sacrifice

to aid the sacrificer and offspring. AV19.63.1.


Brahma’s son, Daksha, excluded Shiva from the sacrifice before all the gods, so Daksha lost his head. Brihaspati (born from Brahma’s body) pleads for Daksha at the mourning of his wife, Sita, who placed herself on the sacrificial fire. Shiva restores Daksha to life with the head of a Ram.

RigVeda3.23.1 O Brahmanaspati: hear us with help; sit down in place of sacrifice (in place of Isaac, whose father, Abraham requires help, since he is in the pit of human suffering building his son’s sacrificial altar)

RV3.24.1 Be pleased with our offering… Brihaspati, fulfill our hearts desire. (Only a miracle can satisfy the longing in the heart and soul for the Eternal Divine relationship).

RV1.40.4; RV3.23.1-3

RV2.190.1-2 Brihaspati was at the Matarisvan, meaning ‘Growing in the Mother’, a name for the sacrificial fire of Angi or wind of Vayu. Brihaspati is praised as leader of the sacrificial songs according to the appropriate seasons and festivals. Abram faced the loss of his wife to the Pharaoh and Abimalech, even though the promise of the covenant would ‘grow in her’ one day.

RV3.24.12-13. Come to us, Brahmanaspati and Indra, to our oblation like yoked steeds to fodder.

13 The sacrificial flames most swiftly hear the call: the priest of the assembly gaineth wealth for hymns.
Hating the stern, remitting at his will the debt, strong in the shock of fight is Brahmaṇaspati. (the stem of Soma was shaped like a man and considered an image of the Perfect Human Sacrifice, therefore, the pressing of the Soma to obtain the sacrificial juice was likened to hating the man in order to become cleansed and pure and perfect, akin to Abraham attempting to offer Isaac).

RV3.62.4 Be pleased! with our oblations, thou loved of all Gods, Bṛhaspati: Give wealth to him who brings thee gifts.
5 At sacrifices, with your hymns worship the pure Bṛhaspati-I pray for power which none may bend—
6 The Bull of men, whom none deceive, the wearer of each shape at will, Bṛhaspati Most Excellent.
RV4.49. 1. DEAR is this offering in your mouth, O Indra and Bṛhaspati: Famed is the laud, the gladdening draught (Soma juice has ‘gladdening’ hallucinogenic properties which was the ‘miracle’ necessary to unite the empty heart with the Eternal Divine food of the Soma sacrifice).
2 This lovely Soma is effused, O Indra and Bṛhaspati, For you, to drink it and rejoice.
3 As Soma-drinkers to our house come, Indra and Bṛhaspati-and Indra-to drink Soma juice.
4 Vouchsafe us riches hundredfold, O Indra, and Bṛhaspati, With store of horses, thousand fold.
5 O Indra. and Bṛhaspati, we call you when the meath is shed, With songs, to drink the Soma juice.
6 Drink, Indra and Bṛhaspati, the Soma in the giver's house: Delight yourselves abiding there.

RV4.50.8b. To him the people with free will pay homage-the King with whom the Brahman hath precedence.

RV10.182. Bṛhaspati.
1. Brhaspati lead us safely over troubles and turn his evil thought against the sinner;
Repel the curse, and drive away ill-feeling, and give the sacrificer peace and comfort! (Abraham was comforted by the angel who prevented his son’s death by pointing to the Ram caught in the Soma-like bush).
2 May Narāśaṁsa aid us at Prayāja: blest be our Anuyāja at invokings.
May he repel the curse, and chase ill-feeling, and give the sacrificer peace and comfort.
3 May he whose head is flaming burn the demons, haters of prayer, so that the arrow slay them.
May he repel the curse and chase ill-feeling, and give the sacrificer peace and comfort.

RV10.183 The Sacrificer, Etc.
1. I saw thee meditating in thy spirit what sprang from Fervour and hath thence developed.
Bestowing offspring here, bestowing riches, spread in thine offspring, thou who cravest children (The Creator Brahma unites with the human willing to pursue with fervor in the sacrifice of meditation accessible to all in every walk of life. Abraham’s life involved producing offspring numbering the sands of the sea and providing a great amount livestock and gifts to all his children. In this covenant accessible to all who pray or meditate, a confirmation of the Divine Presence by way of a miracle is required. Thus, the Hindu proverb of the Divine pleading with humanity to request the most amazing wonder to witness the confirmation of this covenantal relationship with Divine Love).
2 I saw thee pondering in thine heart, and praying that in due time thy body might be fruitful.
Come as a youthful woman, rise to meet me: spread in thine offspring, thou who cravest children (The Divine knew the heart of Sarah, barren until 90 and provided the miracle of offspring).
3 In plants and herbs, in all existent beings I have deposited the germ of increase.
All progeny on earth have I engendered, and sons in women who will be hereafter.

SamaVeda 2.1.5.5. O Brahmanaspati, make thou Kakshivan Ausija a loud Chanter of flowing Soma juice! (see also SV6.3.10.1-3)

SV7.4.1.The Explanation of the Soma Sacrifice: Prapathaka IV: Brhaspati desired, 'May the gods have faith in me, and may I become their Purohita (family priest).' He saw this (rite) of twenty-four nights (there were also 24 priests assigned to the Hebrew Temple); he grasped it, and sacrificed with it. Then the gods had faith in him, and he became their Purohita. In those who knowing thus perform the twenty four night (rite) men have faith, and they become their Purohitas….

SV7.4.12. Let the ram (animal that saved Isaac) aid thee with cooked food, the dark-necked with goats, the cotton-tree with increase, the Parna-tree with the holy power (Brahman), the fig-tree with the sacrifice, the banyan with the beakers, the Udumbara with strength, the Gayatri with the metres, the Trivrt with the Stomas. Ye are helpers; let the helpers help thee. Deal among dear things, best among things to be sought, treasure lord of treasures, thee we hail, O my radiant one.

Sama Veda 7.4.18. c Who moveth alone? Who too is born again? What is a remedy for the cold? What is the great enveloper?
d The sun moveth alone. The moon is born again. Fire is the remedy for the cold. Earth is the great enveloper.
e I ask thee of the furthest end of the earth. I ask thee of the navel of the world. I ask thee of the seed of the strong horse. I ask thee of speech's highest realm.
f They call the altar-ground the furthest end of the earth. They call the sacrifice the navel of the world. They call Soma the seed of the strong horse. (They call) the Brahman the highest realm of speech (Interestingly, Easter Island, the most remote location on Earth, was originally called Te Pito te Henua, the Naval of the Earth. See Rongorongo and the Indus Script for a confirmation of common origin between the Indus Script and the Rapa Nui (Easter Island) Script on opposite sides of the Earth).

Atharva Veda 15.10.1.So let the King, to whose house the Vrātya who possesses this knowledge comes as a guest.
2Honour him as superior to himself. So he Both not act against the interests of his princely rank or his kingdom.
3From him, verily, sprang Priesthood and Royalty. They said, Into whom shall we enter?
4Let Priesthood enter into Brihaspati, and Royalty into Indra, was the answer.
5Hence Priesthood entered into Brihaspati and Royalty into Indra.
6Now this Earth is Brihaspati, and Heaven is Indra.
7Now this Agni is Priesthood, and yonder Sun is Royalty.
8Priesthood comes to him, and he becomes endowed with priestly luster.
9Who knows that Earth is Brihaspati and Agni Priesthood.
10Great power comes to him and he becomes endowed with great power.
11Who knows that Āditya is Royalty and that Heaven is Indra

AV19.42.1.Brahma is Hotar (priest), sacrifice: with Brahma are the stakes (sacrificial posts) set up. From Brahma was the Adhvaryu (officiating priest) born, from Brahma hidden offering (like a ram hidden and caught in a bush).
2Brahma is fatness-dropping scoops: with Brahma was the altar reared.
Brahma is worship, lengthened rite, the Rishis who pay sacrifice, the victim's Immolators. Hail!

AV19.43.1.Whither men versed in Brahma go, with fervour and the cleansing rite,
Thither let Agni lead me, let Agni give me intelligence, All hail to Agni!
2Whither etc. Thither let Vāyu lead me, let Vāyu vouchsafe me vital breath. All hail to Vāyu!
3Whither, etc. Thither let Sūrya lead me, let Sūrya vouchsafe me power of sight. All hail to Sürya
4Whither, etc. Thither let Chandra lead me, let Chandra vouchsafe me intellect. All hail to Chandra!
5Whither, etc. Thither let Soma lead me, let Soma vouchsafe me vital sap. All hail to Soma!
6Whither, etc. Thither let Indra lead me, let Indra bestow upon me power. All hail to Indra!
7Whither, etc. Thither, let Waters lead me, let the Waters give me deathless life. All hail to Waters!
8Whither, etc. Thither let Brahma lead me, let Brahma give Brahma unto me. All hail to Brahma!

AV19.72.1. Within the chest whence we before extracted the bunch of grass, this do we now deposit.
Wrought is the sacrifice by power of Brahma. Through this assist me here, ye God, with Fervor (a bunch of grass is symbolic of the Sacred Cow who eats grass kindly (not tearing up the roots like the sheep and horse) and bestows milk and butter continually without dying. Therefore the grass offering is symbolic of Divine immortality, generosity and forgiveness, since the atoning sacrificial food (the grass) of the Sacred Cow causes no harm to humanity and grows freely forever on the plains.


The earthly priest’s offering to the heavenly recipient requires a complete and perfect sacrifice of the priest, since the priest was born on earth by the intervention of heaven. An animal (a ram) cut and/or plant (a tree) pressed for the Soma drink is given as a replacement for the man by divine intervention. It appears that heaven expects and enables the sacrifice to last forever even if all one has to sacrifice is mere grass, or as meditation reminds, the first Breathing In at birth and the final Breathing Out at death.



3.) The Wife and Sister



Sacred Hindu Hebrew

Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible

Brahma’s wife and sister is Sarah wife

Sarasvati. Her beauty is so SV7.96.2. Sarah sister Gen 20:12

great that Brahma grew 4 faces AV19.17. Sarah is beautiful Gen 12:14

to view her from the every KenU3 and Abraham is called by

direction. The River Sarasvati PraU1.6. God to look North, East, West

has a tributary named Ghaggar. and South to the promised

Brahma’s sister Tara is husband land, the 4 directions. Gen 13:14

of Brhaspati (born of Brahma’s Sarah’s maidservant is Hagar.

body or earthly aspect of Brahma). Abraham’s father is Terah. Gen 11:31

Soma, God of the Immortal Drink In the Dead Sea Scrolls, the

Of the Gods, takes Tara away and Genesis Apocryphon tells of

She is returned to Brhaspati by Lamech’s concern over the

Brahma. She has a child named beauty of Noah, believing

Budha. Brhaspati worries the he must be a child of the

child is son of the Celestial Being Angels.

Soma and he is. AV20.125.4-5. After the Canaanite king,

Brahma is Lord of medicine and Abimalech takes Sarah as his

Healing RV1.18.2 concubine, his people become

For the abduction and restoration diseased and barren. Abraham

of a Brahman’s wife prayer see: AV5.17. heals Abimalech and his wife

from being barren. Gen 20:17

and the Genesis Apocryphon

Sarasvati is Goddess of Speech, Abram harkens to the voice

Vac AV5.10.8c; RV1.40.3; CU7.2.1-2. of Sarai/Sarah Gen 16:2; Gen 21:6,12

Vac as Speech communes with

Brahman and the 7 Rsis

as the Big Dipper BU2.2.3.

Brahma’s wish born sons,

Brihaspati and Brahmanaspati

Lords of Speech in Upanishads BU1.3.20-21; CU1.2.11.;1.3.5-6

Sarasvati is called upon with all

the attributes of Brahma: bright,

wealthy, prayerful with sacrifice SV2.2.4.5.

and heroine of offspring RV1.164.49; BU6.4.27-28


The Genesis Apocryphon of the Dead Sea Scrolls and the Hebrew Bible’s book of Genesis. Benjamin is ransomed by his brothers from Egypt with the hidden cup Joseph placed in the offering of grain; this confirms the sacrificial transfer from human flesh to animal flesh and finally to the flesh of the vine (grain) in the Divine Drink (like Soma) just as Melchizedek’s offering of bread and wine.

RV2.30.8. Sarasvati, protect us: with the Maruts (Indra’s companion warriors armed in gold) allied thou boldly conquerest our foemen…

RV2.41.16 Best Mother, best of Rivers, best of Goddesses, Sarasvatī, We are, as ’twere, of no repute and dear Mother, give thou us renown. 17 In thee, Sarasvatī, divine, all generations have their stay. Be, glad with Śunahotra's sons: O Goddess grant us progeny. 18 Enriched with sacrifice, accept Sarasvatī, these prayers of ours, Thoughts which Gṛtsamadas beloved of Gods bring, Holy One, to thee. 19 Ye who bless sacrifice, go forth, for verily we choose you both, And Agni who conveys our gifts. 20 This our effectual sacrifice, reaching the sky, shall Heaven and Earth Present unto the Gods to-day. 21 In both your laps, ye guileless Ones, the Holy Gods shall sit them down To-day to drink the Soma here.

RV10.184.1. May Viṣṇu form and mould the womb, may Tvaṣṭar duly shape the forms, Prajāpati infuse the stream, and Dhātar lay the germ for thee. 2 O Sinīvālī, set the germ, set thou the germ, Sarasvatī: May the Twain Gods bestow the germ, the Aśvins crowned with lotuses. 3 That which the Aśvins Twain rub forth with the attrition-sticks of gold,— That germ of thine we invocate, that in the tenth month thou mayst bear.

RV2.32.6. O broad-tressed Sinīvālī, thou who art the Sister of the Gods, Accept the offered sacrifice, and, Goddess, grant us progeny. 7 With lovely fingers, lovely arms, prolific Mother of many sons— Present the sacred gifts to her, to Sinīvālī Queen of men. 8 Her, Sinīvālī, her, Gungū, her, Rākā, her, Sarasvatī, Indrāṇī to mine aid I call, and Varuṇānī for my weal.

RV7.97.8a Both Heaven and Earth, divine, the Deity's Parents, have made Bṛhaspati increase in grandeur.

(See Supplement 1 for Rig Veda Hymns to the River Sarasvati)

RV1.40.3 note: may Suntra (pleasant of speech) the goddess come

RV7.97.5b. Let us invoke Bṛhaspati, the foeless, the clear-voiced God, the Holy One of households

Sama Veda 2.2.5.4. That thou much-lauded! many-named! mayst, with this thought, that longs for milk,
Come to each Soma sacrifice.
5. May bright Sarasvati, endowed with plenteous wealth and spoil, enriched with prayer, desire the sacrifice.

SV6.3.9.1. Yea, she most dear amid dear streams-seven-sistered, loved with foundest love. Sarasvati, hath earned our praise.

Atharva Veda 18.1.41.The pious call Sarasvati, they worship Sarasvati while sacrifice proceedeth.
The virtuous call Sarasvati to hear them. Sarasvati send bliss to him who giveth!
42Sarasvati is called on by the Fathers who come right forward to our solemn worship.
Seated upon this sacred grass rejoice you. Give thou us strengthening food that brings no sickness.
43Sarasvati, who comest with the Fathers, joying in hymns, O Goddess, and oblations,
Give plenteous wealth to this the sacrificer, a portion, worth a thousand, of refreshment.
44May they ascend, the lowest, highest, midmost, the Fathers, who deserve a share of Soma.
May they who have attained to life, the Fathers, righteous and gentle, aid us when we call them.
45I have attained the gracious-minded Fathers, I have gained son and progeny from Vishnu.
They who enjoy pressed juices with oblation, seated on sacred grass, come oftenest hither.
46Now be this homage offered to the Fathers, to those who passed of old and those who followed,
Those who have rested in the earthly region and those who dwell among the happy races.
47Mātali prospers there with Kavyas, Yama with Angiras' sons, Brihaspati with singers.
Exalters of the Gods, by Gods exalted, aid us those Fathers in our invocations?...

60Come, seat thee on this bed of grass. O Yama, accordant with Angirases and Fathers.
Let texts recited by the sages bring thee. O. King, let this oblation make thee joyful.
61He hath gone hence and risen on high mounting heaven's ridges by that path
Whereon the sons of Angiras, the conquerors of earth, went up.


Sarasvati is born out of the body of Brahma, much like Eve by Adam’s rib. Such brother and sister become husband and wife. The morals of reality are not contradicted in the mystical, spiritual and mythical landscape. Brahma producing Sarasvati from his side conveys that it is not a competition between men and women, but a covenant. The man, Abraham, is even asked to harken the voice of the woman, Sarah. Sarah’s voice regards a request for justice and peace, for her and her son Isaac. Sarasvati becomes the Guardian of Speech, for the voice of justice and peace for her children to live by the divine sacrifice to be heard for all time. Brhaspati and Tara are aspects of Brahma and Sarasvati who want their child Daksha to resurrect with the Ram’s head of Enlightenment, renamed the Budha. This Hindu lore provides a bridge of communion between the Hindu and Buddhist spiritualities. The Ram means sacrifice, therefore Budha is offered completely as a newborn child of Soma. Together the family of Brhaspati, Tara and Budha offer drink from the pressed man-shaped stem of the Soma plant from the mountains. Perhaps it was the very plant that caught the ram by the horns to spare the life of Isaac, another Spiritual Bridge from Hinduism and Buddhism to Hebrew faiths.


When Sarah is restored to her husband and Abraham raises the curse of barrenness off of Abimalech, this king understood that fruitfulness does not occur in the taking, but rather in giving life by receiving a miraculous birth. To the Hindu all Divine manifestations have male and female aspects. This birthing from the side reminds us of this test of a true spiritual devotion to view from paradise the beauty and the offering of woman as an essential sign of the Divine life. She is so essential that she carries with herself the miraculous sign of offspring, the Divine mandate of transferring enlightened wisdom by her speech (Sarasvati as Vac) and the nourishment required for the spiritual covenant to carry on to the end of time, even to the Immortal.



4.) Patron of Travelers



Sacred Hindu Hebrew

Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible

Brahma is lord of paths and friend of Abraham journeys from Ur to

travelers RV2.190.6. Canaan and Egypt Gen 11-14

Priestly hymn for Brihaspati regards

traveling sage (Vratya) as high guest

of the King to enlighten the kingdom AV15.10

Brihaspati guides the contestants of

a race AV20.16.2b


RV3.23.6-7. Thou art our keeper, wise, preparer of our paths…turn thou (evil men) from our pathway…

RV3.26.4a. Whoso hath honoured him with offerings rich in oil, him Brahmaṇaspati leads forward on his way,

RV7.97.8b Glorify him, O friends, who merits glory: may he give prayer fair way and easy passage.


In the Genesis Apocryphon of the Dead Sea Scrolls, Abraham takes a journey around the entire Middle-East along the bodies of water of the Mediterranean, the Euphrates, the Red Sea, the Sea of Reeds and back to the Oak of Mamre.


And I, Abram, departed to travel about and see the land.' I began my journey at the river Gihon and traveled along the coast of the sea until I came to the Mountain of the Bull [Taurus]. Then I traveled from the coast of the Great Salt Sea and journeyed towards the east by the Mountain of the Bull, across the breadth of the land, until I came to the river Euphrates. I journeyed along the Euphrates until I came to the Red Sea in the east, and I traveled along the coast of the Red Sea until I came to the tongue of the Sea of Reeds [the modern Red Sea] which flows out from the Red Sea. Then I pursued my way in the south until I came to the river Gihon, and returning, I came to my house in peace and found all things prosperous there. I went to dwell at the Oaks of Mamre, which is at Hebron, northeast of Hebron; and I built an altar there, and laid on it a sacrifice and an oblation to the Most High God. I ate and drank there, I and all the men of my household, and I sent for Mamre, Ornam, and Eshkol, the three Amorite brothers, my friends, and they ate and drank with me.

from the Genesis Apocryphon of the Dead Sea Scrolls


The Hindu call this great circular journey the Yatra or Pradaksina (Daksina is the gift given to the Brahma priest performing the Soma Sacrifice. Daksha is the child of Brahma who is resurrected with the head of a Ram at the Sacrifice of the Gods). One of the greatest Hindu Pradaksina offerings occurs at Govardhana Hill (go meaning cows and vardhana meaning nourishment). The term go also means the senses and helps identify the sacrificing of the cow in Hindu spirituality as an offering up of the human senses or the human being. At the same time a ‘nourishing of the senses’ occurs at these offerings intended to help the practitioners journey from their everyday experiences on earth into the very Temple of Divine Life in heaven by way of drinking Soma or washing in a river or even by simply meditating the journey of enlightenment from earth to heaven and back. That is why Krishna defeats Indra on Govardhana Hill and saves the people from the Indra’s Deluge. The Deluge represents the purification of the earth required for peace between humanity and the Divine. Krishna raises the hill with all the farmers saved, yet the earth is still purified. So the farmers do not have to sacrifice their costly cows, but can offer the fruits of their labors even by way of an offering of barley cake, a washing in a river, a prayer or meditation making the covenant of Divine Life accessible to all.


It was the Gihon River that Abraham started and finished his journey. This is one of the four rivers flowing out of the Garden of Eden. Therefore, our meditation begins and ends in paradise. It is as easy as Jacob falling asleep with nothing more to offer but a rock used for a pillow. Paradise came down to him in his sleep and rose back up to paradise with angels using a ladder. Gihon means to Spring Forth, which is the promise given to Abraham in the last line of the Genesis Apocryphon regarding the miraculous birth of Isaac:


And he (the Lord) said to him, "… one who shall spring from your body shall inherit from you."


from the Genesis Apocryphon


Abraham celebrated the end of his journey at the Oaks of Mamre. Just as he was generous with offerings and feast to the three Heavenly Beings, Abraham made a feast for Mamre, Omam, Eshkol, who were the local Canaanites who worshipped their Supreme Being, El. Abraham made an altar to El and gave offering their at Mamre according to the Canaanite custom. Why is Abraham so tolerant of others spirituality, when God singled him out? Often it is found a hesitation, ignorance and even fear of other faiths, but not with Abraham. Abraham’s spiritual journey begins in Paradise where there is no fear. He travels around the world without fear and sees the earth and its inhabitants through the eyes of the Divine in all its goodness. When he returns from his journey he is not about to collapse into a self-righteous individualistic and judgmental religious campaign. Rather, his love is gushing forth like the river Gihon because he has kept his focus and meditation purely on Paradise. El is to become one of the primary names of the God of the Hebrew and peace between the Canaanites even lead to a sharing in the building of Solomon’s Temple.


Therefore, Abraham’s ability to embrace the world on his sacred journey not only encircles the earth, but reaches to the ends of time as well. Brahma’s children are not the only ones to practice the Pradaksina like Abraham. One profound example is the Islamic Hajj, the journey of Abraham restored by Mohammad, which culminates in the circular journey around Abraham’s Temple in Mecca.



5.) Lord of the Light



Sacred Hindu Hebrew

Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible

Brihaspati gives the daily light of RV2.190.3 Abraham is from the Ur, Gen 11:31

wisdom meaning City of Light

Brahma increases the Brahman’s

luster KatU5.8.; KauU1.6.; AV19.71.1.

Brihaspati dwelling in light AV20.90.1.

Becoming Sukra (Bright, pure, seed,

Venus) Brihaspati created… MU7.9.

See Lotus Sutra 8: the Apparitional

City, where Brahma’s abode lights

up at the birth of a Buddha.


RV3.23.2. light of sun compared to Brihaspati as Father of all prayer.

RV6.73.1. 1. SERVED with oblations, first-born, mountain-render, Aṅgiras' son, Bṛhaspati, the Holy,
With twice-firm path, dwelling in light, our Father, roars loudly, as a bull, to Earth and Heaven.


Brihaspati (will born son of Brahma; that is, aspect of Brahma) dwells in the light much like Abraham had in the City of Light, Ur. There is a path away from the City of Light that leads into the darkness of the unknown. Digging in the darkness Brihaspati finds the celestial cows buried in the Underworld. As the bastion of light, Brihaspati releases enlightenment to humanity symbolized by the rising of the Sun and the turning over of the Milky Way. The Milky Way cows in the Underworld represent the ancestors. As a result, the sacrifices and wisdom of the ancestors who lived in the Golden Age of the Enlightened Ones, is accessible to all people when the sacred cows are released (see 10 Champion of the Underworld below). The release of the sacred cows involves a receiving of the milk or Soma (the Golden One) of the ancestral sacrifice. A continuation of that sacrifice is encouraged by the single vow requested, in breathing in and breathing out the life given to the children of Brahma/Abraham. How does one follow in the footsteps of Brahma and/or Abraham? Follow the light from the City of Light in the Golden Age of the Enlightened Ones, from Paradise to earth and back. This is the essential journey of the human heart to bring light to the world in a ever new dawn of enlightenment.



6.) The Generous and Bountiful



Sacred Hindu Hebrew

Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible


Give gifts to the priest Abraham gives a tithe to

for fame that will never decay RV1.40.4 Melchizedek Gen 14:20 Melchizedek brings Abraham

bread and wine Gen 14:18

Serve Brahmanaspati, with gifts Abraham offers heifer, goat,

and sacrifices, the Father and lamb, dove and pigeon Gen 15:9

Steer of all the Gods RV4.50.6

Brahma’s offerings of cattle, KenU3 Abraham offers the 3 divine

horses, holy food and bountiful beings water, feet washing,

refreshments. RV20.88. RV1.40.1. shade, cakes, dressed calf,

Brahma is Lord of prosperity and curds and milk, and he

cattle. RV1.18.2 waits on them. Gen 18:1-8

Brihaspati wins food for the Abraham is wealthy in cattle,

priest to eat from the offering gold, flocks, herds and tents Gen 13:2-5

by the holy power of the gods. Abraham is generous with

Brahma is that holy power and that wealth.

Brihaspati is equated with him. SV5.6.2.

Brihaspati, with Soma and other

are invoked for prosperity in

vital breath, the senses, food, etc. AV19.58.

Brahmanaspati increases priest

with life, breath, off-spring, cattle,

and fame. AV19.63.1.

Brahma increases priest with life,

breath, children, cattle, fame,

wealth and Brahman’s luster AV19.71.1.

Brihaspati with Indra of great

wealth, drinking Soma, seated

on the wide grass to delight in

pleasant food. AV20.13.1-2.

Brihaspati gives fullness of life,

cattle, horses, men and heroes AV20.16.12.

Brihaspati with Indra as Lord’s

of wealth AV20.87.7 AV20.17.12.


RV1.40.4 note: give a gift to the priest Brahmanaspati

RV3.24.9. He brings together and he parts, the great High Priest…

RV3.24.12. Brahmanaspati and Indra called two Maghavans, meaning bountiful gift givers from whom ‘all truth proceeds.’

RV1.40.7a Who shall approach the pious?

RV2.190.8. Brihaspati … give us kine and horses…food in full abundance.

RV3.23.7. Brihaspati: give us fair access to this banquet of the Gods.

RV3.24.9-10. When, gracious for the hymn he brings forth food and wealth (as) the glowing Sun untroubled sends forth fervent heat. …excelling all besides are the kind of gifts of liberal Brihaspati.

RV3.25.2b. … and spread his wealth by kine wise by himself is be.

RV4.50. 1,3. Him who with might hath propped earth's ends, who sitteth in threefold seat, Bṛhaspati, with thunder, Him of the pleasant tongue have ancient sages, deep-thinking, holy singers, set before them…. Bṛhaspati, from thy remotest distance have they sat down who love the law eternal.

RV4.50.8. In his own house he dwells in peace and comfort: to him forever holy food flows richly.

RV7.97.7. For he is pure, with hundred wings, refulgent, with sword of gold, impetuous, winning sunlight.
Sublime Bṛhaspati, easy of access granteth his friends most bountiful refreshment.
RV2.190.5. Brihaspati the Bounteous

RV3.23.9-10. Through thee, kind prosperer, O Brahmanaspati, may we obtain the wealth of Men which all desire…. our rich and liberal ally may we, Brahaspati, gain highest power of life…. still may we prosper, singing goodly hymns of praise.

RV3.24.15-16. O Brahmaṇaspati, may we be evermore masters of wealth well-guided, full of vital strength….and prosper thou our children.

V4.50.6b,10-11a. Bṛhaspati, may we be lords of riches, with noble progeny and store of heroes…. Indra, Bṛhaspati, rainers of treasure rejoicing at this sacrifice drink the Soma. Let the abundant drops sink deep within you: vouchsafe us riches with full store of heroes. Bṛhaspati and Indra, make us prosper may this be your benevolence to us-ward. Assist our holy thoughts, wake up our spirit: weaken the hatred of our foe and rivals.
RV7.97.9-10 (a litany from other hymns) This, Brahmaṇaspati, is your laudation prayer hath been made to thunderwielding Indra. Favour our songs, wake up our thought and spirit: destroy the godless and our foemen's malice. 10 Ye Twain are Lords of wealth in earth and heaven, thou, O Bṛhaspati, and thou, O Indra.
Mean though he be, give wealth to him who lauds you. Preserve us evermore, ye Gods, with blessings.

Atharva Veda 19.58. 1Still equal be the flow of butter ever causing the Year to prosper with oblation.
Still be our hearing, sight, and breath uninjured: let us lose nothing of our life and vigour.
2Let lively breath invite us: we call vital breath to visit us. Earth and air's middle realm have gathered, Soma, Brihaspati and Dhartar gathered vigour….

5bTo this our sacrifice, wrought by Visvakarman, may the Gods come gracious and kindly-hearted.
6Let the Gods' Priests and those who merit worship, to whom oblation as their share is offered,
Come to this holy service with their Consorts, and all Gods revel in the food we bring them.

AV19.63.1. Rise up, O Brāhmanaspati; awake the Gods with sacrifice. Strengthen the Sacrificer: aid life, breath, and off-spring, cattle, fame.

AV19.71.1. Let my libations, giving boons, adoring, further the Twice-born's song that honours Soma.
Go ye to Brahma's world having enriched me with life and breath, with children and with cattle, with fame and wealth, and with a Brāhman's lustre.

AV20.13. 1Lords of great wealth, Brihaspati and Indra, rejoicing at this sacrifice drink Soma.
Let the abundant drops sink deep within you: vouchsafe us riches with full store of heroes.
2Let your swift-gliding coursers bear you hitherward with their fleet pinions. Come ye forward with your arms.
Sit on the grass; a wide seat hath been made for you: delight yourselves, O Maruts, in the pleasant food.

AV20.88. 1Him who with might hath propped earth's ends, who sitteth in threefold seat, Brihaspati, with thunder, Him of the pleasant tongue have ancient sages, deep thinking, holy singers, set before them.
2Wild in their course, in well-marked wise rejoicing were they. Brihaspati, who pressed around us
Preserve, Brihaspati, the stall uninjured, this company's raining ever-moving birth-place.
3Brihaspati, from thy remotest distance have they sat down who love the law eternal.
For thee were dug wells springing from the mountain, which murmuring round about pour streams of sweetness.
4Brihaspati, when first he had his being from mighty splendour in supremest heaven.
Strong, with his sevenfold mouth, with noise of thunder, with his seven rays blew and dispersed the darkness.
5With the loud-shouting band who sang his praises, with thunder, he destroyed malignant Vala.
Brihaspati thundering drave forth the cattle, the lowing cows who make oblations ready.
6Serve we with sacrifices, gifts, and homage even thus the Steer of all the Gods, the Father.
Brihaspati, may we be lords of riches, with noble progeny and, store of heroes.


Abraham is aware that having a divine covenant leads to an unlimited source of resources. The result is an overwhelming generosity. Such a person will be surrounded by friendship. The greatest gift of Brihaspati (will born son and aspect of Brahma) is the release of the cows of the Underworld giving humanity the bounty of a sacrifice that never dies (see 10 Champion of the Underworld below). That is, the cow offers milk, like the Soma offering, allowing the cow, the priest and the people to be nourished. No one has to die. This generosity is requested from the livelihood of the individual which becomes a holy offering before the sacrificial fire or hearth of the home. In a covenant like Abraham’s, Brahma or God is an eternally generous Father, ever present and always pleased in giving and receiving of gifts, meals and life accessible to all.



7.) A Mighty Defender



Sacred Hindu Hebrew

Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible


Brahma is Lord of warfare RV1.18.3-5 Abraham defeats 4 Kings who

AV20.90.3. kidnapped his nephew, Lot Gen 14:8-15

Prayer for protection against

wicked men to Brahmanaspati AV6.6.1-3

Hymn for Protection in Battle AV19.13.

Brihaspati like a fort of refuge AV19.17.10.

Brihaspati won the captives

(cows: sign of spirits of the

dead) down from the mountains AV20.16.3.

Brihaspati protects us from

offenders in all directions AV20.17.11.


RV1.40.2,8; RV3.24.11;RV.25.1-4;RV4.50.9-11.

RV2.190.5-6,8. Brihaspati punishes the spiteful

RV3.23.4-17… Brihaspati: may we humiliate the strong ill-doer’s wrath… (he) hath overthrown…enemies who would injure us…. who slays the spoiler and upholds the mighty Law.

RV3.24.9 … extolled is he, in battle Brahmanaspati.

RV3.24.14 The wrath of Brahmanaspati according to his will had full effect when he would do a mighty deed.

RV3.25.1-2a. HE lighting up the flame shall conquer enemies: strong shall he be who offers prayer and brings his gift…. whomever Brahmaṇaspati takes for his friend. With heroes he shall overcome his hero foes

RV3.26.1-4 … Prepare oblation so that thou mayst have success. we crave the favouring help of Brahmaṇaspati.

RV3.30.9b-11. Bṛhaspati, with arms thou slayest foemen O King, give up the spoiler to destruction.
… (if Brhaspati is to be equated with Indra) I craving joy address with hymn and homage your heavenly host, the company of Maruts, That we may gain wealth with full store of heroes, each day more famous, and with troops of children.

RV4.50.9b. The Gods uphold that King with their protection who helps the Brahman when he seeks his favour.
RV6.73.2. Bṛhaspati, who made for such a people wide room and verge when Gods were invocated,
Slaying his enemies, breaks down their castles, quelling his foes and conquering those who hate him.
3 Bṛhaspati in war hath won rich treasures, hath won, this God, the great stalls filled with cattle.
Striving to win waters and light, resistless, Bṛhaspati with lightning smites the foeman.

Sama Veda 9.3.2.1. Brihaspati, fly with thy chariot hither, slayer of demons, driving off our foemen!
Be thou protector of our cars, destroyer, victor in battle, breaker-up of armies!

SV2.4.13. The gods were afraid of the warrior on his birth. While still within (the womb) they fettered him with a bond. The warrior thus is born fettered; if he were born not fettered he would continually slay his foes. If one desire of a warrior, 'May he be born not fettered, may he continually slay his foes', one should offer for him the offering for Indra and Brhaspati, for the warrior is connected with Indra, Brhaspati is the holy power (Brahman); verily by the holy power (Brahman) he frees him from the bond that fetters him. The sacrificial present is a golden bond; verily manifestly he frees him from the bond that fetters him.

Atharva Veda 6.6.1.The godless man whoever plots against us, Brāhmanaspati, Thou shalt give up as prey to me the worshipper who pour the juice.

AV8.8.19. Fly, conquered, in alarm, ye foes, run driven by the spell away! Let not one man escape of those when routed by Brihaspati.

AV19.13.8. Brihaspati, fly with thy chariot hither, slayer of demons, driving off our foemen.
Be thou protector of our bodies, crushing our enemies, destroying those who hate us.
9Indra guide these! Brihaspati, the Guerdon, and Soma, and the Sacrifice precede them!

AV19.17.10. Brihaspati, joined by the Visvedevas, protect me from the region of the zenith! To him, I go, in him I rest; this fort I seek for refuge.
May he protect me, may he be my guardian. I give my soul—All hail!—into his keeping.


Abraham trusted in a Brahma-like God, knowing the battle belongs to the Lord. Even if he was afraid, he did not hesitate and so trusted fully in God his Shield and Strength. His head was always in paradise viewing circumstances on the earth from the Divine perspective. Where there was no life, Abraham brought life, he dug wells; where there was humans acting unkindly to the poor, Abraham rescued them and did not even plunder his enemy; where God’s own justice was raining down on Sodom and Gomorrah, Abraham tempered the wrath like the Deluge forming rivers off of Siva’s hair.



8.) Righteous Plunderer


Sacred Hindu Hebrew

Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible


Brahma is Lord of boon of war RV1.40.2-3 Abraham retrieves war boon

Offerings of boons are sent to and refuses it, trusting God

Brahma’s world AV19.71.1. alone as shield and reward Gen 14:16, 22


RV1.40.2-3 note: the 5 fold gift of Brahmanaspati (likened to Abraham retrieving the spoils of five kings).

Manu3. 67. With the sacred fire, kindled at the wedding, a householder shall perform according to the law the domestic ceremonies and the five (great) sacrifices, and (with that) he shall daily cook his food.

68. A householder has five slaughter-houses (as it were, viz.) the hearth, the grinding-stone, the broom, the pestle and mortar, the water-vessel, by using which he is bound (with the fetters of sin).

69. In order to successively expiate (the offences committed by means) of all these (five) the great sages have prescribed for householders the daily (performance of the five) great sacrifices.

70. Teaching (and studying) is the sacrifice (offered) to Brahman, the (offerings of water and food called) Tarpana the sacrifice to the manes, the burnt oblation the sacrifice offered to the gods, the Bali offering that offered to the Bhutas, and the hospitable reception of guests the offering to men. (See five gifts of Abraham, Gen21.12 and/or 14.20; 18.1-8; 22.1-13; 21.14; Gen25.6)

RV3.23.13. The mover mid the spoil, the winner of all wealth…

RV3.23.15. That Son of Law … that treasure wonderful bestow on us.




Manu 3.70.


Notice during the life of Abraham the five-fold gifts, teaching was offered to Abraham by his wife, where the Lord said, “Hearken to the voice of Sarah” Genesis 21.12, and Brahma’s offering as High Priest would be akin to Abraham’s offering to Melchizedek, Gen14.20; the offering to the three Divine Beings Gen18.1-8; the offering of the Ram in place of Isaac, Gen22.1-13; the offering to Hagar of wheat and water, Gen21.14; the offerings to his children sent off to the East, Gen25.6). The correlation between Brahma and Abraham in the five-fold sacrifice in the later book of Manu is telling of a longstanding shared tradition in India beyond the Vedas and Upanishads. It is a question of whether Abraham’s spirituality was transferred to the Hindu or visa-versa, but rather a question of the value of the spirituality. It is valuable enough to share, much like the five-fold offerings themselves. It is not a question of where this Brahma/Abraham spirituality came from, but rather that it is bearing fruit among not only the Hindu and Buddhists, but the Muslims, Hebrews and Christians as well. It is about celebrating a common treasure, since, like a vast flowing river, it is an eternal covenant or vow there is no need to hoard it.



9.) Intercessor for the Poor



Sacred Hindu Hebrew

Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible


Brahma mediates between heaven Abraham intercedes for

and earth. RV2.190.4 Sodom and Gomorrah Gen 18:20-32

Brahma is Friend RV1.18.6 Abraham’s seed is ‘friend’

Brihaspati is friend of marriages AV20.16.2b. of God Is 41:8


RV2.190.6; RV.25.1-5.

RV3.23.1. The King supreme of prayers, O Brahmanaspati: hear us with help…

RV3.23.4. Thou leadest with good guidance and preserves men…

RV3.23.8. …protector of our bodies we invoke, thee, savior, as the comforter who loves us.


The generosity of the Divine (Brahma for the Hindu; El for the Hebrew) is eternal. Abraham, in all humility and trust, knew this about his God. Therefore, why not intercede for those who are damned before the Seat of Divine Justice. Why not ask Brahma or El to step down from the throne and be a friend. If the sacrifice of breathing in and breathing out, of giving and receiving life’s bounty is eternal, then there are no restrictions and by way of mercy are accessible to all.



10.) Champion of the Underworld



Sacred Hindu Hebrew

Brahma Text or History Abraham Bible


Brahma digs into the underworld RV4.50.3b Abraham dug wells, one

to retrieve the sacred cows, slays AV20.91. he made covenant with

demons and finds again the light Abimalech with sheep and

bringing peace between heaven oxen to bring peace between

and earth. The rivers of the RV3.23.3 their nations. Gen 21:25-34

underworld are unleashed on earth. Abraham purchased a cave

In another account, Brahma and for the burial of his family.

Sarasvati’s first son is Manu, the Abraham’s father Terah

Noah figure of the Hindu Flood. is the 10th generation from

‘He from the depth hath been reborn relation to Noah.

forever, Brihaspati the world's sole

Lord and Ruler.’ AV4.1.5.


RV3.23.18. The mountain, for thy glory, cleft itself apart when, Aṅgiras! thou openedst the stall of kine. Thou, O Bṛhaspati, with Indra for ally didst hurl down water-floods which gloom had compassed round.

RV3.24.2 He who with might bowed down the things that should be bowed, and in his fury rent the holds of Śambara: Who overthrew what shook not, Brahmaṇaspati,—he made his way within the mountain stored with wealth.
3 That was a great deed for the Godliest of the Gods: strong things were loosened and the firmly fixed gave way.
He drave the kine forth and cleft Vala through by prayer, dispelled the darkness and displayed the light of heaven.

5 Ancient will be those creatures, whatsoe’er they be; with moons, with autumns, doors unclose themselves to you.
Effortless they pass on to perfect this and that, appointed works which Brahmaṇaspati ordained.
6 They who with much endeavour searching round obtained the Paṇis’ noblest treasure hidden in the cave,—
Those sages, having marked the falsehoods, turned them back whence they had come, and sought again to enter in.

7 The pious ones when they had seen the falsehoods turned them back, the sages stood again upon the lofty ways.
Cast down with both their arms upon the rock they left the kindled fire, and said, No enemy is he.
8 With his swift bow, strung truly, Brahmaṇaspati reaches the mark whate’er it be that he desires.
Excellent are the arrows wherewithal he shoots, keen-eyed to look on men and springing from his ear.

14b. The kine he drave forth and distributed to heaven, even as a copious flood with strength flows sundry ways.
RV3.25.3-5. 3 He, mighty like a raving river's billowy flood, as a bull conquers oxen, overcomes with strength.
Like Agni's blazing rush he may not be restrained, whomever Brahmaṇaspati takes for his friend.
4 For him the floods of heaven flow never failing down: first with the heroes he goes forth to war for kine.
He slays in unabated vigour with great might, whomever Brahmaṇaspati takes for his friend.
5 All roaring rivers pour their waters down for him, and many a flawless shelter hath been granted him.
Blest with the happiness of Gods he prospers well, whomever Brahmaṇaspati takes for his friend.
RV4.50. 4 Bṛhaspati, when first he had his being from mighty splendour in supremest heaven,
Strong, with his sevenfold mouth, with noise of thunder, with his seven rays, blew and dispersed the darkness.
5 With the loud-shouting band who sang his praises, with thunder, he destroyed obstructive Vala.
Bṛhaspati thundering drave forth the cattle, the lowing cows who make oblations ready.

(See Supplement for hymns of Brahma rescuing cows from the underworld).
AV20.90.1Served with oblations, first-born, mountain-render, Angiras' Son, Brihaspati the holy.
With twice-firm path, dwelling in light, our Father, roars loudly, as a bull, to earth and heaven.
2Brihaspati who made for such a people wide room and verge when Gods were invocated
Slaying his foe he breaketh down their cattle, quelling his enemies and those who hate him.
3Brihaspati in war hath won rich treasures, hath won, this God, the great stalls filled with cattle.
Striving to win waters and light, resistless, Brihaspati with lightning smites the foeman.


According to Brahma, this digging of wells on earth, is a heavenly project. The sacred cow’s flowing milk represents these eternal springs for their nourishing, purifying and ever moving qualities. Like Soma, the sacred offering of the Celestial Cow flowing in the Milky Way, the stars of its belly are the ancestors flowing as the deluge waters falling from the heavenly river, Sarasvati (Indus, Ganges, etc.). The earthly meeting between Abraham and Abimalech concerning the digging of wells and bringing up of water calls for a peace offering of sheep and oxen. The covenant between God and Abraham overflows into a relationship with all other peoples (and the animals, plants and land). When the water bursts forth with the cows of the Underworld (equated with the rising of the stars of the Milky Way at night), the first human being to be recreated in Hindu lore is the son of Brahma and Sarasvati named Manu (the Hindu version of Adam and Noah stories combined).


To equate Manu with Isaac focuses the Hindu flood on the celestial purification sacrifice applied from generation to generation. To equate Isaac with Manu points the salvific Ram caught in the tree on the mount toward the purification of the earth.



Brahma and his will born son or sacrificial aspect, Brahmanaspati (Brihaspati), have met somehow with Abraham at a certain crossroads in spiritual history. The commonalities between Rig Veda worship of Brahma and Sarasvati are strikingly similar to the experiences of Abraham and Sarah in the Hebrew Bible. Abraham was at least a model for the true Brahman in the heart of the people of early India. The development of Judaism appeared to be captivated by a true Brahman listening to the heart of his Divine Pati, or Lord who made a covenant that filled the world with his will born children.


The Relationship of the Ten Brahma/Abraham Themes to World Religions



The ten themes from the life of Abraham (see above charts) are listed below in order of importance in the Vedas based on their relationship to Brahma (or his will born son Brahmanaspati, also called Brihaspati):


High Veda Occurrence Moderate Veda Occurrence Light Veda Occurrence

Priestly Offering (A, J, B, M, K) Wife and Sister Intercedes for Poor (A, J, B, M, K)

Generous and Bountiful (K) Eternal Lineage (A) Lord of the Light (B)

Mighty Defender (M) Righteous Plunderer Patron of Travelers (M)

Champion of Underworld (J)

A: Abraham; J: Jesus; B: Buddha; M: Mohammad; K: Krishna.


Since Abraham (20th Century b.c.e.) was likely an elder contemporary of the authors of the Vedas (19th Century b.c.e.), they appear to have been influenced by his example. The focus of this influence may have remained true to the Vedic oral traditions being accessed by these authors. The Vedic oral tradition was likely reflective of the written Vedas prior to the era of Abraham. Therefore, Abraham was also likely influenced by Vedic forms of spirituality. Abraham’s influence may also have presented an era of reform for the Vedic authors as other spiritual leaders offered reform to early sacrificial rites (see next paragraph). Given the parallels between Abraham and Brahma presented in the 10 themes above it stands to reason that Abraham was upheld somewhat by these Vedic authors as a saint, prophet, deified ancestor or son of God (Brahma’s will born son Brahmanaspati/Brihaspati).


The emphasis of these early authors of Hindu writing remains the desire to feed the ancestors, particularly with the Soma sacrifice (Priestly Offering), toward immortality with gods in the afterlife. The lavishing meal of the Soma sacrifice (Generous and Bountiful) empowered the mortals and the gods to defeat underworld enemies and join Brahmanaspati (Mighty Defender and Champion of the Underworld) in releasing from the sacred cows of the Underworld. Given that the cows offer milk and eat grass without destroying the roots, they were considered generous and bountiful signs and witnesses of the soul’s immortality.


The spirituality of today benefits from a broader understanding of the history of our ancestral heroes and foundation of our religious beliefs. In essence, Abraham and Brahma take us from our separate paths down a long road of history to a dwelling like Ur, City of Lights, where the shadows, fears, doubts and mistakes fade into a newer fuller circle of Enlightenment.



Vocabulary:

Angiras: descendants of Angi (Fire God) who protect the sacrificial fires and the Brahmin priests who perform the sacrificial rites. The father of Brahmanaspati (Brihaspati).

Brahma: Creator and Destroyer aspect of the Hindu Trimurti, consisting of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. By Brahma’s desire Angirasa begot seven sons and seven daughters. Of the seven sons, two corresponding to Brahma in the Rig Veda are named Brihat Brahma and Brahmanaspati (Brihaspati). Brahma is husband and father of Sarasvati (considered as an aspect of the Brahma’s all-encompassing Supreme Being, male and female, yet surpassing gender designations); Brahma had seven sons born by his divine will from his body (considered as aspects of the Brahma’s Immortality symbolized by producing offspring). One of those sons was Brahmanaspati, meaning the Lord or Father of sacred prayer; also named Brhaspati, meaning Lord of nourishment, support, of carrying of burdens. Brahma, through his bodily aspect, Brhaspati Tvastar, is named ‘garbha-pati, lord of the womb’ who prospers our children, a bounteous God who gives from a distance like a father. The research above lends credit to a relationship between Brahma and Abraham, yet while Abraham relates to a human being in Hebrew tradition, Hindu tradition relates Brahma under many definitions including a mortal; the Immortal High Priest; Divine; the primary virtue(s) of the priestly class (Brahman) of Hindu worship and sacrifice; sacred hymn; AUM-the most sacred utterance; the Supreme Soul of the Universe; sacred knowledge, text, hymn or prayer.


Brahman: the priestly class of Hindu worship and sacrifice. The lord of the Brahman is Brahmanaspati (Brihaspati). There were four priests (each with their three or six servants) present at a yajna, Hindu sacrifice: the hotri (hu) invoker of the gods in the Rig Veda; the Adhvaryu official of the sacrificial preparation and rites found in the Yajur Veda; the Udgatri chanter of the Sama Veda; and the Brahma overseer and director of the entire sacrifice proficient in all the Vedas.


Brahmanaspati – Lord of the holy mystic power called brahman (Brihaspati – lit. Lord of Prayer): Guru (Teacher) of the gods and religious devotion personified. He is called the Purohita, or Household Priest to the Gods, and as such offers their prayers and sacrifices in heaven and on earth and under the earth. He is god of wisdom in words, writing and law. His planet is Jupiter, and he carries a lotus, the plant that opens with the sun, representing enlightenment. He also carries a stick for offerings. There are several hymns to Brahmanaspati and Brihaspati in the Rig Veda, where it occurs that their names interchange. As Lord of the Devas, he challenges Shukracharya and his Asuras as they tug the rope opposite one another at the base of Mount Mandara in the Churning of the Ocean. Brahmanaspati was of golden hue, perhaps akin to Sagara, King of the Sun People (the Aryans). Indra and Brahmanaspati appear to work together in RV 2.24 and 10.67. However, Brahmanaspati alone performs the same task of freeing the sacred cows in RV10.68 and 10.72, perhaps to highlight the sacrificial function of Brahmanaspati as deified High Priest of Heaven and Earth.

