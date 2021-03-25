What's new

About Xinjiang issues, does the China lie or the Western?

vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
5,123
0
12,114
Country
China
Location
United States

(15) Zayne Chu's answer to About Xinjiang issues, does the China lie or the Western?

About Xinjiang issues, does the China lie or the Western?
Let's think about these. If you are a Uighur in Xinjiang and you know that your family and friends are being systematically slaughtered, what are you going to do?
If it were me, I would escape at all costs, for the simple reason that I am not a tree or a stone without feet or brains, and when I understand my situation, I would want to escape, as most people do.
You know, in WWII, nearly a million Jews managed to escape from the German-occupied zone, and not only that, they organized partisan and rescue teams to keep rescuing their loved ones from the German-occupied zone, and provided a lot of vivid evidence of Nazi atrocities. Let me emphasize that it was a time of war, with troops, positions, barbed wire, guard posts, occasional bombings, and as far as I know, even the neutral countries and even the Allies were not necessarily friendly to these Jews, and many countries banned Jewish refugees from entering. And what was the total number of Jews at that time? Wikipedia gives a figure of about 9 million, and 10% of the Jews were spared.

Well, here's the simple math, there were close to 15 million Uighurs living in Xinjiang. Let's assume the CCP was as brutal as the Nazis and only 10% escaped, that's 1.5 million people, right? If you don't have an idea of that number, I'll give you a reference, the population of San Francisco is 875,000, 1.5 million people is almost twice the population of San Francisco.
Meanwhile, Xinjiang is the province with the longest border in China (5,600 km) and borders with the most countries (Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan), and the borders are all deserts and wastelands that are very difficult to control.

Can you imagine how a mass exodus of 1.5 million refugees would impact modern social networks? They weren't in the Great Firewall when they fled China. Not to mention that these neighboring countries are not obligated to help China hide anything, especially most of these countries are Muslim.
So, the question is, where are these 1.5 million refugees?
Escape from German-Occupied Europe
Leaving German-Occupied Europe became more and more difficult after the start of World War II and almost impossible as the war...
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/escape-from-german-occupied-europe
The (im)possibilities of escaping 1933 – 1942
Jews fled Nazi Germany for fear of persecution. Read more about their emigration and why it was so difficult to reach foreign countries safely.
https://www.annefrank.org/en/anne-frank/go-in-depth/impossibilities-escaping-1933-1942/
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
9,979
-2
13,020
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
the one that lied about the Iraqi WMDs is also the one that now lies about xinjiang. I'll let the reader figure out who that one is...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Daniel808
CUBA : Countries Accusing China of Genocide in Xinjiang Have Actually Committed it in History
Replies
12
Views
446
Daniel808
Daniel808
beijingwalker
China still awaits reply from EU representatives after inviting them to Xinjiang: Chinese envoy to Germany
Replies
5
Views
275
TaiShang
TaiShang
Nan Yang
Xinjiang: what the West doesn’t tell you about China’s war on terror
Replies
0
Views
166
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
B
China’s sanctions on UK not retaliatory; further countermeasures against ‘UK lawyers and Canadian MPs’ on the way
Replies
1
Views
181
bshifter
B
beijingwalker
How dare the United States address China on the human rights in Xinjiang
Replies
10
Views
392
dbc
dbc

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom