(15) Zayne Chu's answer to About Xinjiang issues, does the China lie or the Western?

So, the question is, where are these 1.5 million refugees?

Let's think about these. If you are a Uighur in Xinjiang and you know that your family and friends are being systematically slaughtered, what are you going to do?If it were me, I would escape at all costs, for the simple reason that I am not a tree or a stone without feet or brains, and when I understand my situation, I would want to escape, as most people do.You know, in WWII, nearly a million Jews managed to escape from the German-occupied zone, and not only that, they organized partisan and rescue teams to keep rescuing their loved ones from the German-occupied zone, and provided a lot of vivid evidence of Nazi atrocities. Let me emphasize that it was a time of war, with troops, positions, barbed wire, guard posts, occasional bombings, and as far as I know, even the neutral countries and even the Allies were not necessarily friendly to these Jews, and many countries banned Jewish refugees from entering. And what was the total number of Jews at that time? Wikipedia gives a figure of about 9 million, and 10% of the Jews were spared.Well, here's the simple math, there were close to 15 million Uighurs living in Xinjiang. Let's assume the CCP was as brutal as the Nazis and only 10% escaped, that's 1.5 million people, right? If you don't have an idea of that number, I'll give you a reference, the population of San Francisco is 875,000, 1.5 million people is almost twice the population of San Francisco.Meanwhile, Xinjiang is the province with the longest border in China (5,600 km) and borders with the most countries (Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan), and the borders are all deserts and wastelands that are very difficult to control.Can you imagine how a mass exodus of 1.5 million refugees would impact modern social networks? They weren't in the Great Firewall when they fled China. Not to mention that these neighboring countries are not obligated to help China hide anything, especially most of these countries are Muslim.