Aryan (arya, in Sanskrit means noble): the primary attribute of the Devas, the gods, or those enlightened as if by the rays of the Sun. Aryan is not to be misunderstood as a race from Europe that supposedly took over India long ago. Such a theory was used and abused by Colonialists and Nazis in the past Centuries by way of misreading into Indian history a placement of ancient Europeans over the sacred sky clan of Indian mythology. Further study of the context of the name Aryan in terms of its Indian origin is in order (see Wikipedia’s article and talk on Aryan). It is taken here to mean Sky Nobility, Devas or Enlightened Ones, yet there are numerous names in the Vedas that bring this meaning across as well, such as, devas, atman, brahman, etc. As to the relationship between ancient Europe and India, a mutual transfer of knowledge likely occurred through trading and travelling sages, such as Abraham, up to the transfer of culture from the West by the campaign of Alexandar the Great (4th Century b.c.e.) and from the East by way of the Indian Buddhist missionaries of King Asoka (3rd Century b.c.e). The purpose of bringing this word, Aryan, to light is to help the reader understand how language, religion and culture can be used as a weapon or as a means of light and peace between peoples. Abraham was clearly a noble (arya) person in our history. He traveled, traded, and worshiped his way around the Middle-east. His influence reaches far beyond the regions of his travels, much like the influence of certain customs, symbols and language that span across many cultures. The question is, can we develop an understanding of Abraham, his customs, symbols and language, and draw upon his nobility toward light and peace between peoples?

Churning of the Ocean: Where the Devas and Asuras tug against each other in the Churning of the Ocean. Amrita (lit. Immortality), akin to Soma, is produced and rises out of the grey poisonous ocean as the gods and demons turn Mount Mandara with their rope.

Soma: the offering and drink of the Gods provided by the lord of sacrifices, Brahmanaspati. It is made from the juice that flows from the crushing of the soma plant. The stem used in the crushing was in the shape of a man and symbolized the ‘sparing’ of the life of the High Priest (Brahmanaspati/Brahma) who is represented as the Soma deity. The sacrifice was intended to align the earth and the lived experience of the human on the earth (who gathers sacred branches, raised cattle, performs sacred rites, etc.) with the immortal and spiritual experience of the gods. Soma is one and the same as Haoma from early Mesopotamia, who appeared to Zoroaster as a beautiful man at pressing time. He teaches him how to press the plant of Haoma, the Golden-Green-One. The gifts of High Priest Haoma include:

speed and strength for warriors, excellent and righteous sons to those giving births, spiritual power and knowledge to those who apply themselves to the study of the nasks (of the volumes of sacred Avestan literature).

Yasna 9:22



Sarasvati: saras, lit. flowing water or lotus growing water; the name of a river in the ancient Indus Valley, one of the tributaries of the Sarasvati was the Ghaggar River, similar to Sarah’s maid servant Hagar; Deified wife and sister of Brahma and goddess of speech (Vak).

Budha: lit. to penetrate the bottom or depths; to fathom; to observe, reason, revive; to be enlightened. The son of Sarasvati and Brahma.

Vak: Vedic goddess of speech. An aspect of Sarasvati.

Daksa: son of Brahma and Sarasvati after 100 years of dwelling together.

Indra: a leading god of the Rig Veda. God of rain and storms. In myth he is attributed with drinking Soma, releasing the rivers, and smashing the Vala stone or cave freeing the sacred cows, symbolizing Ushas, the dawn. As god of war, he crushes Dasyu’s stone fort and is called upon in the Battle of the Ten Kings by friend and foe. In the Vedas, his place in the mythology and spirituality of sacrifice appears similar to Brahmanaspati. Indra and Brahmanaspati appear to work together in RV 2.24 and 10.67.


Angi: the deity invoked most often in the Rig Veda. He is deity of fire and sacrifice. .



References:


Ballou, R. O. (Ed.), 1972. The Viking Portable Library World Bible. New York: The Viking Press.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soma

http://www.sacred-texts.com/hin/sbe01/

http://www.sacred-texts.com/hin/index.htm

http://www.sacred-texts.com/hin/yv/yv07.htm

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gayatri_Mantra

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soma

http://books.google.ca/books?id=3Z8...CFIQ6AEwBw#v=onepage&q=daksina 4.1.4.&f=false

http://www.dmkraig.net/page13/page4/files/archive-15-august-2010.html

http://thenutgarden.wordpress.com/2012/11/26/wisdom-of-the-east/#comment-46

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Josephus

http://ajitvadakayil.blogspot.ca/2012/07/brahma-and-sarawati-abraham-and-sara.html

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genesis_Apocryphon

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tonglen

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bhaga
 
Hazret-I Ibrahim or Abraham (PBUH) is all for believing in and following the orders of ONLY ONE GOD. Nothing else isn't worthy of worship nor has any power. All sorts of idols have to be absolutely abandoned. As per Kuran-I Kerim, [Allah said]Submit. [Abraham replied] I have submitted in Islam to the LORD of the worlds. And, he is the father of the Muslim nation, and he isn't from the Mushrikin (Idolators).
 
not only Abraham - Brahma there are other prominent traces of Abrahamic influence in Vedic Hinduism of the Aryans , like the story of Noah
 
Who Was Abraham?

by Gene D. Matlock, B.A., M.A.
This article was published through courtesy of http://www.viewzone.com , where you can the find the original and lots of other incredible, mind- boggling articles on forbidden archeology and unsolved mysteries.

In his History of the Jews, the Jewish scholar and theologian Flavius Josephus (37 - 100 A.D.), wrote that the Greek philosopher Aristotle had said: "...These Jews are derived from the Indian philosophers; they are named by the Indians Calani." (Book I:22.)

Clearchus of Soli wrote, "The Jews descend from the philosophers of India. The philosophers are called in India Calanians and in Syria Jews. The name of their capital is very difficult to pronounce. It is called 'Jerusalem.'"

"Megasthenes, who was sent to India by Seleucus Nicator, about three hundred years before Christ, and whose accounts from new inquiries are every day acquiring additional credit, says that the Jews 'were an Indian tribe or sect called Kalani...'" (Anacalypsis, by Godfrey Higgins, Vol. I; p. 400.)

Martin Haug, Ph.D., wrote in The Sacred Language, Writings, and Religions of the Parsis, "The Magi are said to have called their religion Kesh-î-Ibrahim.They traced their religious books to Abraham, who was believed to have brought them from heaven." (p. 16.)

There are certain striking similarities between the Hindu god Brahma and his consort Saraisvati, and the Jewish Abraham and Sarai, that are more than mere coincidences. Although in all of India there is only one temple dedicated to Brahma, this cult is the third largest Hindu sect.



In his book Moisés y los Extraterrestres, Mexican author Tomás Doreste states,

Voltaire was of the opinion that Abraham descended from some of the numerous Brahman priests who left India to spread their teachings throughout the world; and in support of his thesis he presented the following elements: the similarity of names and the fact that the city of Ur, land of the patriarchs, was near the border of Persia, the road to India, where that Brahman had been born.

The name of Brahma was highly respected in India, and his influence spread throughout Persia as far as the lands bathed by the rivers Euphrates and Tigris. The Persians adopted Brahma and made him their own. Later they would say that the God arrived from Bactria, a mountainous region situated midway on the road to India. (pp. 46-47.)

Bactria (a region of ancient Afghanistan) was the locality of a prototypical Jewish nation called Juhuda or Jaguda, also called Ur-Jaguda. Ur meant "place or town." Therefore, the bible was correct in stating that Abraham came from "Ur of the Chaldeans." "Chaldean," more correctly Kaul-Deva (Holy Kauls), was not the name of a specific ethnicity but the title of an ancient Hindu Brahmanical priestly caste who lived in what are now Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the Indian state of Kashmir.

"The tribe of Ioud or the Brahmin Abraham, was expelled from or left the Maturea of the kingdom of Oude in India and, settling in Goshen, or the house of the Sun or Heliopolis in Egypt, gave it the name of the place which they had left in India, Maturea." (Anacalypsis; Vol. I, p. 405.)

"He was of the religion or sect of Persia, and of Melchizedek."(Vol. I, p. 364.)

"The Persians also claim Ibrahim, i.e. Abraham, for their founder, as well as the Jews. Thus we see that according to all ancient history the Persians, the Jews, and the Arabians are descendants of Abraham.(p.85) ...We are told that Terah, the father of Abraham, originally came from an Eastern country called Ur, of the Chaldees or Culdees, to dwell in a district called Mesopotamia. Some time after he had dwelt there, Abraham, or Abram, or Brahma, and his wife Sara or Sarai, or Sara-iswati, left their father's family and came into Canaan. The identity of Abraham and Sara with Brahma and Saraiswati was first pointed out by the Jesuit missionaries."(Vol. I; p. 387.)


In Hindu mythology, Sarai-Svati is Brahm's sister. The bible gives two stories of Abraham. In this first version, Abraham told Pharaoh that he was lying when he introduced Sarai as his sister. In the second version, he also told the king of Gerar that Sarai was really his sister. However, when the king scolded him for lying, Abraham said that Sarai was in reality both his wife and his sister! "...and yet indeed she is my sister; she is the daughter of my father, but not the daughter of my mother; and she became my wife." (Genesis 20:12.)

But the anomalies don't end here. In India, a tributary of the river Saraisvati is Ghaggar. Another tributary of the same river is Hakra. According to Jewish traditions, Hagar was Sarai's maidservant; the Moslems say she was an Egyptian princess. Notice the similarities of Ghaggar, Hakra and Hagar.


The bible also states that Ishmael, son of Hagar, and his descendants lived in India. "...Ishmael breathed his last and died, and was gathered to his kin... They dwelt from Havilah (India), by Shur, which is close to Egypt, all the way to Asshur." (Genesis 25:17-18.) It is an interesting fact that the names of Isaac and Ishmael are derive from Sanskrit: (Hebrew) Ishaak = (Sanskrit) Ishakhu = "Friend of Shiva." (Hebrew) Ishmael = (Sanskrit) Ish-Mahal = "Great Shiva."

A third mini-version of the Abraham story turns him into another "Noah." We know that a flood drove Abraham out of India. "...Thus saith the Lord God of Israel, your fathers dwelt on the other side of the flood in old time, Even Terah, the father of Abraham, and the father of Nachor; and they served other gods. And I took your father Abraham from the other side of the flood, and led him throughout all the land of Canaan."(Joshua 24:2-3.)

Genesis 25 mentions some descendants of his concubine Ketura (Note: The Moslems claim that Ketura is another name of Hagar.): Jokshan; Sheba; Dedan; Epher. Some descendants of Noah were Joktan, Sheba, Dedan, and Ophir. These varying versions have caused me to suspect that the writers of the bible were trying to unite several different branches of Judaism.

About 1900 BC, the cult of Brahm was carried to the Middle and Near East by several different Indian groups after a severe rainfall and earthquake tore Northern India apart, even changing the courses of the Indus and Saraisvati rivers. The classical geographer Strabo tells us just how nearly complete the abandonment of Northwestern India was. "Aristobolus says that when he was sent upon a certain mission in India, he saw a country of more than a thousand cities, together with villages, that had been deserted because the Indus had abandoned its proper bed." (Strabo's Geography, XV.I.19.)

"The drying up of the Sarasvati around 1900 BCE, which led to a major relocation of the population centered around in the Sindhu and the Sarasvati valleys, could have been the event that caused a migration westward from India. It is soon after this time that the Indic element begins to appear all over West Asia, Egypt, and Greece." (Indic Ideas in the Graeco-Roman World, by Subhash Kak, taken from IndiaStar online literary magazine; p.14)

Indian historian Kuttikhat Purushothama Chon believes that Abraham was driven out of India. He states that the Aryans, unable to defeat the Asuras (The mercantile caste that once ruled in the Indus Valley or Harappans) spent so many years fighting covertly against the Asuras, such as destroying their huge system of irrigation lakes, causing destructive flooding, that Abraham and his kindred just gave up and marched to West Asia. (See Remedy the Frauds in Hinduism.) Therefore, besides being driven out of Northern India by floods, the Aryans also forced Indian merchants, artisans, and educated classes to flee to West Asia.



Edward Pococke writes in India in Greece,

"...in no similar instance have events occurred fraught with consequences of such magnitude, as those flowing from the great religious war which, for a long series of years, raged throughout the length and breadth of India. That contest ended by the expulsion of vast bodies of men; many of them skilled in the arts of early civilization, and still greater numbers, warriors by profession. Driven beyond the Himalayan mountains in the north, and to Ceylon, their last stronghold in the south, swept across the Valley of the Indus on the west, this persecuted people carried with them the germs of the European arts and sciences. The mighty human tide that passed the barrier of the Punjab, rolled on towards its destined channel in Europe and in Asia, to fulfill its beneficent office in the moral fertilization of the world.the distance of the migratory movement was so vast, the disguise of names so complete, and Grecian information so calculated to mislead, that nothing short of a total disregard of theoretic principles, and the resolution of independent research, gave the slightest chance of a successful elucidation."

(p. 28.)

If all these refugee ruling peoples were exclusively of Indian heritage,
why doesn't History mention them?

The exodus of refugees out of ancient India did not occur all at once but over a period of one or more thousand years. If all these refugee ruling peoples were exclusively of Indian heritage, why doesn't History mention them? Indeed they are mentioned as Kassites, Hittites, Syrians, Assyrians, Hurrians, Arameans, Hyksos, Mittanians, Amalekites, Aethiops (Atha-Yop), Phoenicians, Chaldeans, and many others. But we have been wrongly taught to regard them as ethnicities indigenous to Western Asia. Our history books also call them "Indo-Europeans,"causing us to wonder where they were really from. "The people of India came to realize their social identity in terms of Varna and Jati (societal functions or caste); not in terms of races and tribes." (Foundations of Indian Culture; p. 8.)


Here's an example of how the ancient Indians identified people: The leaders were called Khassis (Kassites), Kushi (Kushites), Cossacks (Russian military caste) Caesars (Roman ruling caste), Hattiya (Hittites), Cuthites (a dialectical form of Hittite), Hurrite (another dialectical form of Hittite), Cathay (Chinese leaders), Kasheetl/Kashikeh among the Aztecs, Kashikhel/Kisheh by the Mayans, and Keshuah/Kush by the Incas. The Assyrians (in English), Asirios (in Spanish), Asuras or Ashuras (India), Ashuriya, Asuriya (Sumer and Babylonia), Asir (Arabia), Ahura (Persia), Suré in Central Mexico, etc., were people who worshipped Surya (the Sun).

Naturally, in areas where this religion prevailed, they were known as "Assyrians," no matter what the real names of their respective kingdoms were.

Another problem that western scholars have in identifying the Indo-Europeans as Indians is that India was not then and never was a nation. Furthermore, it is not "India." It is Bharata, and even Bharata is not a nation. Bharata is a collection of nations, just as Europe is a collection of nations, presently held together by the real or perceived threat of Moslem expansionism. Indian scholars have told me that when and if this expansionism ever disappears, the "Bharata Union" will again splinter into many smaller nations.

"The Arabian historians contend that Brahma and Abraham, their ancestor, are the same person. The Persians generally called Abraham Ibrahim Zeradust. Cyrus considered the religion of the Jews the same as his own. The Hindoos must have come from Abraham, or the Israelites from Brahma..." (Anacalypsis; Vol. I, p. 396.)



Was our Abraham Really the Hindu Deity Ram?

Ram and Abraham were possibly the same person or clan. For example, the syllable "Ab" or "Ap" means "father" in Kashmiri. The prototypical Jews could have called Ram "Ab-Ram" or "Father Ram." It's also conceivable that the word "Brahm" evolved from "Ab-Ram" and not vice-versa. The Kashmiri word for "Divine Mercy," Raham, likewise derives from Ram. Ab-Raham = "Father of Divine Mercy." Rakham = "Divine Mercy" in Hebrew; Ram is also the Hebrew term for "highly placed leader or governor." Indian historian A. D. Pusalker, whose essay "Traditional History From the Earliest Times" appeared in The Vedic Age, said that Ram was alive in 1950 BC, which is about the time that Abraham, the Indo-Hebrews, and the Aryans made the greatest India-to-the-Middle East migration since the Great Flood.



"One of the shrines in the Kaaba was also dedicated to the Hindu Creator God, Brahma, which is why the illiterate prophet of Islam claimed it was dedicated to Abraham. The word "Abraham" is none other than a malpronunciation of the word Brahma. This can be clearly proven if one investigates the root meanings of both words. Abraham is said to be one of the oldest Semitic prophets. His name is supposed to be derived from the two Semitic words 'Ab' meaning 'Father' and 'Raam/Raham' meaning 'of the exalted.' In the book of Genesis, Abraham simply means 'Multitude.' The word Abraham is derived from the Sanskrit word Brahma. The root of Brahma is 'Brah' which means - 'to grow or multiply in number.' In addition Lord Brahma, the Creator God of Hinduism is said to be the Father of all Men and Exalted of all the Gods, for it is from him that all beings were generated. Thus again we come to the meaning 'Exalted Father.' This is a clear pointer that Abraham is none other than the heavenly father Brahma."

(Vedic Past of Pre-Islamic Arabia; Part VI; p.2.)

Several word-meanings can be extracted from "Abram," each of which points directly to his exalted position. Ab = "Father;" Hir or H'r = "Head; Top; Exalted;" Am = "People." Therefore, Abhiram or Abh'ram can mean "Father of the Exalted." Here's still another: Ab - î - Ram = "Father of the Merciful." Ab, also meaning "Snake," could indicate that Ab-Ram (Exalted Snake) was a Naga king. All the meanings that can be extracted from the compound word "Abraham" reveal the divine destiny of his followers. Hiram of Tyre, Solomon's close friend, was "Exalted People" or Ahi-Ram (Exalted Snake).

In ancient India, the Aryan cult was called "Brahm-Aryan." The Aryans worshiped multiple gods. Abraham turned away from polytheism. By so doing, he could have become "A-Brahm" (No longer a Brahman.) The Aryans called the Asuras "Ah-Brahm." Therefore, we can logically assume that the fathers of the Indus civilization were probably prototypical Jews.

Jerusalem was a Hittite (Indian hereditary leadership caste) city at the time of Abraham's death. In Genesis 23:4, Abraham asked the Jerusalem Hittites to sell him a burial plot. The Hittites answered, "...thou art a prince among us: in the choice of our sepulchres bury thy dead; none of us shall withhold from thee." (p. 6). If Abraham was revered as a prince by the Hittites, he, too, was a highly regarded member of India's hereditary ruling and warrior caste. The bible never did say that Abraham wasn't a Hittite. It just said, "I am a stranger and a sojourner with you." (Genesis 23:4.) As the Hittites said, they recognized Abraham as being even above them. Just as the Hittites were not a unique ethnicity, neither were the Amorites or Amarru. Marruta was the Indian caste name of commoners. The word "Amorite" (Marut) was the first caste name of the Indian Vaishyas: craftsmen, farmers, cattlemen, traders, etc.

G. D. Pande writes in Ancient Geography of Ayodhya, "Maruts represented the Visah. The Maruts are described as forming troops or masses. Rudra, the father of the Maruts, is the lord of cattle." (p. 177.) Malita J. Shendge states: "...the Maruts are the people." (The Civilized Demons; p. 314.) We should not be surprised to find the Khatti (Hittites) and Maruts (Amorites) functioning as the fathers (protectors) and mothers (helpmates or assistants) of Jerusalem.

In India, the Hittites were also known as Cedis or Chedis (pronounced Hatti or Khetti). Indian historians classify them as one of the oldest castes of the Yadavas. "The Cedis formed one of the most ancient tribes among the Ksatriyas (the aristocratic class made up of Hittites and Kassites) in early Vedic times. As early as the period of the Rgveda the Cedi kings had acquired great reknown... they are one of the leading powers in northern India in the great epic." (Yadavas Through the Ages, p. 90.) Ram or Rama also belonged to the Yadava clan. If our Abraham, Brahm, and Ram are the one and the same person, Abraham went to Jerusalem to be with his own people!

Ram's congregations segregated themselves in their own communities, called Ayodhya, which in Sanskrit means "The Unconquerable." The Sanskrit word for "fighter" is Yuddha or Yudh. Abraham and his group belonged to the Ayodhya (Yehudiya, Judea) congregation who remained aloof from non-believers and Amalekites (Aryans?).



Melchizadek... the sage of Salem

If what I have said thus far isn't convincing enough, maybe the word "Melchizedek" will be. Melchizedek was a king of Jerusalem who possessed secret mystical and magical powers. He was also Abraham's teacher.

Melik-Sadaksina was a great Indian prince, magician, and spiritual giant - the son of a Kassite king. In Kashmiri and Sanskrit, Sadak = "a person with magical, supernatural powers." A certain Zadok (Sadak?) was also a supernaturally-endowed priest who annointed Solomon. Why does the Kassite (of royal caste) Melik-Sadaksina, a mythical Indian personage, suddenly appear in Jerusalem as the friend and mentor of Abraham? According to Akshoy Kumar Mazumdar in The Hindu History, Brahm was the spiritual leader of the Aryans. As an Aryan (Not of Yah), he naturally believed in idols. The bible says that he even manufactured them. Upon seeing how increasing idol worship and religious guesswork were contributing to the further downfall of his people, Brahm backed away from Aryanism and reembraced the ancient Indian (Yah) philosophy (Cult of the MaterialUniverse) even though it, too, was foundering in manmade evils. He decided that mankind could save himself only by dealing with what was real; not the imagined.

Shocked at the barbarism and blind selfishness of the people, the wise men and educated people among the proto-Hebrews isolated themselves from the masses. Dr. Mazumdar wrote, "The moral fall was rapid. The seers and sages lived apart from the masses. They seldom married and were mostly given to religious contemplation. The masses, without proper light and leader, soon became vicious in the extreme. Rape, adultery, theft, etc., became quite common. Human nature ran wild. Brahma (Abraham) decided to reform and regenerate the people. He made the chief sages and seers to marry and mix with the people. Most refused to marry, but 30 agreed." Brahm married his half sister Saraisvati. These sages became known as prajapatis (progenitors).

"Northern Afghanistan was called Uttara Kuru and was a great center of learning. An Indian woman went there to study and received the title of Vak, i.e. Saraisvati (Lady Sarah). It is believed that Brahm, her teacher (and half brother), was so impressed by her beauty, education, and powerful intellect, that he married her." (The Hindu History; p. 48, in passim.)

From the holy community in Southern Afghanistan, similar communities spread all over the world: the whole of India, Nepal, Thailand, China, Egypt, Syria, Italy, the Philippines, Turkey, Persia, Greece, Laos, Iraq, - even the Americas! The linguistic evidence of Brahm's presence in various parts of the world is more than evident: Persian: Braghman (Holy); Latin: Bragmani (Holy); Russian: Rachmany (Holy); Ukranian Rachmanya (Priest; Holy); Hebrew: Ram (Supreme Leader); Norwegian From (Godly). A sacred word among the Hindus was and is the mystic syllable OM. It is associated eternally with the earth, sky, and heaven, the Triple Universe. It is also a name of Brahm. The Aztecs also worshiped and chanted the syllable OM as the dual principal of all creation: OMeticuhlti (Male Principle) and OMelcihuatl (Female Principle). The Mayan priestly caste was called Balam (pronounced B'lahm). Had an "R" sound existed in Mayan, it would have been Brahm. The Peruvian Incas worshiped the sun as Inti Raymi (Hindu Ram).

Names that undeniably derive from Rama literally pepper Native-American languages, especially the languages of those tribes extending from our American Southwest, to Mexico, and all the way to South America, beyond Peru. The Tarahumara Indians of Chihuahua are an ideal example. Their real name is Ra-Ram-Uri. As in Sumeria and Northern India, the Ra-Ram-Uri "Uri" = "People." Because the Spanish "R" is trilled, this "Uri" could also be Udi or Yuddhi, the Sanskrit name for "Warrior; Conqueror." Many Mexican tribes mention that a foreign race of Yuri once invaded their part of the world. The Ra-Ram-Uri sun god is Ono-Rúame. In Kashmiri, Ana = "Favorite Son;" The Ra-Ram-Uri moon goddess, the consort of Ono-Rúame, is Eve-Ruame. Kashmiri Hava = "Eve, or The Female Principle."

A Ra-Ram-Uri governor is called Si-Riame. In Sanskrit/Kashmiri, Su-Rama = "Great Rama." According to ancient Mexican legends, the Yoris belonged to a tribe called Surem (Su-Ram?) Before the conquest, Central Mexico and the American Southwest, as far as Eastern Colorado, were known as Suré. Suré = "Sun" in Kashmiri. The Tarahumara cure doctor or spiritual guide is an Owi-Ruame. In Sanskrit, Oph = "Hope." Their devil is called Repa-Bet-Eame. Kashmiri: Riphas (Appearance) + Buth (Malignant Spirit) + Yama (Angel of Death). Many other astonishing Kashmiri/Sanskrit correspondences appear in the Ra-Ram-Uri language. Their relation to ancient Phoenicia, Sumeria, and Northern India is beyond question.



The Phoenicians... global navigators.


Most people think of the Phoenicians as a tribe of sailor-traders that inhabited what is now Lebanon. However, the Pancika or Pani as the Hindus called them, or Puni, by the Romans (a name also derived from Rama), were, like gypsies, scattered all over the globe.

The Spaniards called the land of the Ra-Ram-Uri Chiahuahua, pronounced as Shivava by the natives themselves. In Sanskrit, Shivava = "Shiva's Temple." According to Hindu religious scholars, Ram and God Shiva were once the same deity. Shiva and Yah's (the same one we read about in the Bible) name are also prominent in Native-American religious practices and can be found inscribed as petroglyphs all over the American Southwest. (Refer to my book India Once Ruled the Americas!)

Ayodhya was also another name for Dar-es-Salam in African Tanzania and Jerusalem (Judea). It is true that the Jerusalemites were known as Yehudiya or Judeans (Warriors of Yah), a fact making the Jews' Indian origins incontrovertible.

There was no part of the ancient world, including China, that wasn't influenced by Ram's religious views. For example, Christians and Jews have been brainwashed to believe that Mohammed copied his teachings from Jewish sources. The truth is that in Mohammed's time, Ram or Abraham's theology was the foundation stone of all religious sects. All Mohammed did was to purge them of idol worship.



"...the Temple of Mecca was founded by a colony of Brahmins from India.it was a sacred place before the time of Mohamed, and.they were permitted to make pilgrimages to it for several centuries after his time. Its great celebrity as a sacred place long before the time of the prophet cannot be doubted." (Anacalypsis, Vol. I, p. 421.)

"...the city of Mecca is said by the Brahmins, on the authority of their old books, to have been built by a colony from India; and its inhabitants from the earliest era have had a tradition that it was built by Ishmael, the son of Agar. This town, in the Indus language, would be called Ishmaelistan." (Ibid, p. 424.)



Before Mohammed's time, The Hinduism of the Arab peoples was called Tsaba. Tsaba or Saba is a Sanskrit word, meaning "Assembly of the Gods ". Tsaba was also called Isha-ayalam (Shiva's Temple). The term Moslem or Moshe-ayalam (Shiva's Temple) is just another name of Sabaism. The word has now shrunk to Islam. Mohammed himself, being a member of the Quaryaish family, was at first a Tsabaist. The Tsabaists did not regard Abraham as an actual god, but as an avatar or divinely ordained teacher called Avather Brahmo (Judge of the Underworld).

At the time of Jesus, the respective languages, religious symbolism, and traditions of the Arabs and Jews were nearly identical. If we could take a time machine to the past, most of us would not see any real differences between the Arabs and Jews. History tells us that the Arabs of Christ's time worshiped idols. So did the lower class and rural Jews. For this reason, the Middle Eastern squabble between the Jews and the Moslems and the hate between the Moslems and Hindus in India are ridiculous. The Moslems are fighting the Jews and Hindus, or vice-versa, over nothing. All three groups sprang from the same source.

The Kashmiri-Sanskrit equivalent of Hebron (Khev'run in Hebrew) screams out the Indian origins of Jerusalem's earliest inhabitants: Khab'ru (grave; tomb). (See Grierson's Dictionary.; p. 382.) Even in Hebrew, Kever = "Tomb."



Indian linguist and orientalist Maliti J. Shendge's The Languages of Harappans welds together, once and for all, West Asia and the Indus Valley civilization. Not only does she prove that Harappa was Akkadian and Sumerian, she also proves that the first "Abraham" was none other than Adam before Eve was created from one of his ribs.

"...it may be said that the region from Tigris-Euphrates to the Indus and its east was inhabited by the Akkadian speaking Semites who later called themselves as Asshuraiu. Their Indian name as known from Rgveda is 'Asura' which is not far removed. That this region should be inhabited by different clans of the same ethos is not very surprising. It would however be wrong to think that it was a racially homogenous group. As our linguistic evidence shows it was a mixed population of the Akkadians and Sumerians. The other ethnic groups also may have been present, whose traces may be looked for in future work. This mixed composition of the population is not inconsistent with the present state of knowledge, as the presence of these ethnic elements in the Indus valley only confirms and extends an identical demographic pattern, which was in existence probably from the earliest times of prehistory and civilization.

"If these Akkadians were the same as the West Asian clan, there should have been an equal preponderance of this primaeval couple in the Vedic mythology. However, beyond one cryptic reference, there is no reference to them. This was baffling. It seemed unlikely that this clan was without the primaeval parents, though their god was Asura. The predominance of Brahman in RV as the primaeval father is there which is also inadequate as he is male principle alone. A close look at Brahman revealed its ancestry to be made of two words Abu + Rahmu which is the primaeval pair in the Semitic mythology. The Akkadian counterpart of Rahmu is Lahmu which later became goddess Laksmi, born in the sea and courted by both gods and demons. Lahmu is a dragon in Akkadian but in Ugaratic Rahmu is the lass of Abu. Brahma (abu + rahmu = abrahma = brahma) all the changes postulated here being covered in the above correspondences, or lass of Abu, the supreme Semitic godhood, has undergone many transformations and has many counterparts in the Indian pantheon, amongst whom is Laksmi one of the important ones being worshipped as the goddess of all material creation. Thus the Asura clan of the Indus valley worshipped Abu-Rahmu as the primaeval couple."

(pp.269 - 270.)

Ms. Shendge's research really strengthens my conviction that the remains of Abraham and Sarai in Hebron may really be those of the real Brahm and Saraisvati. Our Abraham was evidently a priest, perhaps even the founder, of the Abu-Rahmu (Adam and Eve) cultus, who brought his monotheistic religion to West Asia. Though he and Sarai were deified in various forms back in their native India, they remained as humans in Judaism.

http://www.hermetics.org/Abraham2.html

Ram The Aries
Xavier Séguin May 5, 2013
3






Ram the Aries, Ramos the Druid, Rama the Conqueror. Three faces among the many golden faces of the greatest emperor of all times. History forgot the Emperor who has been a model for Hannibal and a hero for Alexander the Great, emperor Rama who dwarfs them both with his power and glory.

While Druid Ramos nursed and healed Hyperboreans, his brother Cuchulainn had only taste for fight. Often he caused his brother in single combat, the outcome was not always favorable to him. Joining the magic to his art of war, Ramos was often the winner. Following the events we saw the two brothers had to leave the island home, and solve the exodus averc their clan. Cuchulainn leave westward to address the coasts of present-day Mexico, while his brother Ramos chose to go east.

His powerful procession moved bag and baggage to one of the most famous migrations of prehistory. It may be difficult to imagine such an exodus. The queues of men, women and children, sometimes heavily loaded, dragging their belongings on antique wheelbarrow with two wheels, without the help of the horse, which was not yet domesticated. But with the help of flying machines, weapons technology and military science dating from their great ancestors, the Atlantean, master of pre-diluvian world.







Ram went in exodus – is the right word, because there is more common ground between the odyssey of Rama and the exodus of Moses. Ram has not yet crossed the Red Sea. He won the Caucasus where he fell back to present-day Turkey, where he settled for several years. So the people of Moses made several stops, shorter or longer, so that the exodus of the Hebrews lasts much the forty years of the Scriptures. Forty years to a few tens of kilometers, must overlap snails or stop at all the bars.

In fact, forty years is the length of the long exile of Ram, how he went to Persia and India. How he pacified the country, using magic methods, but not reluctant to fight killer if necessary.



“In several important occasions, Ram proved worthy of his high reputation. Its active wisdom warned all needs, smoothed all difficulties, or whether he spoke, whether he is, in his words we felt like in his actions something supernatural. He entered the thoughts he foresaw the future, he healed the diseases all nature seemed to be submitted.

Hindus still worship him under his own name of Rama, while in Tibet, China, Japan and the vast northern regions of Asia, he is known as the Lama, Pa, Pa-pa Pa-di-Shah, or Pa-pa-si.



He is the first ancestors of the Persians, the Iranians have called Giam-Shyd, because it was the first monarch of the world.” says Fabre d’Olivet.

If Ram is indeed the first king of men, it is also the title of Gilgamesh. Ram him and would do so only one hero? This is possible because the presence of this gigantic hero is at the origin of many traditions.



Thus, the Egyptian Ra is one of the other names that lends itself to this hero. The Celts called Bel, the Gauls call Belenos, and the Persians will become Belial. The Age of Aries will give him many imitators, all of which will demand its magic and its science, as Ab Ram Hebrew who became Abraham. It was argued that the great Solomon was Ram’s fabulous flying machine and its operative secrets of magic.

The Emperor Heliogabalus, initiated by lightning, would have been too Rama in his ancestors. Thus Aries Ram became the first of the Sons of the Sun.



The legend says he had fourteen daughters with three different mothers: with his first wife, the blonde Heneh of Troy, who became Helen for Homer, Ram had six daughters; with his second wife, the brunette Sita of Indus, he had five daughters; and finally with his ultimate companion, the wise Yorga of Tibet, he had three daughters. Had he a son, the legend doesn’t tell. But his heirs were many. They reigned all under the name of Rama, which became a title, like Caesar or August later in Rome. This dynasty has been keeping the power for two thousand years.

http://eden-saga.com/en/ra-ram-rama-bel-belial-belenos-hero-hyperborea-indian-empire.html

TheTeaching Of Lama
Xavier Séguin August 27, 2014
0






From Ramos of Hyperborea to Rama to the Emperor of the known world, a hundred faces of the god Ram, a seducer, a peacemaker, a prophet and a sanyasin, a prince of wisdom at the heart of Western initiatory teaching … and we have forgotten everything.

Rama was born, Rama reigned, Rama is dead. Centuries, millennia have passed. Now that all memory of him was carefully erased by time and a few unscrupulous zealots, we are left to raise his mark in the many testimonies that Rama has left in our language, in our beliefs and our religions. Let’s start with Christianity. Why did Jesus repeat at will: “I am the Lamb of God”? Because the mother tongue of Ram the Aries was a Celtic language. In former Celtic, as in modern English, Lamb or Lam means a baby ram.



After Rama the brave came Lama the monk. Lam is the son of Ram as the Lamb is the son of Aries. The Lamb of God, Son of God, then, means the son of Ram. As for Islam, first syllable IS signifying the agreement of mother goddess Isis, who gives enlightenment, and the second syllable LAM signifying the divine lamb, the son of Ram of love, Horus the Son … Islam has kept other signs of Ram, as the Atlantean lunar fasting, Ramadan, which breaks down into Ram Adan or Ram Adam. Fasting of Ram or that of Adam, the race of Ram. This association Rama and Adam is not unique to Islam.



In India, the isthmus linking India to Sri Lanka is called the Rama’s bridge or Adam’s Bridge. The Koran or Co Ram is the Ram code, well composed millennia before the birth of the Prophet Muhammad. Recycling, handy recycling, you have not been invented by ecologists.

The passage of Conqueror Rama to Renouncing Lama is a spiritual life path that can be found wherever the Atlantean spirit has left its mark. It is the initiatory path of the Atlanteans. In the Tarot of Marseilles, whose Atlantean origin is provided for me, this passage translates the arcana XI Strength interrupted by unnumbered arcana The Fool. This passage of Strength to The Fool is found in the spirit of medieval chivalry, where different phases of life are necessary steps in the quest for the Grail.

Such a change from strength to softness is found in the Hyperborean legends with the wild warrior Cuchulainn who became the peacemaker Kukulkan. It is also found in the life of Ram himself: – first the Father, Strength, Warlord Ram – then becoming the son, love, peaceful Lam, Lamb of God.

It is equally found in different phases of life of a saddhu, a Hindu monk. It is also the spiritual adventure of Saint Paul, mass-murderer of Christians.

After being dedicated entirely to brute force, Saul of Tarsus suddenly knows his redemption on the road to Damascus. Saul became Paul, the most faithful disciple of Jesus, one of the first saints and the real founder of Christianity … with Constantin, of course! We find the same pattern in Saint Augustine, who leads a disorderly life first, debauched without restraint, before experiencing enlightenment and inner conversion. More recently, Charles de Foucault had the same peaceful revolution.



Here is the teaching of Rama: more violent is the Strength, more fruitful is the flop of the arcane XII The Hanged Man. The harder they come, the harder they fall, says Reggae Bible. Such a sudden change of view will likely bring The Fool and total liberation. More black and hard is Strength, purest is The Hanged Man’s clarity. At least, this lesson is worth for those who have in them something of the spirit of Rama. The same powerful life lesson is found in the Tao. “Anyone who is aware of his power and knows how to keep the sweetness of womanly, this one has the Tao in his hands.”



The Atlanteans pacifying influence is everywhere in the Tao Te King as in other ancient writings of Chinese wisdom.

This marks the influence of Rama to ancient China. Should we be surprised? China has always been susceptible to spiritual influences from India. Thus Buddhism born in India, is nowadays much more practiced in China. And remember that Rama ended his days on the high Himalayan plateau, close to China. Under the title of Lama, he laid the foundations of what would become today Lamaism Buddhism. Chinese wisdom recognizes the coming of a white Buddha who pacify China in the distant past.

This is Rama, or Lama, I do not doubt for a moment. This also allows me to date the sumptuous and sublime reign of Rama around 8000 BCE. Just ten thousand years ago …



Women vs Men
What was really the message of Lama / Rama? The historic Buddhism is superimposed on the first message. This has blurred the outlines, changed the pattern, veiled the colors. Hyperborean druid Rama came to this earth with a mission. Restore the necessary harmony between the sexes. The whole world had just suffered the terrible yoke of Matriarchy. After a peaceful golden age, that of Hathor, in the era of Taurus or rather of the Sacred Cow, the matriarchs had left the absolute mess settle around. Amazons squadrons were sowing terror in males who were hiding for their lives. The gender war was raging, and the women were going to win it, resulting in the near extinction of the human males …







Rama is therefore part of the divine plan conceived by the astronaut gods in the mother ship Hyperborea to save our species, which belongs to them. Ra is the male principle, the Unconquered Sun, and Ma is the Mother Goddess, the Endless Sea. The union of Ra and Ma, such was the sacred mission of Rama. Has he fulfilled it? Yes and no.

Yes, if we consider that during the two thousand years of his reign, the era of Aries, harmony reigned between the sexes and clans. The benevolent pacifism of Rama precedes the Christ message. But Jesus lost while Rama succeeded.

No, if we see that at the end of his prodigious reign he was blacklisted, tried as a traitor, debunked of pedestals, banished from Western memory — and his major work stopped dead. What was his crime? His work precisely. Wanting to reconcile women and men. The new race to power, called the Heroes or the Patriarchs, did not want for anything relive the horrific excesses of the last days of Matriarchy. They needed to erase even the memory of those awful women, who made their ancestors suffered so much.

Thus the Great Goddess Anu or Ana, the Tuatha call Dana An, has been transformed into a great god Anu, all-powerful head of terraforming gods Anunnaki. The original goddesses became gods, any female track has been hunted, eradicated, burned, distroyed so that even the most tenuous memory vanished.

Thus all countries of the world still treat women as inferior people, while respect for our mothers and the happiness given by our sweethearts should be more than enough to their universal adoration.

Normal, spontaneous reaction, doesn’t the infant cherish its mom more than anything in the world? By what dreadful brainwashing this charming babe becomes a sexist bastard? Nice work, today’s education. Beautiful results. It is high time to remember, and to forgive. So that finally, at last, enfin, we move on.

http://eden-saga.com/en/initiation-rama-from-strength-to-softness.html

The Thrace of Rama
Xavier Séguin March 29, 2015
1






Really, Rama file keep on rebounding. It took all the Ludmilla talent to find this rich Bulgarian source. The web is offering researchers endless possibilities. All the knowledge is in, even what was once hidden can be found. Just know what you want and want to find it.

“In Arabic, pyramid is said Hram. This comes from the Bulgarian word Hram meaning Temple. Hram is a Bulgarian word whose ancient origin dates back thousands of years and that means God Mother Temple (Ra + Ma).

Ra is the absolute god of the ancient Bulgarians and Ma is the great goddess, mother of matter and energy. In the people of HRAM (Hora is Bulgarian word for people) you can feel the energy of Mother God Rama. “

“In the past, our wise ancestors Bulgarians used geomagnetic force to build their hram, pyramids, temples and shrines in rocky mountainsides or buried in deep wells.” Geomagnetic force is part of vril energy, commonly used long ago. “They used the force of Mother Earth Ge / Ga because they knew that the human body is made of earth, and his soul is the spirit of God Ra – spirit they called Ha. This powerful geomagnetic energy facilitated their contact with the Spirit God Mother or Ha Ra Ma. That’s why they named Harama (hram) their megalithic temples.

The Spirit of God through Ra Ma, the goddess of matter and earth. Until today the pyramids in Egypt are called HRAM, Ahram. However, over the ages, this knowledge has been obscured and destroyed “

Anything directly or indirectly related with Rama was indeed mutilated, fake or destroyed. This makes it difficult for the researcher to talk about the missing remains. We must therefore examine the language – which remains and does not lie. Harama in old Bulgarian means Spirit of Ra and Ma, says the Bulgarian author. Very well. I also see an evocation of the primitive trinity of Hyperborean and/or Atlantean gods. Ha ie Holy Spirit – Ra, ie Father God – Ma ie Mother Goddess. Under different forms, this divine trinity can be found in many ancient religions until now.

This explains many things. During the era of the Lion, the gods astronauts returned to earth. Their leader was Ra, the sun god, who is united to Ma, the Matriarch. She was the Great Mother, she managed the planet with magic and giving.

Millennia later, during the era of Aries, a young Hyperborean druid terminates the matriarchy which has became a mess of criminal witches mistreating males with sadism.

The young druid preached the Middle Way, he introduced a fair system where women have become partners, not tyrants. To mark this harmonious union of the two sexes, he took the name of Rama, ie Father Mother.







Hram, Bulgarian word for “temple”, evokes the architect of Solomon’s temple, Hiram. Same name. And further evidence that the temple of Jerusalem was not dedicated to Yahweh, but to HA RA MA, the original Atlantéo-Hyperborean trinity.

Bulgarian temple is said Hram or Ahram, hence Ashram, Hindi word for temple. Where does this strong relationship between the ancient Bulgaria and the saga of Rama? Some Bulgarian authors are convinced that the Bulgarian is the common language of the Maya and ancient Bulgarian called Thrace.

They highlight some obvious similarities between the old Europe and America on the religious worship of the sun or linguistics, language very close orally. (Source)

But we should probably look further, towards the language of the Atlanteans and Celts. Oral transmission was the rule and the glyphs have evolved over the ages, we must learn to decode through the cults, myths and common traditions. It is quite true that there are commonalities to these two civilizations. They share the same stone, strong technological knowledge, great spiritual kinship and language with great similarity.

To those who may be surprised to find the same words in two places as distant as India and Bulgaria, I would suggest to read other episodes in the life of druid Ramos of Hyperborea. They will discover that ancient Rama road to distant Asia is dotted with places, people or events that still celebrate his precious name, even if his memory is forgotten. The Druid Ramos became Ram for the Celts, he crossed all Europe and Asia to bring peace, prosperity and spiritual elevation. He brought a new way of thinking, behaving and talking, hence many Rama traditions still remain in Western and Eastern Europe, around Mediterranean Sea, in the Balkans and Middle East, as well as in India, Tibet and China, as we have seen.







The origin of Rama is not India, as falsely claims the Ramayana. Rama is a planetary god, which feit has been forgotten in Europe, yet his life truely began in Celtic Europe. His youth events were relocated in India by Valmiki, alleged author of Ramayana.

The relocation of mythical events is a such a widespread phenomenon that takes time to notice it. I told how Homer himself relocated events affecting the saga of Rama for the needs of his funny remake ie Ulysses Odyssey. The original is lost, the blind fate kept only pastiche. I also showed how the exodus of Moses is an adaptation of the true adventures of Rama.

It can also bring the Bulgarian word Hram named Abraham or Abram, “one who comes from the temple.” Or the name of Abraham has strong affinities with the top Indian caste, that of Brahman. The Harama word contains the three most used syllables in many languages.

Recall its esoteric meaning. HA, the spirit, the Holy Spirit, the Paraclete. RA, the father, the god from the sky, the sun. MA, the Mother, the Great Goddess Ge Gaia, the Earth.

The belly chakra is said hara in Japanese: literally Spirit Father. This aptly describes the Manipura Chakra, the chakra belly. Arabs bathe the hamam. Literally, hama (m) is Mother Spirit. The final consonant is not exceptional: most languages MA said to mother, and others say MAM or MOM. Which breaks down into MAM Mother and AN or ANU, the chief god of the Anunnaki. Hindi, Maha means great. Literally, maha said Mother Spirit.

I do not hesitate to also mention Rahan, son of fierce ages because oral culture, popular literature and comic take part in the reunion with our lost past. I have shown more than once in these pages.



The Varna Culture

Disturbingly, in 6600 BCE, in the midst ramaïque, a mysterious civilization settled on the banks of nearby lakes of the Black Sea, close to the present city of Varna. This culture of Varna, dating from the late Chalcolithic, will experience an unprecedented cultural and technological development. They are admirable pottery, bone and stone idols, copper tools amazes the scientific community since their discovery in 1972.

The city of Solnitsata is considered the oldest European city. In this city, we read the word Sol … Sol Invictus? The cult of lightning known throughout the East, to Rome?

The Sun God was worshiped on both sides of the Atlantic. Roman is her name in Bulgarian language and means the God Sun’s son, the A purple (which is also in Egypt one of the names of Hathor but feminine).

As in France in the Basque Country, in Switzerland and elsewhere, we love the goddess Ma, Maya, Mayka (May, Maia), etc. Despite some minor differences, these languages are so obvious phonetic identities. Basque too, has much in common with the Aztec. Think of the many names with an X is pronounced TCH in the Basque Country and America.







We also remember the similarities between Ar Men already mentioned, the country of stone in Breton and Armenia, another country of the stone. Kermen the Breton stone house, and Kermen a megalithic city in the Caucasus. The full name is Eski Kermen – Eski in Caucasus sounding like Erquy in Britanny, the place where I live.

Historians have never bothered to open the horizons frozen by the academic doctrine. Linguists and etymologists should focus on oral language and the language of goslings to establish the missing links them … Their boundless passion for roots made them forget the flowers. As the civilization of writing has made us forget the sounds.

Still, the places, the proper or common names are valuable clues in this giant puzzle that is human history in pieces.

http://eden-saga.com/en/thrace-rama-hram-bulgaria-harama.html

The Ramayana And the Odyssey
Xavier Séguin May 3, 2013
0






“Homer is a plagiarist, or rather a jester who, to entertained his contemporaries, did not hesitate to distort the powerful saga of Ram to make his laughable Odyssey.” (source)



In a few well-chosen words, that is what many prominent Greeks thought of the bard Homer, who was but a lyre player, honkey-tonk singer, regular barfly with retsina wine drinkers. The great Plato is not kinder to him: “In the Republic, one of his major works, he spoke vehemently against Homer and Hesiod these dangerous storytellers who distort the historical truth.” (source) Plagiarist, the word is violent. Homer is not one, he only imitated another author whose writings are lost. We only know the pastiche, since the original is still missing.



To be honest, we did not try to find any. No doubt this lost original version was recounting, in the epic and gallant mode of Rāmāyaṇa, the fantastic gesture of global hero that Rama has been. No doubt. But how can be sure? Is Ulysses a Greek avatar of demigod Rama as found in the Ramayana epic? We’ll have to find it one day. Meanwhile, the parallels between Ulysses and Rama deserves attention. While Ulysses was invented by Homer, the figure of Rama was told by hermit Valmiki in his Rāmāyaṇa.







The Rāmāyaṇa begins with the complaint of Devastated Earth: in the form of a cow,Earth puts God Vishnu in front of his responsibility.This evokes the planet destroyed by the flood while the people of the earth were blaming the gods. The cow marks the origin of agriculture and livestock.

The Rāmāyaṇa chronicles the birth and upbringing of Prince Rama who is the seventh incarnation of God Vishnu. He grew up, conquers his wife Sita. Then comes the exile of Rama, the abduction of Sita, her release and the return of Rama to the throne.

When he is deprived of his father’s throne although he is the rightful heir, Rama is exiled from Ayodhya, accompanied by Sita and his brother Lakshmana.

Then Sita is kidnapped by the demon Ravana who trapped her in Lankâ – generally identified with the island of Sri Lanka, but some authors like Louis Frederick placed instead on a group of seven islands – perhaps Heptanesia of Ptolemy – which were the origin of the city of Bombay. These assumptions do not satisfy me. In my view, we are facing a relocation.







This part of the original story does not take place in India, but in Celtic Land where Ram was removed from the throne by his father Shining Face Lugh. Ram came from Hyperborea and first settled in Celtic Land of Northern Europe. Valmiki never mentions a foreign origin to Ram: in his time already, details of foreign childhood of Rama had worn off, or had been relocated to India.

Many legends have been relocated by many peoples. All Indians now believe that Rama was born at home. The whole world seems to agree. We know that it is not.

Rama and his family are precisely the mysterious contribution of Celtic blood that makes today India a racial enigma, and that brought white descendants of Rama to form a racialist or racist caste, that of Brahmins. Which is the opposite of the philosophy taught in the past by the great Ram.

Now let us pick up the thread of Rāmāyaṇa. After a long and arduous search, Rama freed Sita with the help of Hanuman, chief commander of apes army. Ravana was killed by Rama who then gets the throne and ruled his kingdom with great wisdom.







Rama’s lieutenant Hanuman is supposed to be ape god, able to talk and to pilot a vimana. Human language is impossible to apes and monkeys but quite normal to Homo sapiens neanderthalensis, ie Neanderthals. Hanuman was actually the leader of a Neanderthal clan loyal to Rama.

Other Neanderthals were against him, as Ape god Salva demolished with Rama’s nuclear bombs. Ifever you are surprised to hear about so recent Neanderthalians, remember the scientific position has greatly evolved on the chapter recently.

Later in his Indian empire under a wild fig tree, Emperor Ram received enlightenment. Thus he went directly from the Force to the Fool. Idiot Buddha, he retired in Tibet and founded the Lamaist religion fifteen centuries before historical Buddha Sakya Muni.



In the adaptation of Homer, Rama is Ulysses – a married king who abandons his wife Penelope, first throughout the campaign of Troy, and then for many years of wandering, from bed to bed, from heart to heart and from bad to worse. The Greek people have a good laugh, the sages blanched. For those who had kept the memory of the great Ram, ridiculing its fascinating and terrible saga was a crime, at least a serious lack of taste. The memory of the great Ram was already fading among the Greek.

“On 16th April, 1178 BC, a solar eclipse occurred and is believed to have marked the return of Odysseus, legendary King of Ithaca, to his kingdom after the Trojan War. He discovered a number of suitors competing to marry his wife Penelope, whom they believed to be a widow, in order to succeed him. He organized their slaying and re-established himself on the throne. The date is surmised from a passage in Homer’s Odyssey, which reads, “The Sun has been obliterated from the sky, and an unlucky darkness invades the world.” This happens in the context of a new moon and at noon, both necessary preconditions for a full solar eclipse. Further clues from the text included reference to Venus being visible and high in the sky six days before, and the constellations Pleiades and Boötes both being visible at sunset 29 days before.”







This odd text contradicts itself from the second line. How could this eclipse marked the return of Ulysses, called “legendary king of Ithaca”? If Ulysses is legendary, why look for vain traces of his existence? Ulysse has replaced Rama, and this eclipse marked the sudden return of Ram after his wars of conquest in Asia. Rama found his Western Kingdom in the hands of unworthy suitors. He resumed his throne, restores ramaic order, and returns to manage the other kingdoms that comprise his global empire, ie Egypt and Middle East, India and China, Central and South America.

But Rama was undergoing his curse. “Your name will no longer be” Sheikh Abdel Razek pronounced in an underground room of the Great Pyramid.

When the eclipse occurred, everybody knew Rama. But from the time of Homer, forgotten the many, he was known only by educated people.

Already faded in the Greek mind the memory of the great Ram. Soon a few insiders were going to be the only witnesses of his incredible adventure and his inexorable rise. Soon a few insiders would be the only witnesses of his incredible adventure and unstoppable rise.






http://eden-saga.com/en/odyssey-illiad-ulysses-homer-rama-ramayana-ramadan.html
 
Let your name be no more!
Xavier Séguin July 19, 2014
0






He came from northern Europe, he conquered half the planet, but we forgot. By what trick has Ram disappeared of Western memories?

This disappearance is even more inexplicable since many countries have kept his memory, under different names, such as Hyperborean Ramos, Hindu god Rama or Egyptian god Osiris-Ra. According to several insiders as Rudolf Steiner, George Ivanovitch Gurdjieff or Helena Blavatsky, the hokus-pocus was orchestrated: the name of Ram was cleared by Egyptian magic.

It is true that the priests of Isis are heard in potions and mastered the art of illusion. But still? How to get rid all European memories of a hero whose stature, influence and wisdom would mark other countries until now? And more importantly, why?

My head full of this nagging puzzle when my eyes fell on The Mystery Of The Great Pyramid, the major work of the Belgian Edgar Pierre Jacobs. His books raised a fire inside of me that was not extinguished: the sacred fire of knowledge.

After worshiping the author, by dint of rereading, I came to understand his works as an isider, and to consider Jacobs himself as a great initiate, as well as Mrs Blavatsky he widely read and probably encountered more than once. You should know that Jacobs was the initiator of his best friend Hergé, prompting him to develop in each Tintin’s adventure a real quest to solve a mystery, as Jacobs himself did in his own works.

Rereading his masterpiece, The Mystery Of The Great Pyramid, I shook the focal Sheikh Abdel Razek, the enigmatic character who punctuates the narrative of Mystery. It is part of literary characters who have all of me moved and fascinated on. Especially his two curses two heavy sentences magical meaning and hidden secrets. One occurs in the middle of the story, the other at the end, and they form a radiant diptych.

The first sentence, or rather the first mantra that Sheikh teaches Mortimer should protect from all evil, if Prof Mortimer pronounces waving the talisman provided by Sheikh Abdel Razek. The mantra is: “By Horus, stay!” It saves Mortimer’s life under the menace of a cobra in his room in Cairo. The second mantra is pronounced by Sheikh when he erases the memory of the felon Olrik, prostrate on an empty sarcophagus: “Let your name be no more!” struck him Sheikh.

It loses all memory of her past life, and share staggered across the Sahara. It will be collected in another album by Professor Septimus who shall Guinea Pig, Human-Robot Yellow Mark. These two magic mantras have always intrigued me, I suspected they were more than just a plot in a comic element. Now I’m sure the insider Jacobs wanted to get this message: “Let your name be no more!” means that a great name from the past was erased.







The name of a famous person has been eradicated from our minds by the subtle action of the Egyptian magic: the memory of the character was simply erased. “Let your name be no more!” This is the curse that took away the illustrious Rama Western memories. And his name is in fact remained in the form of Ra father of Horus. Hence the second initiation sentence issued by Edgar Pierre Jacobs in his Mystery of the Great Pyramid: “By Horus, stay!”

This mantra tells us about the identity of this character: Horus was Ra himself and the son of Osiris-Ra, the great Egyptian name of Rama. His memory is kept by Horus, and by the Indian Rama too, actually – though partly.

Rama remains by Horus, but the Egyptian curse did erase his full name. Edgar Jacobs does not tell us, but he drags many clues over the 112 pages of the Mystery of the Great Pyramid, head of initiatory work I invite you to reread emergency!

This particular quest is only opening since I have not solve the two enigmas I started with: how to get rid all European memories of a hero whose stature, influence and wisdom would mark other countries until now? And more importantly, why? The only thing I can point at now is the fact Rama’s name and feit were erased out the living book of our western memories, and it is sad and puzzling.

http://eden-saga.com/en/ra-ram-ramos-rama-edgar-jacobs-mystery-great-pyramid.html
 
Dont smoke too much ganja.

And unlike jews, we brahmins are considered Sons of God or earthly Gods/Bhudev (Bhu = Bhumi/land , Dev = God).
 
Nexus said:
Dont smoke too much ganja.

And unlike jews, we brahmins are considered Sons of God or earthly Gods/Bhudev (Bhu = Bhumi/land , Dev = God).
Click to expand...
The Rama Bridge
Xavier Séguin August 23, 2014
7






An isthmus once connected the southern tip of India to the island of Sri Lanka. The popular belief is called Adam’s Bridge or Bridge of Rama.

According to the Ramayana, the bridge was built to allow Rama to reach Sri Lanka where his wife Sita was a prisoner of the king demon Ravana.

This legend has a geological reality: Rama Bridge or Rama Setubandha is a chain of shoals extending from the island of Sri Lanka to the Coromandel coast, southern tip of India. There is geological evidence that, in the past, Adam’s Bridge has been a continuous isthmus 33 km long and submerged to maximum 90 m. deep. Its particular curvature indicate that it was built by man, although very few specialists dare say for sure. Geological evidence suggests that this bridge is a former land connection between India and Sri Lanka.

The 18 mile long bridge separates the Gulf of Mannar (southwest) from the Palk Strait (northeast). Some of the sandbanks are dry and the sea in the area is very shallow, being only 3 ft to 30 ft (1 m to 10 m) deep in places, which hinders navigation.

It was reportedly passable on foot up to the 15th century until storms deepened the channel: temple records seem to say that Rama’s Bridge was completely above sea level until it broke in a cyclone in AD 1480. The Ramayana and archeological studies agree assess the human presence on Sri Lanka at about 1.7 million years.

Could the age of the bridge be similar? In 2002, NASA produced a photographysatellite taken between India and Sri Lanka. This lets see under the water between the southern tip of India and Sri Lanka structure overlapping passes of the mountain range underwater.

The aerial photo below is even more telling: the transparency of Gulf waters clearly reveals all of the isthmus that connects the two lands.







It may well be an ancient sunken bridge …

“Satellite images showing the materiality of the isthmus had a high profile in India, where clear evidence is seen that the Ramayana was right. Although a NASA spokesman felt compelled to put a flat there, “These images are ours, but our interpretation is different remote sensing images or photographs. orbit can not provide direct information about the origin or age of a chain of islands. They certainly do not indicate whether humans were involved in producing this structure.”

Here is the legendary NASA motto, “Who knows keeps silent”

Also in India, in the north-east, this time. In February 2002, off Surat in the Gulf of Cambay, marine scientists have recorded sonar images of square and rectangular shapes, 50 m deep.

India’s minister of science and technology has made dredging site. The findings, utensils, tools, ornaments, show a sophistication that has surprised archaeologists around the world.

U.S. writer Michael Cremo is the author of Forbidden Archeology. He participated in the evaluation of raw data as researcher in archaeological history for Bhakti Vedanta Institute, India.



“The radiocarbon dating of a piece of wood belonging to the site marks an age of 9500 years, which would date this sunken city of the end of the last ice age, or maybe before, but I’m afraid that American archaeologists are trying to reduce that time. They see a very dim view of the arrival on the scene of an archaeological so ancient civilized urban site.

If that is the case, we would have here the first known civilization, prior to Sumer thousands of years.

It is older than the Egyptian, older than the Chinese.



That should upset the global picture of urban development. If we can identify the culture of the people, and if it is of a Vedic culture as I think, it will rewrite the history of India, so far due to Western archaeologists.” (source)

Currently, they pay little more than 3,500 years to the Vedic culture archaic Devenagara. This dating would be the Vedas and their thousands of songs the oldest known text, prior to the wedge-shaped writing.

About discoveries in the Gulf of Cambay, Michael Cremo says it will probably rewrite the history of India. But it is not only the history of India that researchers like him are trying to rewrite the whole history of the world.

This site echoes of their research and mine. Too many puzzles remain, which are about to be solved. Why did early civilizations appeared already developedwith no evidence of evolution? Where did the Olmecs come from? Who helped the ancient Egyptians started?

Who were Quetzalcoatl and Viracocha? Did the Atlanteans exist? Were there developped civilizations before ours? Otherwise, how could be explained the wonders of Çatalhöyük, Gobekli Tepe and Derinkuyu, Turkey?







And Harappa, and the Indus valley? And Mahabalipuram? And the Rama bridge?

Not to mention Yonaguni and all sunken cities? And Teotihuacan? And Mesoamerican pyramids, and Asian temples, swallowed by the jungle? And Tiwanaku, and other cities of the Andes? Numerous technical prowess and incomparable achievements are accrediting the golden age myth of an ancient god-like civilization.

A civilization so advanced and techno-developped that primitive human, our ancestor, thought divine. Hence religions.

Despite his pride, Western bourgeois of the 18th century did not invent technological progress. Despite our naivety, we are not the first. Neither alone, be sure. Why does civilization, just like men, have such a short memory?


http://eden-saga.com/en/isthmus-linkingsrilanka-to-india-gulf-of-cambay.html

manlion said:
not only Abraham - Brahma there are other prominent traces of Abrahamic influence in Vedic Hinduism of the Aryans , like the story of Noah
Click to expand...
Hindu Noah Manu
Xavier Séguin September 20, 2011
0






In the huge amount of legends that make up the mythology of ancient India, can be found most of our myths, whether they have the same origin, or whether they describe real events. The flood made Manu live an adventure quite familiar to us.



A Fish Called Vishnu
“One day, when doing his ablutions, a man named Manu discovered in the palm of his hand a little fish which begged him to let it live. Taking pity on it, Manu placed it in a vase. The next day, the fish had grown so much he had to transport it to the lake. Soon the lake became also too small. To the surprise of Manu, the fish could talk:



“I am God Vishnu”
“Throw me into the sea, said Vishnu, I will be more comfortable there”. Then the god warned Manu that a flood would happen soon. Vishnu sent him a large ark, with orders to embark two specimens of each living species and seeds of every plant. Manu obeyed, and he boarded the ark when the ocean swelled and overwhelmed everything. We can see nothing anymore, except Vishnu in his fish body, a huge narwhal with golden scales. Manu moored his ark to the narwhal’s horn and Vishnu towed it through the waters.

Thus they came to the emerged summit of the North Mountain, Former Gods had foresee the flood and prepared shelters on mountaintop. See Les cités des cimes where they ran aground. The fish said then: “I saved you. Moor your ark to a tree, so that water cannot take it away while you are on the mountain. And as the waters will recede, you will get down with them.” And Manu descended with the ebb. The flood destroyed everything.

Manu was all alone. His animals colonized the earth, his plants germinated and nurtured them, but Manu stayed alone in the world.







No Woman Around
A year later, emerged from the waters a girl who introduced herself as ‘Manu’s daughter’. He married her and they had children together, the ancestors of the present mankind.” (source)

Note that in this version of the myth, once again, the man begins to live without a woman, she comes afterwards. Moreover, when she arrives, she introduces herself as Manu’s daughter.

How was she made without a woman to carry her? By genetic manipulation of the DNA from Manu, the only survivor. Let us be clear, the only survivor from the race of slaves. For the divine race, well protected in the Mountaintop Cities of the Andes, or on top of Mount Olympus, or on the Kurdistan Range, or on a gigantic mother-ship, had suffered but little from the devastating flood to which the gods had prepared themselves.



A Gigantic Spaceship
Let us return to some revealing details. The Arch of Manu runs aground on the Northern Mountain. Problem: there is no mountain in the north of this planet. On the other hand, there is the domain of the gods, above the north pole, as the legend of Hyperborea teaches us. For they knew every event as they all repeated on the cyclic movement of time.

It is a mother ship, a veritable wandering planet that shelters not a few gods but millions of beings in our image, invested with an interplanetary mission: to terraform the wild planets, at least those that are likely to shelter life.







Systematically, in all versions of myths, are encoded valuable information that make them educational jewelry, sophisticated and with an almost perfect efficiency of transmission. In the eyes of the truth seeker, the ancient myths are undeniable masterpieces, on the same plan as the cave paintings of Lascaux or Altamira. Such a perfection could be achieved only by the careful effort of great sages. Thus we can see in the ancient myths a unity coherent, realistic, documented, and it deserves all our attention.



The Origin Of Myths
This valuable legacy constitutes for our mankind the testament of the former gods. Here, Vishnu, one of the three gods of the Brahmanic trinity or religion of Ram, clearly appears as a man-fish. We know the role played by some snake-men in the creation of our species. We know the fish gods, such as that of the ancient Persia, Oanes emerging from a lake, like Tiki Viracocha in the Andes, leaving Lake Titicaca.

Vishnu does he represent the creator of Manu, the first man? Even if this is not clearly specified in this myth, the answer is yes. For in the Brahmanic trinity, Vishnu is the father creator, Brahma is the Holy Spirit, and Rudra the destroyer.

Note that thereafter, Rudra will merge with Shiva the Source, the only god of the previous religion. In the Dravidian Shivaism, no trinity indeed, but one principle, both immanent and transcendent, might be called the Source. When Ram came to India in the fifth millennium BCE he introduced a coarser religion, in which the gods were only the princes of the first Atlantis… How Ram could he tolerate a god superior to his own three? He therefore gave to the former god a role in the Atlantean Trinity, the role of the wicked, of course. So that believers turn away from him faster.

All new religions have done the same with the former gods. The Old Western Religion has been relegated to the rank of naive superstition, as its gods have become the demons of Christianity.

http://eden-saga.com/en/hindu-mythology-vishnu-fish-manu-arch-north-montain-a-hindu-noah.html

  1. Vedic Origins of the Europeans: the Children of Danu
By David Frawley (Pandit Vamadeva Shastri)

This article shows how the Proto-European Aryans, like the Celts, were originally a Vedic people called the Danavas or Sudanavas (good Danavas) connected to Vedic kings, sages and yogis. It is adapated from Frawley’s Rig Veda and the History of India.

Many ancient European peoples, particularly the Celts and Germans, regarded themselves as children of Danu, with Danu meaning the Mother Goddess, who was also, like Sarasvati in the Rig Veda, a river Goddess. The Celts called themselves “Tuatha De Danaan”, while the Germans had a similar name. Ancient European river names like the Danube and various rivers called Don in Russia, Scotland, England and France reflect this. The Danube which flows to the Black Sea is their most important river and could reflect their eastern origins.

In fact, the term Danu or Danava (the plural of Danu) appears to form the substratum of Indo-European identity at the base of the Hellenic, Illyro-Venetic, Italo-Celtic, Germanic and Balto-Slavic elements. The northern Greeks were also called Danuni. Therefore, the European Aryans could probably all be called Danavas.

According to Roman sources, Tacitus in his Annals and Histories, the Germans claimed to be descendants of the Mannus, the son of Tuisto. Tuisto relates to Vedic Tvasthar, the Vedic father-creator Sky God, who is also a name for the father of Manu (RV X.17.1-2). This makes the Rig Vedic people also descendants of Manu, the son of Tvashtar.

In the Rig Veda, Tvashtar appears as the father of Indra, who fashions his thunderbolt (vajra) for him (RV X.48.3). Yet Indra is sometimes at odds with Tvashtar because is compelled to surpass him (RV III.48.3-4). Elsewhere Tvashtar’s son is Vishvarupa or Vritra, whom Indra kills, cutting off his three heads (RV X.8.8-9), (TS II.4.12, II.5.1). Indra slays the dragon, Vritra, who lays at the foot of the mountain withholding the waters, and releases the seven rivers to flow into the sea. In several instances, Vritra is called Danava, the son of the Goddess Danu who is connected to the sea (RV I.32.9; II.11.10; III.30.8; V.30.4; V.32).

In the Brahmanas Vishvarupa/Vritra is the son of Danu and Danayu, the names of his mother and father (SB I.6.3.1, 8, 9). Clearly Vritra is Vishvarupa, the son of the God Tvashtar and the Goddess Danu. Danava also means a serpent or a dragon (RV V.32.1-2), which is not only a symbol of wisdom but of power and both Vedic and ancient European lore have their good and bad dragons or serpents.

In this curious story both Indra and Vritra appear ultimately as brothers because both are sons of Tvashtar. We must also note that Tvashtar fashions the thunderbolt for Indra to slay Vritra (RV I.88.5). Indra and Vritra represent the forces of expansion and contraction or the dualities inherent in each one of us. They are both inherent in Tvashtar and represent the two sides of the Creator or of creation as knowledge and ignorance. As Vritra is also the son of Tvashtar and Danu, Indra must ultimately be a son of Danu as well. Both the Vedic Aryans and the Proto-European Aryans are sons of Tvashtar, who was sometimes not the supreme God but a demiurge that they must go beyond.

The Danavas in the Puranas (VaP II.7) are the sons of the Rishi Kashyapa, who there assumes the role of Tvashtar as the main father creator. Kashyapa is a great rishi connected to the Himalayas. He is the eighth or central Aditya (Sun God) that does not leave Mount Meru (Taittiriya Aranyaka I.7.20), the fabled world mountain. Kashyapa is associated with Kashmir (Kashyapa Mira or Kashyapa’s lake) and other Himalayan regions (the Vedic lands of Sharyanavat and Arjika, RV IX.113.1-2), which connects the Danavas to the northwest. The Caspian Sea may be named after him as well. The Proto-Europeans, therefore, are the sons of Tvashtar or Kashyapa and Danu, through their son Manu. They are both Manavas and Danavas, as also Aryas.

In the Rig Veda, Danu like Dasyu refers to inimical people and is generally a term of denigration (RV I.32.9; III.30.8; V.30.4; V.32.1, 4, 7; X.120.6). The Danavas or descendants of Danu are generally enemies of the Vedic people and their Gods. Therefore, just as the Deva-Asura or Arya-Dasyu split is reflected in the split between the Vedic Hindus and the Persians, one can propose that the Deva-Danava split reflects another division in the Vedic people, including that between the Proto-Indian Aryans and the Proto-European Aryans. In this process the term Danu was adopted by the Proto-Europeans and became denigrated by later Vedic people.

We should also remember that in the Puranas (VaP II.7), as in the Vedas the term Danavas refer to a broad group of peoples, many inimical, but others friendly, as well as various mythical demons. In the Rig Veda, the Danavas are called amanusha or unhuman (RV II.11.10) as opposed to human, Manusha. The Europeans had similar negative beings like the Greek Titans or Celtic Formorii who correspond more to the mythical side of the Danavas as powers of darkness, the underworld or the undersea region like the Vedic Asuras and Rakshasas. Such mythical Danavas can hardly be reduced to the Proto-European Aryans or to any single group of people.

The Celtic scholar Peter Ellis notes, “Irish epic contains many episodes of the struggle between the Children of Domnu, representing darkness and evil, and the Children of Danu, representing light and good. Moreover, the Children of Domnu are never completely overcome or eradicated from the world. Symbolically, they are the world. The conflict is between the ‘waters of heaven’ and the ‘world.'” The same thing could be said of the Vedic wars of Devas and Danavas or the Puranic/Brahmana wars of Devas and Asuras.

The Good Danavas (Sudanavas)

The Maruts in the Puranas (VaP II.6.90-135) are called the sons of Diti, a wife of Kashyapa, who is sometimes equated with Danu. Her children are called the Daityas which term we have found also connected to the Persians, as the name of the river in their original homeland (Vendidad Fargard I.3). While meant to be enemies of Indra, the Maruts came to be his companions and were great Gods in their own right, often referring to the Vedic rishis and yogis. As wind Gods they had control of Prana and other siddhis (occult powers). They are also the sons of Rudra-Shiva called Rudras, much like the Shaivite Yogis of later times. They were great sages (RV VI.49.11), men (manava) with tongues of fire and eyes of the Sun (RV I.89.7). They were free to travel all over the world and were not obstructed by mountains, rivers or seas (RV V.54.9; V.55.9).

The Rig Veda contains many instances where Danu has a positive meaning indicating abundance or even standing for divine in general. Danucitra, meaning the richness of light, occurs a few times (RV I.174.7; V.59.8). The Maruts are called Jira-danu or plural Jira-danava or quick to give or perhaps fast Danus or fast Gods (RV V.54.9). This term Jiradanu occurs elsewhere as the gift of the Maruts in the last line of most of the hymns of Agastya (RV I.165-169, 171-178, 180-186, 189, 190). Mitra and Varuna are said to be Sripra-danu or easy to give and their many gifts, danuni, are praised (RV VIII.25.5-6). The Ashvins are called lords of Danuna, Danunaspati (RV VIII.8.16). Soma is also called Danuda and Danupinva, giving Danu or overflowing with Danu (RV IX.97.23), connecting Danu with water or with rivers.

The Maruts are typically called Sudanavas, good to give or good (Su) Danus (RV I.85.10; I.172.1-3; II.34.8; V.41.16; V.52.5; V.53.6; VI.66.5; VIII.20.18, 23). Similarly, the Vishvedevas or universal gods are called Sudanavas (RV VIII.83.6, 8, 9), as are the Adityas (RV VIII.67.16), the Ashvins (RV I.117.10, 24) and Vishnu (RV VIII.24.12). The term also occurs in a hymn to Sarasavati (RV VII.96.4), where Sarasvati is called the friend or companion of the Maruts (Marutsakha; RV 96.2). Most importantly, there is a Goddess called Sudanu Devi (RV V.41.18), which is probably another name for the mother of the Maruts. The Maruts in particular or the Gods in general would therefore be the sons of Sudanu or Sudanavas. This suggests that perhaps Danu, like Asura, was earlier a positive word and meant divine. There was not only a bad Danu but a good or Sudanu. In the Rig Veda the references to the Sudanavas are much more than those to Danava as an inimical term.

The Maruts are called Sumaya (RV I.88.1), having a good (Su) or divine power of Maya, which stands for magical power, or Mayina (RV V.58.2), possessed of Maya power. Danu is probably, in some respects, a synonym of Maya, a power of abundance but also of illusion. Like the root Ma, the root Da means “to divide” or “to measure”. Maya is the power of the Danavas (RV II.11.10). The Danavas, particularly Ahi-Vritra, are portrayed as serpents (RV V.32.8), particularly the serpent who dwells at the foot of the mountain holding back the heavenly waters, whom Indra must slay in order to release the waters. Maya itself is the serpent power.

The Maruts as wind gods are powers of lightning, which in Vedic as in most ancient thought was considered to be a serpent or a dragon. The Maruts are the good serpents, shining bright like serpents (RV I.171.2). The Maruts help Indra in slaying Vritra and are his main friends and companions. Indra is called Marutvan, or possessed of the Maruts. Their leader is Vishnu (RV V.87), who is called Evaya-Marut. With Rudra (Shiva) as their father and Prishni (Shakti) as their mother, they reflect all the Gods of later Hinduism. As Shiva’s sons they are connected with Skanda, Ganesha and Hanuman.

Perhaps these Sudanavas or good Danus are the Maruts, who in their travels guided and led many peoples including the Celts and other European followers of Danu. As the sons of Rudra, we note various Rudra like figures such as Cernunos among the Celts, who like Rudra is the lord of the animals and is portrayed in a yoga posture, as on the Gundestrop Cauldron. If the Maruts were responsible for spreading Vedic culture, as I have proposed, they could have called their children, the children of Danu, in a positive sense. We could also argue that the Sudanavas were the Maruts, Druids and other Rishi classes, while the peoples they ruled over, particularly the unruly Kshatriyas or warrior classes could become Danavas in the negative sense when they refused to accept spiritual guidance.

We know from both Celtic and Vedic texts that the early Aryans, like other ancient people, were always fighting with each other in various local conflicts, particularly for supremacy in their particular region. This led to various divisions and migrations through the centuries, which we cannot always take in a major way, just as the warring princes of India or Ireland remained part of the same culture and continued to intermarry with one another. Therefore, whatever early conflict might have existed between the Proto-European Aryans and those in the interior of India, was just part of various clashes between the different princely families that occurred within these same groups as well. It was forgotten over time.

The European Aryans had Gods like Zeus, Thor and Jupiter that serve as the counterparts of Indra as the God of heaven, the God of the rains, the thunderbolt and the lightning. Therefore, we cannot read the divide between the Rig Vedic Aryans and the Danavas as a rejection of the God Indra by the Proto-Europeans. In addition, the Proto-European Aryans continue to use the term Deva as divine as in Latin Deus and Greek Theos, unlike the Persians who make Asura mean divine and Deva mean demon. They also know Manu, which the Persians seem to have forgotten and only mention Yima (Yama). Unlike the Persians, who developed an aniconic (anti-image) and almost monotheistic tradition, the Proto-European Aryans maintained a pluralistic tradition, using images, and worshipping many Gods and Goddesses, like the Vedic. This suggests that their division from the Rig Vedic people occurred long before that of the Persians or Iranians, and that they took a larger and older form of the Vedic religion with them.

Migrations Out of India or Central Asia

We have noted Danu or Danava as a term for an inimical people or even an anti-god, like Deva and Asura, probably reflects some split in the Aryan peoples. This could be the conflict the Purus, the main Rig Vedic people located on the Sarasvati river near Delhi, and the Druhyus, who were located in the northwest by Afganistan, who fought quite early in the Rig Vedic period.

Certainly we can only equate the Proto-Europeans with the northwest of India or greater India that extends into Afghanistan and Central Asia. If they can be connected to any group among the five Vedic peoples it must be the Druhyus.

However, we do find Druhyu kingdoms continuing for some time in India and giving names to regions like Gandhara (Afghanistan) and Aratta (Panjab) connected more with Iranian or Scythian people. Yet, we do note a connection between the Scythians and the Celts, whose Druid priests connect themselves with the Scythians at an early period. The Scythians also maintained a trade from India to Europe that continued for many centuries. In this regard the Proto-Europeans could have been a derivation of Aryan India by migration, cultural diffusion, or what is more likely, a combination of both.

Though the Druhyus and Proto-Europeans may be connected, it is difficult to confirm, particularly as the Europeans were a very different ethnic type (Nordic and Alpine) than most of the Indians and Iranians, who were of the Mediterranean branch of the Caucasian race.

However, it is possible that European ethnic types were living in ancient Afghanistan or Central Asia, even Kashmir, where we do find some of these types even today. The evidence of the Tokharians suggests this. The Tokharians (Tusharas) were a people speaking an Indo-European language closer to the European (a kentum-based language), and also demonstrate Nordic or Alpine, blond and red-haired ethnic traits. They lived in the Tarim Basin of western China that dominated the region to the Muslim invasion up to the eighth century AD, by which time they had become Buddhists. They may be related to the European featured mummies found in that area dating back to 1500 BCE. They were also present in Western China around Langchou in the early centuries BCE. The Tokharian language is possibly related to the Celtic and Italic branches, just as their physical features resemble northern Europeans. The Tarim Basin region was later regarded as the land of the Uttara Kurus and as a land of the gods. So such groups were not always censured as barbarians at the borders but were sometimes honored as highly advanced and spiritual.

The evidence does not show an Aryan invasion/migration into India in ancient times, certainly not after the Harappan era (c. 3000 BCE) and probably not before. No genetic or skeletal or other hard evidence has been found to prove this. Similarly, we do not find evidence of migration of interior Indic peoples West, the dark-skinned people that were prominent on the subcontinent to the northwest. But if the same ethnic types as the Europeans were present in Western China, Afghanistan or in northwest Iran, like the Fergana Valley (Sogdia), such a migration west would be possible, particularly given their familiarity with horses. In this case the commonality of Indo-European languages would not rest upon a common ethnicity with the interior Indo-Aryans but on a common ethnicity with peripheral Aryans on the northwest of India.

It is also possible that the European people derived their Aryan culture from the influence of Vedic peoples, probably mainly Druhyus but also Scythians (who might themselves be Druhyus), who migrated to Central Asia and brought their culture to larger groups of Europeans already living in Europe and Central Asia. The Europeans could have picked up an Aryan influence indirectly from the contact with various rishis, princes or merchants, without any significant genetic or familial linkage with Indic peoples. Or some combination may have existed. Such peoples with more Vedic cultures like the Celts could derive mainly from migration, while those others like the Germans might derive mainly from cultural diffusion. In any case, various means of Aryanization existed that can explain the spread of Vedic culture from the Himalayas to Europe, of which actual migration of people from the interior of India need not be the only or even primary factor.

We do note the names of rivers like the Don, Dneiper, Dneister, Donets and Danube to the north of the Black are largely cognate with Danu. This could reflect such a movement of peoples from West or Central Asia, including migrants originally from regions of greater India and Iran. At the end of the Ice Age, as Europe became warmer, it became a suitable land for agriculture. This would have made it a desirable place of migration for people from the east and the south, which were flooded or became jungles.

European and Iranian Peoples of Central Asia and Europe: Sycthians and Turanians

The northern Iranian peoples, called Turanians or Scythians, dominated the steppes of Central Asia from Mongolia to Eastern Europe. By the early centuries BC they had set up kingdoms from the Danube in the West to the Altai Mountains in the East. They were the main enemies of the Persians. Unlike the Persians, their religions had more Devic elements and affinities to the Vedic with a greater emphasis on Devas, Sun worship, drinking of Soma and a greater variety of deities like the Vedic. We could call these Turanians or Scythians the main Proto-European Aryans. Some would identify them with the original Slavic peoples as well, who were likely always the largest and dominant Indo-European group in Europe.

Curiously in the early centuries AD we find the Scythians entering into north India and creating some kingdoms there, with both Hindu and Buddhist influence. It is possible that such contacts with India were transmitted to Central Asia and West, much as from previous Vedic eras.

It is probable that the Danavas, Scythians and Turanians were largely the same group of people with Vedic affinities and connections to Vedic culture through various kings, rishis, traders and movements of both people and cultures. Later the Turks came into Central Asia and displaced the Scythian peoples driving them south and west.

Western Indo-European scholarship is obsessed with these eastern Scythian and other possible European elements. Some like Parpola even see the Vedic peoples of the Rig Veda as a migration of the Scythians into India. However, these Central Asian Vedic people were just one branch of a greater Vedic people that included several branches within India itse.f

Much of the search for a Proto-Indo-European language or PIE could be more correctly regarded as a search for the proto-European people. What has been reconstructed through it is more the homeland of the Danava-Druhyu branch of the Vedic people after their dispersal from India rather than all the Indo-European speakers. It is at best only a recontruction of the western branch of the Vedic peoples and even that in a limited and distorted manner.

Therefore, we need not stop short with reconstructing Scythian and Central Asian Aryan culture, we must take it into India itself, where other Vedic branches existed using many of the same cultural forms like Fire worship, Sun worship, the sacred plant or Soma cult, the cult of the sacred cow and horse, symbols like the sacred tree and swastika, worship of rivers as Goddesses. The philosophical, medical and astronomical knowledge that we find in European peoples like the Celts and the Greeks also mirrors that of India such as we find in the Upanishads, Ayurvedic medicine and Vedic astrology.
 
